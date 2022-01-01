Arvada bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Arvada

Lady Nomada image

 

Lady Nomada

7519 Grandview Ave, Arvada

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Carne Asada Fries$15.00
Skirt steak, guacamole, crema, onion, cilantro
Guacamole$10.00
Fresh avocado, lime, cilantro, serrano peppers
Birria$13.00
Braised short rib, queso oaxaca, ancho chile dipping sauce, radish salad
More about Lady Nomada
Thank Sool image

BBQ

Thank Sool

2222 S Havana St, Aurora

Avg 4.4 (70 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Takoyaki (타코야끼)$8.00
Honey Garlic Chicken (허니갈릭치킨)$21.00
Fried Dumplings (군만두)$7.00
More about Thank Sool
Lot One-Lot Que image

 

Lot One-Lot Que

13730 West 85th Drive, Arvada

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Wings$13.00
crispy chicken wings drenched in your choice of buffalo, bar bq or dry rub
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, and house buttermilk ranch on a brioche bun, aged white cheddar, peppered bacon
Taco Plate$19.00
your choice of:
chicken tinga
barbacoa
pork carnitas
blackened shrimp
All tacos come with roasted corn salsa, sw slaw and cotija served with housemade tortilla chips, salsa, and lime crema
add guacamole =$1. Gf corn tortillas available upon request
More about Lot One-Lot Que
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

5225 W 80th Ave, Arvada

Avg 4.9 (117 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Firecracker shrimp fried crisp and tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, served with ranch dressing and a lime squeeze.
Fried Pickles$10.00
Our sliced pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.
Stuffed Jalapeños$11.00
Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub

