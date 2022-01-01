Colorado Springs BBQ restaurants you'll love

Must-try BBQ restaurants in Colorado Springs

Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern

13021 Bass Pro Dr, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.2 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Baby Back Ribs 1/2$17.00
Mac & Cheese Eggrolls$10.00
Southern Fried Chicken Salad$16.00
More about Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

315 S 31st Street, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Regular Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
Online Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Bourbon Brothers Presents image

 

Bourbon Brothers Presents

13021 BASS PRO DRIVE, COLORADO SPRINGS

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bourbon Brothers Presents

