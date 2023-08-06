Parkway Tavern

Appetizer

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Chips and Queso

$7.99

Basket of Fries

$7.99

Basket of Sweet Potatoe Fries

$7.99

Basket of Onion Rings

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Santa Fe Egg Rolls

$10.99

Fried Mushrooms

$8.49

Fried Pickles

$8.49

Green Chili Cheese Fries

$9.49

Philly Cheese Fries

$11.99

Pretzel Bites

$7.99

Potato Skins

$8.99

Ultimate Nachos

$13.99

Candy at Bar

$2.00

Chips at Bar

$1.50

Soup and Salad

Bowl of Green Chili

$7.99

Cup of Green Chili

$5.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.49

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.49

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.49

Side Salad

$4.99

Sandwiches and Wraps

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Tavern Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Rueben Sandwich

$13.99

French Dip Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

BLT Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$12.99

BLT Wrap

$10.99

Philly Cheesesteak Wrap

$12.99

Chicken

Chicken Wings 6 count

$9.99

Chicken Wings 10 count

$14.99

Chicken Tenders 2 count

$7.49

Chicken Tenders 4 count

$10.49

Chicken Tenders 6 count

$12.99

Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$10.99

Rodeo Tavern Burger

$13.49

Buffalo Bacon Burger

$12.99

Italian Burger

$13.49

Green Chili Slopper Burger

$13.49

Kids Menu

Mac and Cheese

$7.49

Dino Nuggets

$6.49

NA Beverages

Ice Tea

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Monster

$4.75

Soda

$3.50

Cocktails & Liquor

Cocktails

Ameretto Sour

$5.50

AMF

$10.75

Angry Cuban

$8.00

Appletini

$5.00

Birthday Cake

$7.75

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Brunette Headed Slut

$7.75

Butter Baby

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.75

Colorado Bulldog

$7.75

Cosmopolitan

$7.25

Dancing Bear

$10.75

Green Tea

$8.25

Hotmess

$9.25

Hurricane

$7.50

Irish Car Bomb

$8.50

Italian Breeze

$8.00

Kamikaze

$7.25

Lemon Drop

$7.50

Liquid Marijuana

$10.25

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.75

Manhattan

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

Martini Gin

$6.00

Martini Vodka

$6.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mojito

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$9.50

Mudslide

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$7.50

Orange Creamsicle

$7.50

Red Headed Slut

$7.75

Screwdriver

$5.50

Sex on the Beach

$8.25

Tanja Special

$9.25

Tequila Sunrise

$5.50

Vegas Bomb

$8.25

Washington Apple

$8.25

Whiskey Smash

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.50

White Gummy Bear

$8.75

White Russian

$7.50

Vodka

Absolut

$6.75

Absolut Rasberry

$6.75

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.75

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.75

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$7.75

Ketel One Citron

$7.75

Ketel One Cucumber

$7.75

Smirinoff

$6.75

Smirinoff Rasberry

$6.75

Tanqueray Sterling

$8.25

Titos

$7.25

Well Vodka

$5.50

Zyr

$7.75

DBL Well Vodka

$9.50

DBL Absolut

$10.75

DBL Absolut Rasberry

$10.75

DBL Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$11.75

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$11.75

DBL Grey Goose

$12.00

DBL Ketel One

$11.75

DBL Ketel One Citron

$11.75

DBL Ketel One Cucumber

$11.75

DBL Smirinoff

$10.75

DBL Smirinoff Rasberry

$10.75

DBL Tanqueray Sterling

$12.25

DBL Titos

$11.25

DBL Zyr

$11.75

Gin

Beefeater

$8.25

Hendricks

$8.75

Tanqueray

$8.75

Well Gin

$5.50

DBL Well Gin

$9.50

DBL Beefeater

$12.25

DBL Hendricks

$12.75

DBL Tanqueray

$12.75

Rum

Bacardi

$6.75

Bacardi

$6.75

Captain Morgan

$7.25

Malibu

$6.75

Malibu Passion Fruit

$6.75

Parrot Bay

$6.75

Sailor Jerry

$7.50

Well Rum

$5.50

DBL Well Rum

$9.50

DBL Bacardi

$10.75

DBL Captain Morgan

$11.25

DBL Malibu

$10.75

DBL Malibu Passion Fruit

$10.75

DBL Parrot Bay

$10.75

DBL Sailor Jerry

$11.50

Tequila

Alto

$9.00

Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Don Julio

$9.75

