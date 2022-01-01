Salmon in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs restaurants that serve salmon

Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern

13021 Bass Pro Dr, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.2 (1 review)
Takeout
Bourbon Glazed Salmon$20.00
More about Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern
Track Ten image

 

Track Ten

76 S. Sierra Madre Suite 200, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Skuna Bay Salmon$32.00
Lump Crab / Spicy Garlic Butter
More about Track Ten
Cedar Plank Salmon image

SEAFOOD • RIBS • BBQ • STEAKS

Colorado's Rib & Chop House

5935 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.5 (774 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cedar Plank Salmon$22.95
8-oz. freshly cut salmon topped with a lemon pepper seasoning, oven roasted, then added to our 2,000-degree oven until the cedar plank ignites. This dish is served on fire with a lemon wedge and chives
More about Colorado's Rib & Chop House
Ephemera image

 

Ephemera

514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$12.00
Balsamic-Parm Buttermilk, Grilled Lemon-Brown Butter Gastrique
More about Ephemera

