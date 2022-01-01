Colorado Springs cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Colorado Springs
More about Buttermilk Breakfast Eatery
Buttermilk Breakfast Eatery
13141 Bass Pro Dr, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Two Bacon Strips
|$3.00
|Bread Pudding Kentucky Toast
|$13.00
|Build-Your-Own Omelet
|$12.00
More about Switchback - Hillside
Switchback - Hillside
909 E Moreno Ave, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Scone Box - 4 Count
|$18.00
PICKUP Christmas Eve ONLY 12/24 between 9a-12p
|Cranberry Apple Rosemary Crumble
|$25.00
Perfect for Christmas morning brunch or serve with vanilla bean ice cream for dessert. This crumble features organic cranberries, a variety of apples from Austin Family Farm, and a hint of fresh rosemary - topped with a brown sugar oat crumble.
PICKUP Christmas Eve 12/24 between 9a-12p
|Brioche Cinnamon Knots (6 pack)
|$19.50
Light whole wheat brioche rolled and twisted with a brown sugar cinnamon filling and glazed with a vanilla bean orange glaze. A perfect addition to your Christmas morning.
PICKUP Christmas Eve 12/24 between 9a-12p
More about Switchback Coffee Roasters
Switchback Coffee Roasters
330 N Institute St, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Cappuccino
|$3.50
2 oz of espresso with ~5 oz of milk. Our signature beverage.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.50
Lightly toasted locally made bagel, egg, smoked ham, cheddar cheese, and green chilies.
|Avocado Toast
|$11.50
Avocado mash on local rustique, two sunny side up eggs, heirloom cherry tomatoes, honey sriracha, micro greens, plated in a house made herb sauce.
*Vegan Option* - Sub extra micro greens for eggs, sub plain sriracha for honey sriracha