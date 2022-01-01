Colorado Springs cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in Colorado Springs

Buttermilk Breakfast Eatery image

 

Buttermilk Breakfast Eatery

13141 Bass Pro Dr, Colorado Springs

Avg 3.7 (174 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Two Bacon Strips$3.00
Bread Pudding Kentucky Toast$13.00
Build-Your-Own Omelet$12.00
Switchback - Hillside image

 

Switchback - Hillside

909 E Moreno Ave, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Scone Box - 4 Count$18.00
PICKUP Christmas Eve ONLY 12/24 between 9a-12p
Cranberry Apple Rosemary Crumble$25.00
Perfect for Christmas morning brunch or serve with vanilla bean ice cream for dessert. This crumble features organic cranberries, a variety of apples from Austin Family Farm, and a hint of fresh rosemary - topped with a brown sugar oat crumble.
PICKUP Christmas Eve 12/24 between 9a-12p
Brioche Cinnamon Knots (6 pack)$19.50
Light whole wheat brioche rolled and twisted with a brown sugar cinnamon filling and glazed with a vanilla bean orange glaze. A perfect addition to your Christmas morning.
PICKUP Christmas Eve 12/24 between 9a-12p
Switchback Coffee Roasters image

 

Switchback Coffee Roasters

330 N Institute St, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.5 (324 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cappuccino$3.50
2 oz of espresso with ~5 oz of milk. Our signature beverage.
Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
Lightly toasted locally made bagel, egg, smoked ham, cheddar cheese, and green chilies.
Avocado Toast$11.50
Avocado mash on local rustique, two sunny side up eggs, heirloom cherry tomatoes, honey sriracha, micro greens, plated in a house made herb sauce.
*Vegan Option* - Sub extra micro greens for eggs, sub plain sriracha for honey sriracha
Green Beans Coffee image

 

Green Beans Coffee

6520 Specker Avenue, Ft. Carson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lakeside Dawgs image

 

Lakeside Dawgs

619 Prospect Lake Dr, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bird Tree Café image

 

Bird Tree Café

218 N Tejon ste 110, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pueblo

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

