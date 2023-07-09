Restaurant header imageView gallery

Manhattan Tapas Kitchen

No reviews yet

1895 Democracy Point

Colorado Springs, CO 80938

Food

Charcuterie

1 Charcuterie Selection

$7.00

3 Charcuterie Selections

$19.00

Small Plates

Marinated Olives

$8.00

preserved oranges, spices

Everything Parker House Rolls

$10.00

avocado butter

Tuna Sashimi

$18.00

spicy cucumbers, shallot ginger dressing

Lamb Meatballs

$19.00

pesto, labneh, lemon

Spanish Octopus

$19.00

smoked paprika, potato chips

Crispy Duck Fat Potatoes

$12.00

bonito aioli, kimchi

Sea Bass Ceviche

$17.00

lime, cilantro, spiced corn nuts

Hummus

$13.00

crispy chick peas, roasted garlic, naan bread

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

balsamic, pancetta, sun-dried tomatoes

Serrano Jamón Croquettes

$13.00

garlic aioli

Chicken Empanadas

$14.00

crushed avocado, salsa verde

Beef Tartare

$17.00

parmesan cheese, black truffle, bibb lettuce

Shrimp Yakitori

$14.00

yuzu koshu dressing

Roasted Beets

$13.00

endive, toasted walnuts, blue cheese

Broccolini

$8.00

romesco, evoo

Hanger Steak

$19.00

Yum Yum sauce

Special

$14.00

Large Plates

Crispy Pork Shank

$28.00

chimichurri

Cauliflower Ravioli

$24.00

pecorino cheese, pine nuts

Paella de Marisco

$38.00Out of stock

shrimp, clams, mussels, saffron

6oz NY Strip

$26.00Out of stock

korean BBQ sauce, bibb lettuce, pickled vegetables

Grilled Whole Fish

$42.00

roasted tomatillo salsa, corn tortillas, avocado

Dessert

Basque Burnt Cheesecake

$10.00

seasonal preserves

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

vanilla ice cream

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie

$9.00

Crème Caramel

$9.00

Scoop Vanilla

$2.00

Add-On

Nann Bread

$2.00Out of stock

Lavash

$2.00

Crostini

$2.00

Honeycomb

$2.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$15.00

Extra Veggie

$2.00

Drinks

Non-Alcoholic

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pour-Over

$7.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Cocktails

Fo4rNorth

$15.00

She's My Angel

$16.00

Smoke n' Mirrors

$16.00

The Dutchess

$14.00

Don't Tempt Me

$14.00

She's Out of My League

$16.00

Pardon My French

$14.00

New York New York

$14.00

She's That Good

$16.00

18K

$45.00

007

$45.00

Wine BTG

Abadia Albarino GL

$12.00

J Vineyard Chardonnay GL

$13.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc GL

$13.00

Casa Ferrierinha Red Blend GL

$15.00

Allende Tempernillo GL

$20.00

Nieto Malbec GL

$12.00

Nicolas Feuillette BRUT

$23.00

Nicolas Feuillette ROSE

$30.00

House Chardonnay GL

$9.00

House Cab GL

$9.00

Cava GL

$11.00

Prosecco GL

$11.00

Red BTB

Nieto Senetiner Malbec

$42.00

Stags' Leap Merlot

$78.00

Saldo Zinfandel

$75.00

Rainstorm Pinot Noir

$46.00

The Calling Pinot Noir

$56.00

Flowers Pinot Noir

$105.00

Domaine Serene

$250.00

Leviathan Red Blend

$70.00

Orin Swift "8 Years in the Desert"

$95.00

Charles Krug "Generations"

$155.00

Hess "Maverick Ranches"

$53.00

Emblem Cabernet Sauvignon

$70.00

Goldschmidt Cabernet Sauvignon

$75.00

Frank Family Cabernet Sauvignon

$100.00

Animo Cabernt Sauvignon

$125.00

Rodney Strong "Reserve"

$135.00

Stags' Leap "Artemis"

$190.00

Heitz Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$205.00

Lancaster Cabernet Sauvignon

$250.00

Allende Rioja Tempranillo

$65.00

Casa Ferrierinha "Vinha Grande"

$50.00

Chev de la Cree

$110.00

Chateau de Marsannay

$165.00

Louis Latour "Morey St. Denis"

$220.00

Barone Ricasoli "Brolio"

$42.00

Villa Antinori Chianti

$85.00

Lilliano Chianti

$115.00

Masi "Campofiorin"

$53.00

Ruffino"Modus"

$53.00

Banfi "Aska"

$105.00

Gabbas "Dule"

$120.00

II Poggione "Rosso Di Montalcino"

$70.00

Pietroso "Rosso Di Montalcino"

$99.00

Argiano "Brunello Di Montalcino"

$160.00

Bruno Giacosa

$56.00

Marchesi Di Barolo

$150.00

Ratti Barolo "Marcenasco"

$160.00

Luigi Einaudi Barolo "Cannubi"

$240.00

Produttori del Barbaresco

$120.00

Prunotto Barbaresco "Bric Turot"

$172.00

Luig Righetti Amarone Della Valpolicella

$95.00

Allegrini Amarone DOCG

$190.00

White BTB

Marenco Moscato D'Asti

$42.00

Borga Margredo Prosecco

$42.00

Santa Margherita Rose

$63.00

Moet "Brut Imperial"

