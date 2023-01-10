Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mumtaz Mediterranean Food

review star

No reviews yet

588 US-287 #100

Lafayette, CO 80026

Popular Items

Gyro Wrap
Chicken Wrap
Gyro Entree

Pita Wraps

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$10.95

Broiled sliced layers of seasoned beef and lamb. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and creamy cucumber sauce

Kefta Wrap

$10.95

Seasoned ground beef minced with parsley, onions and spices. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and zesty garlic suace

Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Marinated grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomatoes and zesty garlic sauce

Falafel Wrap

$10.50

Zesty fried patties of ground chicpeas blended with onions, garlic, parsley and spices. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and tahini sauce

Hummus Wrap

$7.95

Spiced mixture of crushed chicpeas blended with sesame paste, garlic and lemon. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and cucmbers.

Baba Ghanouj Wrap

$8.50

Spiced mixture of roasted eggplant, garlic, sesame paste and lemon juice. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers

1/2 GYRO 1/2 FAL Wrap

$10.95

Salad

Full Med Salad

Full Med Salad

$11.95

Romain lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese and olives. Served with your choice of creamy cucumber sauce or spicy italian house dressing

Half Med Salad

$8.95

Romain lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese and olives. Served with your choice of creamy cucumber sauce or spicy italian house dressing

Entrees

Gyro Entree

Gyro Entree

$13.95

Broiled sliced layers of seasoned beef and lamb. Served on a bed of basmati rice with a side of cucumber yogurt sauce, med salad, pita bread and choise of hummus or baba ghanouj

Kefta Entree

Kefta Entree

$13.95

Seasond ground beef minced with parsley, onions and spices. Serced on a bed of basmati rice, with a side of zesty garlic sauce, med salad, pita bread and your choice of hummus or baba ghanouj

Chicken Entree

Chicken Entree

$14.95

Marinated grilled chicken breast served on a bed of basmati rice, with a side of zesty garlic sauce, med salad, pita bread and your choice of hummus or baba ghanouj

Falafel Entree

$12.95

Zesty fried patties of ground chicpeas blended with onions, garlic, parsley and spices. Served on a bed of lettuce, with tahini sauce, med salad, pita bread and your choice of hummus or baba ghanoj

Mezza Sampler

1/2 Mezza (1-2)

$14.95

Sampling of cheese sambusek, dolmas, spanakopitas, falafel, hummus and baba ghanouj, with tahini and cucmber sauce, olives and pitas

Full Mezza (3-4)

Full Mezza (3-4)

$25.50

Sampling of cheese sambusek, dolmas, spanakopitas, falafel, hummus and baba ghanouj, with tahini and cucmber sauce, olives and pitas

Small Plates

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$8.50

Feta Cheese, spiniach, and onion wraped in golden layers of crispy phiyllo pastery and fried to perfection

Hummus + Pita

Hummus + Pita

$7.50

Spiced mixture of crushed chicpeas blended with sesame paste, garlic and lemon juice. Served with 1 pita, dusted with cayenne and drizzled with olive oil.

Baba Ghanouj + Pita

$8.25

Spiced mixture of roasted eggplant, garlic, sesame paste and lemon juice. Served with one pita dusted with cayenne and drizzled with olive oil.

Cheese Sambusek

$5.99

A mix of feta and other middle eastern cheeses, parsely and spices wrapped in a noddle, then fried to perfection.

Kibbeh

$12.50

A mixture of seasoned ground beef with pine nuts, onion, covered in a crispy shell of cracked wheat, ground beef and spices. Served with cucumber yogurt sauce.

Falafel 2 Piece

$3.99

Zesty fried patties of ground chickpeas, blended with oinons, parsley, garlic and spices. Served with tahini sauces.

Falafel 5 Piece

$6.50

Zesty fried patties of ground chickpeas, blended with oinons, parsley, garlic and spices. Served with tahini sauces.

Dolma's 2 Piece

$1.99

Tender seasoned grape leaves, stuffed with rice, onion and spices.

Dolma's 4 Piece

$3.50

Tender seasoned grape leaves, stuffed with rice, onion and spices.

Sides

Fries

$3.75

Basket of salted fries

Rice

$3.25

10oz of basmati rice

Pita

$1.00

Tahini Sauce

$1.25

Sesame past bleded with lemon garlic and spices

Garlic Sauce

$1.25

Creamy cucmber yogurt sauce

$1.25

Feta

$1.25

Olives

$1.25

2oz Gyro

$1.99

4oz Gyro

$3.25

6oz Gyro

$4.50

1LB Gyro

$11.00

Side Chicken

$5.25

Side Kefta

$4.50

Single Falafel

$1.50

10 piece Mac & Cheese

$6.50

5 piece Mac & Cheese

$3.25

Spicy italian dressings

$1.25

Kids Meals (Under 12 years of age)

Kids Gyro

$6.95

Served with your choice of rice or fries, juice or a drink

Kids Kefta

$6.95

Served with your choice of rice or fries, juice or a drink

Kids Falafel

$6.95

Served with your choice of rice or fries, juice or a drink

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Served with your choice of rice or fries, juice or a drink

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Served with your choice of rice or fries, juice or a drink

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.95

Served with your choice of rice or fries, juice or a drink

Dessert

Baklava

$2.99

Layers of phyllo, nut and sugar mixture baked to perfection then drizzled with syrup

Grandma's Special

$2.99

Special pastery

Beverages

Drink

$1.85

Kid's Drink

$1.00

Water

$1.85

Peace Tea

$1.85

Hot Tea

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Family owned and operated for more than 15 Years Mumtaz offers fresh cooked to order Chicken, Gyro, Falafel, Kefta and side dishes.

588 US-287 #100, Lafayette, CO 80026

