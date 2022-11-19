South Street Market imageView gallery

South Street Market 824 South Street

review star

No reviews yet

824 South Street

Louisville, CO 80027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Breakfast

Take & Bake Breakfast items that your family will love!
Classic Buttermilk Biscuits

Classic Buttermilk Biscuits

$22.50

These buttermilk biscuits are soft and buttery with hundreds of flaky layers. Sold frozen and ready to oven-bake! Choose from Classic or Cheddar & Green Onion.

Cheddar & Green Onion Buttermilk Biscuits

Cheddar & Green Onion Buttermilk Biscuits

$22.50

These buttermilk biscuits are soft and buttery with hundreds of flaky layers. Sold frozen and ready to oven-bake!

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$28.00

Ooey & gooey cinnamon treats your family will love. Sold frozen and ready to oven-bake!

Sausage & Candied Jalapeño Kolaches - 6

Sausage & Candied Jalapeño Kolaches - 6

$24.00

Enjoy this doughy miracle with your family. Comes with 6 individual kolaches. Sold frozen and ready to oven-bake!

Egg & Cheese Kolaches - 6

Egg & Cheese Kolaches - 6

$24.00

Enjoy this doughy miracle with your family. Comes with 6 individual kolaches. Sold frozen and ready to oven-bake!

Breakfast Power Burrito

Breakfast Power Burrito

$10.50

Our power burritos include sweet potato, beans, quinoa, and veggies. So good you barely realize they're vegan. Sold frozen and ready to oven-bake!

Breakfast Burrito - Chorizo

Breakfast Burrito - Chorizo

$10.50

A South Street Market classic. Filled with chorizo, eggs & cheese.

Havenly Buns Bag - GF

Havenly Buns Bag - GF

$9.99

GF & delicious.

Havenly Love Raisin Boule - GF

Havenly Love Raisin Boule - GF

$9.99

GF & delicious.

Sides

Classic Mashed Potatoes

Classic Mashed Potatoes

$9.50+

A classic!

Cauliflower Mash - Vegan & GF

Cauliflower Mash - Vegan & GF

$9.50+

Creamy & delicious fall favorite.

Sweet Potato w/ Toasted Pecan Crumble - GF

Sweet Potato w/ Toasted Pecan Crumble - GF

$18.50+

A little sweet, a little salty. Finished off with a nutty crisp. Small for 1-2 people. Medium for 4-6 people.

Roasted Fall Vegetables - GF

Roasted Fall Vegetables - GF

$9.50+

All the fall veggies!

Candied Squash w/ Kale & Pepitas- GF

Candied Squash w/ Kale & Pepitas- GF

$9.50+

A perfect sweetness and crunch to accompany your Thanksgiving flavors.

Fall Salad for 4

Fall Salad for 4

$24.00

Delicious and nutritious - mixed greens with roasted squash, pepita brittle, dried cranberries, & balsamic vinaigrette.

Dessert

Thanksgiving desserts made to please any crowd!
Apple Crisp - GF & DF

Apple Crisp - GF & DF

$24.50

Classic Apple Crisp - Gluten Free and Dairy Free. Feeds ~6.

Pumpkin Pie - Vegan/GF

Pumpkin Pie - Vegan/GF

$24.50

Vegan and delicious Thanksgiving classic. Feeds ~ 6.

Pecan Pie - GF

Pecan Pie - GF

$24.50

Our Pecan Pie is the perfect combination of sweet and salty. Feeds ~6.

Weekend Meals

Chicken Enchiladas - GF

Chicken Enchiladas - GF

$22.00+

A fan favorite once you've had too much turkey.

Rice & Beans Enchiladas - GF

Rice & Beans Enchiladas - GF

$18.00+

A family favorite once you've had too many leftovers!

Chicken Lasagna

Chicken Lasagna

$24.00+

A family favorite once you've had too many leftovers!

Vegetarian Lasagna

Vegetarian Lasagna

$22.00+

A family favorite once you've had too many leftovers!

GF Lasagna

GF Lasagna

$20.00+

A gluten-free family favorite!

GF Mac & Cheese

GF Mac & Cheese

$20.00+

A family favorite once you've had too many leftovers!

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$20.00+

A family favorite once you've had too many leftovers!

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

824 South Street, Louisville, CO 80027

Directions

Gallery
South Street Market image