$160.00

Ca Del Bosco

$90.00

Dom Perignon

$425.00

Illuminati Cerasuolo di Abruzzo

$42.00

Terraviva Cerasuolo di Abruzzo

$60.00

Eroica Riesling

$56.00

Kim Crawford Savignon Blanc

$42.00

Stags' Leap Savignon Blanc

$60.00

Mer Soleil "Reserve" Chardonnay

$42.00

Ferrari Carano "Reserve" Chardonnay

$65.00

Flowers Chardonnay

$80.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$99.00

Domaine Della Chardonnay

$160.00

Abadia De San Campio Albarino

$42.00

Schloss Johannisberg Riesling

$99.00

Banfi "San Angelo" Pinto Grigio

$42.00

Maso Poli Pinot Grigio

$53.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$60.00

Torre Rosazza Sauvignon Blanc

$53.00

Vie De Romans Sauvignon Blanc

$125.00

Chateau de Sancerre Sauvignon Blanc

$105.00

Antinori "Bramito Del Cervo"

$50.00

Chevalier de la Cree

$99.00

Tenuta Di Corte Giacobbe "Soave"

$42.00

Poggio al Tesoro "Solosole"

$53.00

Alta Mora "Bianco"

$85.00

Vie De Romans "Dolee"

$90.00

Bruno Giacosa

$95.00

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Breckenridge Avalanche Amber

$7.00

Avery White Rascal

$7.00Out of stock

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$7.00

Bristol

$7.00

Dessert Wine

Sauternes

$18.00

Dow's 10 yr

$12.00

Dow's 20 yr

$20.00

Dow's 30 yr

$30.00

Dow's 40 yr

$40.00

Captains List

Vall Llach "Idus"

$130.00

Chateau Gaudin

$130.00

La Togata Brunello

$240.00

BV "Georges La Tour"

$300.00

Robert Mondavi "To Kalon Vinyard"

$325.00

Chateau Palmer "Alter Ego"

$360.00

Banfi "Poggio all Oro"

$375.00

Heitz Cellar "Linda Falls Vineyard"

$400.00

Bruno Giacosa

$450.00

Quintessa

$450.00

Amuse Bouche

$500.00

Ovid

$500.00

Schrader RBS "To Kalon Vinyard"

$725.00

Hundred Acre "Ark Vinyard"

$1,000.00

Chateau Margaux

$2,500.00

Liquors

Vodka

360 Orange

$10.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Breckenridge Pear

$10.00

Chopin

$12.00

Chopin Family Reserve

$25.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Spring 44

$10.00Out of stock

Titos

$12.00

Vangogh Espresso

$10.00

Vangogh Vanilla

$10.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

Wheatley

$10.00

Woody Creek

$12.00

Gin

Bombay

$13.00

Roku

$12.00

McQueen and the Violet Fog

$12.00

Hendricks

$17.00

Monkey 47

$13.00

Gray Whale

$13.00

Malfy Rosa

$12.00

Rum

Bumbu Cream

$12.00

Bumbu Original

$12.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Blue Chair Bay

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Ron Zacapa XO

$30.00

Tequila

Siete Leguas

$19.00

Cantera Negra Cafe

$10.00

Cantera Negra Reposado

$18.00

Milagro Reposado

$10.00

1942

$32.00

Clase Azul Plata

$25.00

Don Julio Repo

$22.00

Cincoro

$35.00

Whiskey

Angels Envy

$16.00

Axe & The Oak

$17.00

Bardstown

$25.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$16.00

Blanton's

$24.00

Bookers

$33.00

Buffalo Trace

$16.00

Bulleit Rye

$15.00

Crown Royal

$16.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$22.00

Eagle Rare

$18.00

Elijah Craig

$15.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$16.00

George T Stagg

$40.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Laws Bonded Luis Valley

$30.00

Makers French Oaked

$19.00

Makers Limited Release

$19.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Michters 10 Bourbon

$25.00

Michters Bourbon

$13.00

Michters Rye

$13.00

Old Rip Van Winkle 10YR

$45.00

Peerless Small Batch

$38.00

Russells 10

$25.00

Sazerac Rye

$14.00

Stagg Jr

$25.00

Suntory Hakushu

$40.00

Suntory Hibiki

$22.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Van Winkle 12 YR

$65.00

Well Bourbon

$8.00

Weller

$18.00

Weller Single Barrel

$35.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Scotch/Cognac

Glenfiddich 15

$26.00

Lagavulin 16

$30.00

Macallan 12

$22.00

Macallan 18

$96.00

Balvenie 12

$26.00

Dewars

$14.00

Hennessey

$14.00

Laphroaig 10

$20.00

Oban 14

$26.00

Talisker 10

$18.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$16.00

Hennessey VS

$18.00

Remy Martin XO

Liqueurs

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$10.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Caravella Lemoncello

$9.00

Caravella Orangecello

$9.00

Averna

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Private Event

Appetizer Course

Marinated Olives- EVENT

Everything Parker House Rolls- EVENT

Lamb Meatballs- EVENT

Hummus- EVENT

Serrano Jamon Croquettes- EVENT

Shrimp Yakitori- EVENT

Roasted Beets- EVENT

Salad Course

Salad

Salad No Dressing

Entree Course

Crispy Pork Shank

$70.00

Cauliflower Ravioli

$70.00

12oz NY Strip

$70.00

Grilled Whole Fish

$70.00

Sides

Crispy Duck Fat Potatoes- EVENT

Crispy Brussel Sprouts- EVENT

Broccolini- EVENT

Dessert Course

Basque Burnt Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie

$10.00

Creme Caramel

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

This live music venue will bring people together to celebrate Global Tapas Cuisine. Our small and medium share plates will be perfect for date night or a great social evening with friends or family. Our entertainment will draw from local and national performers on an intimate stage nestled behind the bar. The cocktail program will showcase the classics, keeping it simple through great technique to demonstrate the purity of a Martini, Daiquiri, Manhattan, or Old Fashion. Manhattan Room will be the ultimate social dining experience.

Location

1895 Democracy Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80938

Directions

