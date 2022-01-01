Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taste of Philly Voyager 12229 Voyager Parkway

review star

No reviews yet

12229 Voyager Parkway

Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cheesesteaks

8" Original Cheesesteak

8" Original Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Pepper Cheesesteak

8" Pepper Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Mushroom Cheesesteak

8" Mushroom Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Works Cheesesteak

8" Works Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Green Chile Cheesesteak

8" Green Chile Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese

8" Pizza Cheesesteak

8" Pizza Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled onions, chopped steak, marinara sauce, with melted provolone and parmesan cheese

8" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

8" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

8" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled onions, jalapenos, chopped steak, and cream cheese

8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese

8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese

12" Original Cheesesteak

12" Original Cheesesteak

$13.79

Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Mushroom Cheesesteak

12" Mushroom Cheesesteak

$13.79

Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Pepper Cheesesteak

12" Pepper Cheesesteak

$13.79

Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$13.79

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese

12" Works Cheesesteak

12" Works Cheesesteak

$13.79

Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Pizza Cheesesteak

12" Pizza Cheesesteak

$13.79

Grilled onions, marinara sauce, chopped steak, provolone and parmesan cheese

12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

$13.79

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Green Chile Cheesesteak

12" Green Chile Cheesesteak

$13.79

Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese

12" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

12" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

$13.79

Grilled onions, jalapenos, cream cheese, chopped steak

12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.79

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Hoagies

Fresh sliced meats and cheeses on Liscio's hoagie rolls
8" Italian

8" Italian

$8.99

Sliced ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese, with your choice of toppings.

8" Club Hoagie

8" Club Hoagie

$9.79

Turkey ham bacon and swiss, with your choice of toppings.

8" Turkey

8" Turkey

$8.99

Sliced turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings

8" Ham

8" Ham

$8.99

Sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings

8" Veggie Grinder

8" Veggie Grinder

$7.99

Your choice of cheese, and fresh or grilled veggies on an Amoroso roll

12" Italian Hoagie

12" Italian Hoagie

$12.49

Fresh sliced capicola, salami, ham and provolone cheese, with your choice of toppings.

12" Club Hoagie

12" Club Hoagie

$12.99

Turkey ham bacon and swiss, with your choice of toppings.

12" Turkey

12" Turkey

$12.49

Sliced turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings

12" Ham

12" Ham

$12.49

Sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings

12" Veggie Grinder

12" Veggie Grinder

$9.99

Your choice of cheese, and fresh or grilled veggies on an Amoroso roll

Specialties

The real deal
Reuben

Reuben

$13.49

The best in town. Corned beef, thousand island, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, on grilled rye.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.59

Grilled sourdough and white american cheese.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Grilled sourdough, white american cheese, grilled ham.

BLT

BLT

$8.99

Bacon lettuce tomato and mayo, on grilled sourdough. It's really good.

8" Meatball Parmesan

8" Meatball Parmesan

$8.99

Marinara sauce, provolone cheese, and melted parmesan with choice of grilled veggies

12" Meatball Parmesan

12" Meatball Parmesan

$11.99

Marinara sauce, provolone cheese, and melted parmesan with choice of grilled veggies

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.49

3 Italian breaded fried chicken tenders, served with french fries and dipping sauce

Club Sandwich

$12.99

Salads

Lots of fresh cut veggies
Tossed Salad SM

Tossed Salad SM

$5.79

Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.

Tossed Salad LG

Tossed Salad LG

$7.99

Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.

Crispy Chicken Salad SM

Crispy Chicken Salad SM

$7.99

Our tossed salad with crispy chicken tender strips on top

Crispy Chicken Salad LG

Crispy Chicken Salad LG

$12.49

Our large tossed salad topped with crispy chicken strips

Cheesesteak Salad SM

Cheesesteak Salad SM

$8.99

Our tossed salad with steak, grilled onions, and american cheese on top

Cheesesteak Salad LG

$12.99

Our large tossed salad topped with steak, grilled onions, and american cheese

Chef Salad SM

Chef Salad SM

$8.99

Our tossed salad with a sliced turkey, ham and cheese on top

Chef Salad LG

Chef Salad LG

$12.99

Large tossed salad topped with sliced turkey, ham, and cheese

Desserts

Brickfire Brownie

Brickfire Brownie

$2.99
New York Style Cheesecake

New York Style Cheesecake

$4.99

Kids

Mini subs and such
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.49

Small grilled cheese on white bread with white american cheese

Kids Ham & Cheese

Kids Ham & Cheese

$4.49

On white bread with white american cheese

Kids Tenders w/ Fries

Kids Tenders w/ Fries

$5.99

2 chicken tenders with a small french fry and choice of dipping sauce

Kids Philly

Kids Philly

$6.99

Sides

French Fries SM

French Fries SM

$2.99
French Fries LG

French Fries LG

$3.99
Onion Rings SM

Onion Rings SM

$4.29
Onions Rings LG

Onions Rings LG

$6.29
Cheese Fries SM

Cheese Fries SM

$3.99

Covered in cheese wiz

Cheese Fries LG

$5.99

Covered in cheese wiz

Green Chile Fries SM

Green Chile Fries SM

$4.49

Topped with cheese wiz and green chile

Green Chile Fries LG

$6.49

Topped with cheese wiz and green chile

Cheesesteak Fries RG

$6.99

Small side of fries, covered with steak, grilled onions, and cheese wiz

Cheesesteak Fries LG

$9.29

Large tray of fries, covered with steak, grilled onions, and cheese wiz

Chips

$1.59

Au Jus

$0.50

Side Wiz

$1.00

Side Cherry Peppers

$0.25

Side Ranch

$0.25

Drinks

Can Soda

Can Soda

$1.59

Bottled Drink

$2.79
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the REAL Philly Cheesesteak!

Location

12229 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern
orange star4.2 • 1
13021 Bass Pro Dr Colorado Springs, CO 80921
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Colorado Springs CO
orange star4.3 • 1,000
13271 Bass Pro Drive Colorado Springs, CO 80921
View restaurantnext
Notes
orange star3.7 • 174
13141 Bass Pro Dr Colorado Springs, CO 80921
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Brothers Presents
orange starNo Reviews
13021 BASS PRO DRIVE COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 80921
View restaurantnext
Beasts & Brews
orange star4.0 • 554
7 Spectrum Loop Colorado Springs, CO 80921
View restaurantnext
Dog Haus Biergarten - Colorado Springs BG108
orange starNo Reviews
162 tracker drive Colorado springs, CO 80921
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Colorado Springs

Fat Shack - Woodmen Plaza
orange star4.6 • 7,570
3578 Harstel Drive Colorado Springs, CO 80920
View restaurantnext
Hops N Drops - Stetson Hills
orange star4.6 • 2,834
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80922
View restaurantnext
Phantom Canyon Brewing Co.
orange star4.2 • 2,762
2 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Colorado Springs CO
orange star4.6 • 1,632
30 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs
orange star4.3 • 1,598
23 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Colorado Springs - Academy
orange star4.4 • 1,545
7790 N Academy Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80920
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Colorado Springs
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston