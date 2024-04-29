- Home
Home Cookin' Cafe - Louisville Louisville
328 McCaslin Boulevard
Louisville, CO 80027
Breakfast
Everyday Favorites
- 2-2-2$13.45
2 eggs served with choice of 2 pieces bacon or sausage links or patties, and choice of 2 pieces of French toast or 2 small pancakes
- Two Egg Breakfast$13.25
Served with toast, hash browns, and choice of bacon, ham, or sausage links or patties
- One Egg Breakfast$11.75
Served with toast, hash browns, and choice of bacon, ham, or sausage links or patties
- 1/2 B&G Breakfast$12.95
Half order of biscuits & gravy, two eggs, two pieces of bacon, sausage links or patties and hash browns.
- B&G Breakfast$14.45
Full order of biscuits & gravy, two eggs, two pieces of bacon, sausage links or patties and hash browns.
- Egg Sandwich$13.45
Two slices of toast layered with two eggs cooked omelette-style, your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage, and American cheese. Served with a side of hash browns.
- Arvada Sunrise$12.25
Two eggs on top of golden hash browns, smothered in green chili, and topped with cheese. Served with choice of toast or tortilla
Omelettes
- Omelette$12.45
Build your own
- Denver Omelette$12.75
Ham, green pepper, onion, and cheese with hash browns and choice of toast
- Greek Omelette$12.75
Spinach, tomato, and feta cheese with hash browns and choice of toast
- Mexican Omelette$14.45
Chorizo, green chilis & onion, smothered in green chili, and topped with pepper jack cheese and sour cream. Served with hash browns and tortilla
- Egg White Veggie Omelette$13.45
Onion, green pepper, tomato, and mushroom, served with fresh fruit cup
Benedicts
Pancakes & French Toast
Comfort Classics
- Breakfast Burrito$11.45
Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, cheese, potatoes and your choice of bacon, sausage or chorizo
- Huevos Rancheros$12.25
Flour tortilla covered with refried beans, two eggs, smothered with green chili, and topped with cheese. Served with hash browns and an extra tortilla
- Breakfast Pizza$13.45
: Six-inch pizza crust covered with creamy sausage gravy or tomato sauce and topped with scrambled eggs, cheese, and your choice of any of the following items: ham, mushrooms, bacon, bell peppers, green chilies, sausage, onions, black olives
- Stacker$13.45
Chopped chicken fried steak atop a mound of hash browns topped with two eggs and gravy
- Full Biscuits & Gravy ONLY$8.75
Two home-style biscuits smothered in our creamy sausage gravy
- 1/2 Biscuits & Gravy ONLY$6.25
One home-style biscuits smothered in our creamy sausage gravy
- Cinnamonster$6.50
- 4 pack cinnamonster$25.00
Specialty Platters
Healthier Options
Crepes
- Chicken Florentine$14.45
Stuffed with chicken breast, Swiss cheese, scrambled eggs, spinach, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with hollandaise sauce
- Strawberries & Cream Crepes$11.75
Filled with cream cheese and fresh strawberries, topped with strawberry sauce and whipped cream.
- Fruit with Granola Crepe$12.45
Stuffed with mixed berries, cream cheese and vanilla yogurt. Topped with crunchy granola and sliced banana.
A la Carte
- One Egg$2.75
- Two Eggs$5.00
- House Potatoes$4.25
- Roasted Potatoes$4.25
- Hash Browns$4.25
- Cottage Cheese$3.25
- Fruit Cup$5.50
- Toast$2.50
- Tortilla$2.50
- English Muffin$3.00
- GF English Muffin$4.50
- Croissant$3.00
- 3 pc Bacon$5.25
- 2pc bacon$3.00
- 3 pc Crispy Bacon$5.25
- 2pc Crispy Bacon$3.00
- 2 pc Sausage Patty$5.25
- 2 pc Sausage link$5.25
- Corned Beef Hash ONLY$7.00
- Chicken Fried Steak Patty ONLY$6.00
- Italian Sausage ONLY$7.00
- Pork Chop ONLY$7.00
- Ground Round Patty ONLY$6.00
- Grilled Chicken ONLY$6.00
- Chorizo patty ONLY$5.25
- Ham Steak ONLY$5.00
Add Ons
Breakfast sides
Lunch
Classic Sandwiches
Specialty Sandwiches
- Turkey Club$13.45
Double decker of turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of toast
- Reuben$13.45
Corned beef, melted Swiss, Thousand Island dressing, & sauerkraut on grilled marble rye
- Philly Cheese$13.45
Melted Swiss cheese, onions, and bell peppers on a hoagie roll.
- Italian Sausage Sandwich$13.45
Melted pepper jack cheese with diced green chilis, and side of marinara on a hoagie roll
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.45
: Served on a kaiser bun
- Patty Melt$13.45
Hamburger with grilled onions and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye
From the Frier
- Fish & Chips$13.45
3 generous size pieces of beer-battered cod served with French fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
- Fish Tacos$14.25
Three tacos prepared with beer-battered cod, refried beans, topped with homemade sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheddar cheese. Served on corn tortillas with a side of salsa
- Chicken Strips & Fries$12.45
Burgers
- Hamburger$12.75
Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a kaiser bun
- Cheeseburger$13.25
With choice of cheese
- Bacon Cheeseburger$13.75
With choice of cheese
- Chili Cheeseburger$13.75
With choice of red or green chili
- Mexican Cheeseburger$13.75
: Beef patty topped with refried beans and cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla, and smothered in red or green chili.
- Cowboy Burger$13.95
: Beef patty with bacon, pepper jack cheese, and bbq sauce, topped with an onion ring.
Salads/soups
- Chef Salad$12.45
Crisp lettuce topped with slices of ham, turkey, boiled eggs, cheese, tomatoes, and choice of dressing
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.45
Crisp lettuce topped with grilled chicken, cheese, tomatoes, and choice of dressing
- Greek Salad$12.25
Crisp lettuce topped with Greek olives, tomato, onion, green pepper, pepperoncini, and feta cheese
- Taco Salad$13.45
Crisp lettuce topped with seasoned ground beef, refried beans, black olives, tomato, avocado, sour cream and cheddar cheese. Served in a house made tortilla shell
- Small Garden Salad$5.45
Crisp lettuce topped with tomatoes, cheese, and choice of dressing
- Cup of Soup$4.50
- Bowl of Soup$6.50
Lunch Sides
Drinks
Coffee & Tea
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Start your day at the Home Cookin' Cafe
328 McCaslin Boulevard, Louisville, CO 80027