Arvada bars & lounges you'll love

Lady Nomada
7519 Grandview Ave, Arvada
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Fries
|$15.00
Skirt steak, guacamole, crema, onion, cilantro
|Guacamole
|$10.00
Fresh avocado, lime, cilantro, serrano peppers
|Birria
|$13.00
Braised short rib, queso oaxaca, ancho chile dipping sauce, radish salad
BBQ
Thank Sool
2222 S Havana St, Aurora
|Popular items
|Takoyaki (타코야끼)
|$8.00
|Honey Garlic Chicken (허니갈릭치킨)
|$21.00
|Fried Dumplings (군만두)
|$7.00
Lot One-Lot Que
13730 West 85th Drive, Arvada
|Popular items
|Smoked Wings
|$13.00
crispy chicken wings drenched in your choice of buffalo, bar bq or dry rub
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, and house buttermilk ranch on a brioche bun, aged white cheddar, peppered bacon
|Taco Plate
|$19.00
your choice of:
chicken tinga
barbacoa
pork carnitas
blackened shrimp
All tacos come with roasted corn salsa, sw slaw and cotija served with housemade tortilla chips, salsa, and lime crema
add guacamole =$1. Gf corn tortillas available upon request
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
5225 W 80th Ave, Arvada
|Popular items
|Crispy Firecracker Shrimp
|$14.00
Firecracker shrimp fried crisp and tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, served with ranch dressing and a lime squeeze.
|Fried Pickles
|$10.00
Our sliced pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.
|Stuffed Jalapeños
|$11.00
Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.