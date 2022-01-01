Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Charm Thai Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

14648 Delaware St.

Unit 100

Westminster, CO 80023

Order Again

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Mello Yello

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Raspberry Tea

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Coconut Juice

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Milk

$2.50

Mango Juice

$2.95

Guava Juice

$2.95

Coke Bottle

$2.50

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.50

Sprite Bottle

$2.50

Chip

$3.25

Tea/Coffee

Boba Thai Tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$2.00

Iced Lemon Tea

$3.50

Iced Green Tea

$2.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.50

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.95

Appetizers

Crispy Sampler

$10.00

Edamame

$5.00

Egg Roll

$6.00

Fresh Spring Roll

$6.00

Fried Calamari

$8.50

Fried Wonton

$7.00

Garlic Rice

$5.00

Gyoza

$8.00

Satay Chicken

$7.50

App. Tempura

Gai Tod (Fried chicken wings)

$8.50

Soups

Miso Soup

$3.00

Noodle Soup

$4.00

Tom Kha

$8.50

Tom Yum

$8.50

Wonton Soup

$7.00

Salads

Chicken Peanut Salad

$8.00

House Salad

$4.00

Papaya Salad

$8.50

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Nue Num Tok

$12.50

Larb

$12.50

Thai Curry

Green Curry

$13.50

Jungle Curry

$14.00

Panang Curry

$13.50

Peanut Curry

$13.50

Pineapple Curry

$14.00

Pumpkin Curry

$14.00

Red Curry

$13.50

Yellow Curry

$13.50

Entrée

Broccoli w/Garlic Sauce

$13.00

Cashew Delight

$13.00

Ka Pow (Chili Basil)

$13.50

Panang Salmon

$18.00

Salmon Steak

$16.00

Seafood Combo

$14.00

Sweet & Sour

$13.00

Three Taste Chicken

$13.00

Pla Rad Prig

$17.00

Moo Yang

$15.00

Khao Mun Gai

$13.00

Teriyaki

Teriyaki Beef

$14.00

Teriyaki Chicken

$15.00

Tempura

Shrimp And Vegetables Tempura

$15.00

Vegetables Tempura

$15.00

No Teriyaki & Tempura Combo

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura And Beef

$15.00

Shrimp& Vegetable Tempura And Chicken

$15.00

No Rice Bowls

California Don

$10.00

Teriyaki Don

Fried Rice

Jungle Rice

$15.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.00

Thai Fried Rice

$13.00

Basil Fried Rice

$13.00

Noodles

Pad See Ewe

$13.50

Pad Thai

$13.50

Pad Khi Mao (Graprao Noodles)

$13.50

Kao Soi

$14.50

Udon

Red Curry Udon

$14.50

Ramen

Miso Ramen

$14.00

Paitan (Tonkotsu) Ramen

$14.00

Tom Yum Ramen

$14.00

Kid’s Meal

Kids Fried Rice

$6.95

Kids Pad Thai Noodles

$6.95

Kids Teriyaki

$6.95

Kids Three Taste Chicken

$6.95

Kids Udon Noodles Soup

$6.95

Desserts

Green Tea Ice Cream

$4.00

Mango Sticky Rice

$5.00

Thai Donut

$4.50

Side Items

Side Steamed Rice

$1.50

Side Fried Rice

$2.00

Side Brown Rice

$2.00

Side Steamed Veggie

$2.00

Side Rice Noodles

$2.00

Side Sticky Rice

$2.00

Sushi (Nigiri)

Eel (Unagi)

$4.95

Frying Fish Roe (Tobiko)

$4.95

Mackerel (Saba)

$4.50

Octopus (Tako)

$4.50

Omelet (Tamago)

$3.75

Quil Egg (Uzura)

$2.75

Red Snapper (Tai)

$4.75

Salmon (Shake)

$4.95

Salmon Roe (Ikura)

$4.95

Scallop (Hotatigai)

$4.50

Shrimp (Ebi)

$4.50

Smelt Roe (Masago)

$4.50

Squid (Ika)

$4.50

Tofu Pocket (Inari)

$3.75

Tuna (Maguro)

$4.95

White Tuna (Escolar)

$4.95

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$4.95

Sushi Roll

California

$4.95

Crunchy

$6.25

Denver

$5.75

Eel Roll

$6.25

Futomaki

$7.95

L.A.

$5.95

Philadelphia

$4.95

Rock-n-Roll

$6.25

Rocky Mountain

$7.95

Salmon & Tuna

$7.00

Salmon Roll

$4.95

Salmon Fire

$8.95

Samurai

$8.95

Scallop Roll

$5.25

Spicy Salmon

$6.50

Spicy Tuna

$6.50

Spicy yellowtail

$6.50

Spider

$6.75

Tempura Lover's

$8.95

Tempura Roll

$6.75

Tuna Roll

$4.95

Tuna Poki

$6.75

Yellowtail Roll

$4.95

Vegetarian Sushi Roll

Asparagus

$3.95

Avocado

$4.25

Cucumber

$3.95

Omelet Roll

$3.95

Tofu

$4.75

Vege. Tempura Roll

$5.95

Vegetable Roll

$4.75

Specialty Sushi Roll

Black & White

$13.00

Caterpillar

$12.00

Dancing

$12.00

Dragon

$13.00

First Love

$13.00

Funky

$12.00

Hawaiian

$13.00

Honeymoon

$13.00

Hurricane

$14.00

Lava

$12.00

Ninja

$11.00

Ocean

$14.00

Orange Dragon

$12.00

Rainbow

$12.00

Red Dragon

$12.00

Sparky

$13.00

Summer

$12.00

Sunshine

$12.00

Sweet Dream

$14.00

Volcano

$12.00

White Dragon

$12.00

Sashimi

Hana

$13.00

Red Snapper Sashimi

$9.75

Salmon Sashimi

$9.75

Tsuki

$19.00

Tuna Sashimi

$9.75

White Tuna Sashimi

$9.75

Yellowtail Sashimi

$9.75

Yuki

$27.00

Sushi Combinations

Chirashi Sushi

$19.00

Matsu

$29.00

Ta-ke

$21.00

Ume

$14.00

Sushi & Sashimi Dinner

$31.00

Vegetarian Sushi Dinner

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:10 pm
Monday10:50 am - 2:40 pm, 4:20 pm - 9:10 pm
Tuesday10:50 am - 2:40 pm, 4:20 pm - 9:10 pm
Wednesday10:50 am - 2:40 pm, 4:20 pm - 9:10 pm
Thursday10:50 am - 2:40 pm, 4:20 pm - 9:10 pm
Friday10:50 am - 2:40 pm, 4:20 pm - 9:40 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:40 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

14648 Delaware St., Unit 100, Westminster, CO 80023

