Salmon in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve salmon
More about Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern
13021 Bass Pro Dr, Colorado Springs
|Bourbon Glazed Salmon
|$20.00
More about Track Ten
Track Ten
76 S. Sierra Madre Suite 200, Colorado Springs
|Roasted Skuna Bay Salmon
|$32.00
Lump Crab / Spicy Garlic Butter
More about Colorado's Rib & Chop House
SEAFOOD • RIBS • BBQ • STEAKS
Colorado's Rib & Chop House
5935 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs
|Cedar Plank Salmon
|$22.95
8-oz. freshly cut salmon topped with a lemon pepper seasoning, oven roasted, then added to our 2,000-degree oven until the cedar plank ignites. This dish is served on fire with a lemon wedge and chives