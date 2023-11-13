Restaurant info

"Must-eat! One of "Colorado's 10 most iconic, historic restaurants" Denver Post, July 2018 "740 Front" in Historic Downtown Louisville, designated historical, is one of Colorado's two oldest remaining saloons; transformed back to its 1904 roots; a traditional American dining saloon with a turn of the century ambiance featuring a magnificent room dominating bar, built in 1880. We offer dining Tuesday-Saturday. Happy hour starting at 4PM daily with dinner starting at 4:30PM. 740 offers “Something for everyone”. Specialties include Certified Angus Brand beef steaks, chops, lamb, fresh seafood, burgers, salads & Seasonal pastas and & more! Come in and enjoy!