Hornitos Reposado

$8.50

Hornitos Silver

$8.25

Patron Silver

$9.25

Tequila Rose

$7.50

Well Tequila

$5.50

DBL Well Tequila

$9.50

DBL Alto

$13.00

DBL Cuervo Gold

$11.00

DBL Don Julio

$13.75

DBL Hornitos Silver

$12.25

DBL Hornitos Reposado

$12.50

DBL Patron Silver

$13.25

DBL Tequila Rose

$11.50

Whiskey

291 American

$8.50

291 Bourbon

$9.75

291 Rye

$9.75

Angels Envy

$10.25

Apple Pie Moonshine

$8.75

Basil Haydens

$9.25

Buffalo Trace

$8.75

Bulliet Rye

$8.50

Crown

$8.50

Crown Apple

$8.50

Crown Caramel

$8.50

Crown Peach

$8.50

Crown Vanilla

$8.50

Fireball

$7.00

Five Trail

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$7.75

Jack Daniels Apple

$7.75

Jack Daniels Honey

$7.75

Jack Fire

$7.75

Jameson

$8.50

Jameson Black

$8.75

Jameson Orange

$8.50

Jim Bean

$7.50

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Paddy's Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Peach Cobbler Mooshine

$8.75

Screwball

$8.00

Seagram's 7

$7.25

Southern Comfort

$7.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$8.75

Well Whiskey

$5.50

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.50

DBL Angels Envy

$14.25

DBL Apple Pie Moonshine

$12.75

DBL Basil Haydens

$13.25

DBL Buffalo Trace

$12.75

DBL Bulliet Rye

$12.50

DBL Crown

$12.50

DBL Crown Apple

$12.50

DBL Crown Caramel

$12.50

DBL Crown Peach

$12.50

DBL Crown Vanilla

$12.50

DBL Fireball

$11.00

DBL Five Trail

$12.75

DBL Jack Daniels

$11.75

DBL Jack Daniels Apple

$11.75

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$11.75

DBL Jack Fire

$11.75

DBL Jameson

$12.50

DBL Jameson Black

$12.75

DBL Jameson Orange

$12.50

DBL Jim Bean

$11.50

DBL Maker's Mark

$13.00

DBL Paddy's Irish Whiskey

$11.00

DBL Peach Cobbler Mooshine

$12.75

DBL Screwball

$12.00

DBL Seagram's 7

$11.25

DBL Southern Comfort

$11.25

DBL Strawberry Lemonade

$12.75

DBL 291 American

$12.75

DBL 291 Rye

$13.75

DBL 291 Bourbon

$13.75

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$8.25

Dewars White

$8.50

Glenlivet

$8.75

Highland Park

$8.75

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.75

Remy Martin

$12.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$12.25

DBL Dewars White

$12.50

DBL Glenlivet

$12.75

DBL Highland Park

$12.75

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$13.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$12.75

DBL Remy Martin

$16.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.75

Asbach

$7.00

Goldschlager

$7.75

Grand Marnier

$8.25

Hennesey

$9.25

Jagermeister

$7.25

Rumpleminze

$8.00

St. Brendans

$7.50

Tuaca

$7.75

DBL Asbach

$11.00

DBL Hennesey

$13.25

DBL Jagermeister

$11.25

DBL Goldschlager

$11.75

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.75

DBL Grand Marnier

$12.25

DBL Rumpleminze

$12.00

DBL St. Brendans

$11.50

DBL Tuaca

$11.75

Beer & Wine

Draft Beer

805

$5.50

Avalanche

$5.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

Bud Light

$4.75

Coors Light

$4.75

Goat Patch Hazy IPA

$6.25

Laughing Lab

$5.50

Modelo

$5.50

Summer Shandy

$5.50

Voodoo

$5.50

Pitcher 805

$16.75

Pitcher Blue Moon

$16.75

Pitcher Bud Light

$14.25

Pitcher Coors Light

$14.25

Pitcher Summer Shandy

$16.75

Pitcher Goat Patch Hazy IPA

$18.75

Pitcher Laughing Lab

$16.75

Pitcher Avalanche

$16.75

Pitcher Voodoo

$16.75

Pitcher Pacifico

$16.75

Pitcher Modelo

$16.75

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Budlight

$4.75

Budweiser

$4.75

Coors

$4.75

Coors Light

$4.75

Corona

$5.50

Corona Premier

$5.50

Dos Equis

$5.50

Fat Tire

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Heineken 00

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.75

Miller Lite

$4.75

Modello

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Stella

$5.50

Cans & Seltzers

Guiness

$6.50

Hornitos Selzers

$6.75

PBR

$4.50

Rolling Rock

$4.75

Simply Spiked Lemonade

$5.25

Twisted Tea

$5.50

White Claw

$5.25

White Claw 19 oz

$7.00

Wine

Cabernet

$7.25

Champagne

$7.50

Chardonnay

$8.25

Merlot

$7.25

Moscato

$7.75

Pink Moscato

$7.25

Pinot Grigio

$7.25

Pinot Noir

$7.75

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.25

Zinfandel

$7.50