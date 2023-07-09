Manhattan Tapas Kitchen

Restaurant info

This live music venue will bring people together to celebrate Global Tapas Cuisine. Our small and medium share plates will be perfect for date night or a great social evening with friends or family. Our entertainment will draw from local and national performers on an intimate stage nestled behind the bar. The cocktail program will showcase the classics, keeping it simple through great technique to demonstrate the purity of a Martini, Daiquiri, Manhattan, or Old Fashion. Manhattan Room will be the ultimate social dining experience.