Bella's Bagels

3582 Blue Horizon View STE: 148

Colorado Springs, CO 80924

Food

Single Bagels

Plain

$2.25

Everything

$2.25

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.75

Chocolate Chip

$2.75

Asiago

$2.75

Jalapeno Cheddar

$2.75

Sesame

$2.25

Poppy

$2.25

Onion

$2.25

Olive Oil and Rosemary

$2.75

Salt

$2.25

Bagels by the Dozen

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$11.25

1/2 Dozen Assorted

$11.25

Dozen Bagels

$22.50

Dozen Bagels Assorted

$22.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

The Bella

$6.95

Thick-sliced bacon, over-medium eggs*, and American cheese *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Veggie Frittata "The Zoe"

$8.95

Egg white frittata with peppers, onion, and parmesan cheese, served with garlic tomato jam

Denver Frittata "The Charli"

$8.95

Denver egg frittata baked with ham, peppers, onion, and cheddar cheese, served with our green pueblo cream cheese

Lox "The Shelby"

$14.95

Nova Lox from Brooklyn with cream cheese, sliced red onion, sliced tomato, and capers

Lunch Sandwiches

Tuna Salad "The Lucky"

$8.95

Tuna salad, lettuce, sliced tomato, and sliced red onion

Pizza "The Bear"

$6.95

Marinara sauce with melted mozzarella

Turkey BLT "The Shana"

$10.95

Imported east coast deli turkey, thick-sliced bacon, lettuce, and sliced tomato

Grilled Cheese "The Finnley"

$6.95

Melted cheddar and provolone cheese

Egg Salad "The Sammie"

$8.95

Deviled egg salad, lettuce, and sliced tomato

Roast Beef "The Jackie"

$10.95

Roast beef, provolone cheese, and, sliced peppers, served with fig mayo

Bagel Dog "The Abby"

$6.95

Nathan’s beef hot dog wrapped in a dough hug

Hummus "The Coal"

$8.95

Hummus, grated carrots, sliced peppers, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, and lettuce (Vegan)

Schmears by Weight

Plain Cream Cheese

$4.95

Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese

$4.95

Chive Cream Cheese

$4.95

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$4.95

Bacon & Scallion Cream Cheese

$4.95

Pueblo Green Chile Cream Cheese

$4.95

Hummus

$4.95

Nutella

$4.95

Sweets

Bagel Chips

$2.00

Brownie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Potato Chips

$1.50

Drinks

Hot & Cold Drinks

Drip Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.25

Latte

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Iced Mocha

$4.75

Iced Latte

$4.75

Iced Espresso Drink

$4.75

Orange Juice

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Apple Juice

$4.00

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.95

Red Bull

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Catering

Bella's Bagel Box

$29.99

Dozen bagels & two 8oz tubs of our cream cheese

Box of Coffee, 12 cups

$24.99

Serves 8. Includes 96oz of roasted "Loyal Coffee", insulated cups, creamers, and sweetener

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Bella's bagels is family-owned, born in Colorado Springs and inspired by NJ roots. Our bagels are genuine, New York style, Mom-made bagels, formed with natural ingredients, sourced from devoted providers, crafted with careful nuance, baked for boosting happiness

