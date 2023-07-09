Manhattan Tapas Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
This live music venue will bring people together to celebrate Global Tapas Cuisine. Our small and medium share plates will be perfect for date night or a great social evening with friends or family. Our entertainment will draw from local and national performers on an intimate stage nestled behind the bar. The cocktail program will showcase the classics, keeping it simple through great technique to demonstrate the purity of a Martini, Daiquiri, Manhattan, or Old Fashion. Manhattan Room will be the ultimate social dining experience.
Location
1895 Democracy Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80938
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Anthony's Pizza & Pasta - Colorado Springs
No Reviews
1333 Interquest Pkwy Colorado Springs, CO 80921
View restaurant
Taste of Philly Voyager - 12229 Voyager Parkway
No Reviews
12229 Voyager Parkway Colorado Springs, CO 80921
View restaurant
Seoul Korean BBQ - Co Springs - 1645 Briargate Pkwy #243
No Reviews
1645 Briargate Pkwy #243 Colorado Springs, CO 80920
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Colorado Springs
Hops N Drops - Stetson Hills
4.6 • 2,834
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80922
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Colorado Springs CO
4.6 • 1,632
30 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurant
Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs
4.3 • 1,598
23 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurant