  • Home Cookin' Cafe - 16255 West 64th Avenue Unit 7
A map showing the location of Home Cookin' Cafe 16255 West 64th Avenue Unit 7

Home Cookin' Cafe 16255 West 64th Avenue Unit 7

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

16255 West 64th Avenue Unit 7

Arvada, CO 80004

Breakfast

Everyday Favorites

2-2-2

$12.95

Two Egg Breakfast

$12.75

One Egg Breakfast

$11.25

1/2 B&G Breakfast

$12.45

B&G Breakfast

$13.95

Egg Sandwich

$12.95

Arvada Sunrise

$11.75

Omelettes

Omelette

$11.95

Denver Omelette

$12.25

Greek Omelette

$12.25

Mexican Omelette

$13.95

Egg White Omelette

$12.95

Benedicts

Ham Benedict

$12.95

Chorizo Benedict

$12.95

Florentine Benedict

$12.95

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$12.75

Irish Benedict

$12.95

Pancakes & French Toast

LG Buttermilk Pancake

$6.95

LG Oatmeal Pancake

$8.95

LG Granola Pancake

$8.25

Stuffed French Toast

$9.45

2 pc French Toast

$7.95

3 pc French Toast

$8.95

SD Buttermilk Pancake

$4.75

SD Oatmeal Pancake

$5.75

Waffle

$8.95

Comfort Classics

Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

Huevos Rancheros

$11.75

Breakfast Pizza

$12.95

Stacker

$12.45

Full Biscuits & Gravy ONLY

$8.25

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy ONLY

$5.75

Cinnamonster

$6.25

4 pack cinnamonster

$24.00

Specialty Platters

Steak & Eggs

$18.95

Pork Tenderloin & Eggs

$13.95

Italian Sausage & Eggs

$12.95

Ground Round & Eggs

$12.95

Pork Chop & Eggs

$12.95

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$12.95

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$12.95

Healthier Options

Hot Oatmeal

$7.95

Jogger's French Toast

$9.95

Parfait

$9.95

Crepes

Chicken Florentine

$13.95

Strawberries & Cream Crepes

$11.25

Fruit with Granola Crepe

$11.95

A la Carte

One Egg

$2.75

Two Eggs

$5.00

Hash Browns

$4.25

Cottage Cheese

$3.25

Fruit Cup

$4.95

Toast

$2.25

Tortilla

$2.25

English Muffin

$4.25

GF English Muffin

$5.25

Croissant

$4.75

3 pc Bacon

$5.25

3 pc Crispy Bacon

$5.25

2 pc Sausage Patty

$5.25

2 pc Sausage link

$5.25

Corned Beef Hash ONLY

$5.95

Chicken Fried Steak Patty ONLY

$5.50

Italian Sausage ONLY

$5.50

Pork Chop ONLY

$6.25

Breaded Pork Tenderloin ONLY

$6.25

Ground Round Patty ONLY

$5.50

Grilled Chicken ONLY

$5.50

Chorizo Steak ONLY

$4.50

Ham Steak ONLY

$4.50

Add Ons

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Salsa

$1.00

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Sliced Avocado

$1.50

Tomato Slices

$1.95

Fresh Whole Jalapeno

$1.50

Breakfast sides

Chili cheese hash browns

$7.45

Lunch

Classic Sandwiches

BLT

$11.45

BLTA

$12.95

Tuna Sandwich

$11.75

Turkey&Swiss Melt

$12.25

Tuna Melt

$12.25

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$11.25

Grilled Cheese

$9.45

Specialty Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$12.95

Reuben

$12.75

Philly Cheese

$12.95

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$13.25

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.45

Patty Melt

$12.45

From the Frier

Fish & Chips

$12.95

Fish Tacos

$13.75

Chicken Strips & Fries

$10.95

Burgers

Hamburger

$12.25

Cheeseburger

$12.75

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.25

Chili Cheeseburger

$13.25

Mexican Cheeseburger

$13.25

Cowboy Burger

$13.45

Salads/soups

Chef Salad

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95

Greek Salad

$11.75

Taco Salad

$12.95

Small Garden Salad

$4.95

Cup of Soup

$4.50

Bowl of Soup

$5.95

Lunch Sides

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.45

Chili cheese hash browns

$7.45

French Fries

$4.75

Onion Rings

$5.25

Tortilla

$0.75

Cottage Cheese

$2.95

Applesauce

$2.95

Dessert

Slice of Pie

$4.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.50

Cinnamonster

$6.25

Cinnamonster x 4

$24.00

Kids

Kid's Breakfast

Kid's Breakfast

$6.95

Kid's Lunch

KD Macaroni & Cheese

$6.95

KD Corndog

$6.95

KD Three Chicken Strips

$6.95

KD PB&J

$6.95

KD Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kid's Drinks

KD Milk

$2.75

KD Juice

$3.25

KD Chocolate Milk

$3.25

KD Hot Chocolate

$3.50

KD Soda

$2.75

Drinks

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.95

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.95

French Vanilla

$4.95

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Hot Tea

$3.25

Chai

$4.95

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Other Drinks

Small Juice

$2.75

Large Juice

$3.75

Small Milk

$3.25

Large Milk

$4.45

Small Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Large Chocolate Milk

$4.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Soda

$3.95

Kid's Drinks

KD Milk

$2.75

KD Juice

$3.25

KD Chocolate Milk

$3.25

KD Hot Chocolate

$3.50

KD Soda

$2.75

Alcoholic Drinks

Cocktails

House Bloody Mary

$7.95

Bloody Mary w/ Bacon

$9.20

Mimosa Glass

$6.95

Mimosa Pitcher

$32.00

Irish Cream Whiskey

$6.95

Shot Irish Cream Whiskey

$3.75

Screwdriver

$7.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Start your day at the Home Cookin' Cafe

Location

16255 West 64th Avenue Unit 7, Arvada, CO 80004

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
