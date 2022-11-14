Waterloo 817 Main St

Main picView gallery

Appetizers

Austin Nachos

$10.00

Bada$$ Smoked Wings

$14.00

1lb house-smoked wings, served with pickles

Ceviche

$14.00

white fish*, lime juice, pico, orange slices, house-cut chips

Fried Okra

$9.00

battered and fried okra, served with chipotle ranch

Grilled Avocado

$14.00

grilled avocado, goat cheese, green chile honey, house-cut chips

He Went To Jared

$8.00

beer-battered onion rings

House Fries

$8.00

french fries, hot gorgonzola cheese dip

House Sweet Fries

$10.00

sweet potato fries, hot gorgonzola cheese dip

House-Cut Chips

$12.00

salsa verde, queso, guacamole

Hummus Plate

$13.00

house-made hummus, carrots, sugar snap peas, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, pita bread

Infamous Poppers

$12.00

*extremely hot* jalapeno poppers, cream cheese, bacon

Large Guac App

$10.00

Large Queso App

$9.00

Large Salsa Verde App

$5.00

Not Your Average Pickle

$10.00

pickle spears, panko breading, served with chipotle ranch

Texas-Sized Nachos

$14.00

house-cut chips, refried black beans, queso, pico, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos, black olives

The Jerk

$10.00

house-smoked beef jerky

Soups

Green Chile Pork Stew

$8.00+

hatch green chiles, smoked pork, poblano peppers, tomato, red onion, cilantro, cotija

Soup Du Jour

$6.00+

ask us about today's special!

Tomato Bisque

$6.00+

tomato bisque, served with a petite grilled cheese

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, carrots, red onions

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons, lemon wedge, caesar dressing

Santa Fe Salad

$11.00

greens, pico, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, cotija, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch

Summer Harvest

$11.00

spinach, watermelon, slivered almonds, feta, watermelon radishes, house vinaigrette

Side Summer Harvest

$6.00

spinach, watermelon, slivered almonds, feta, watermelon radishes, house vinaigrette

Side House Salad

$5.00

greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, carrots, red onions

Side Caesar

$6.00Out of stock

romaine, parmesan, croutons, lemon wedge, caesar dressing

Tacos

Cauliflower Al Pastor

$12.00

fried cauliflower, chile-lime sauce, pineapple slaw, corn tortillas

Gringo

$12.00

seasoned ground beef, lettuce, pico, shredded chaddar, sour cream, flour tortillas

Mahi Street

$12.00

carne asada*, white onion, cilanto, spicy avocado jalapeno crema, corn tortillas

Pork Street

$12.00

carne asada*, white onion, cilanto, cotija, spicy avocado jalapeno crema, corn tortillas

Steak Street

$12.00

carne asada*, white onion, cilanto, cotija, spicy avocado jalapeno crema, corn tortillas

Kids

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

cheddar cheese, flour tortilla, side of black beans

Cheeseburgers

$9.00

2 all-natural texas ground chuck mini burgers, american cheese, fries

Corndog

$9.00

all-beef hot dog, cornbread crusted, fries

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

american cheese, sourdough, side of tomato bisque

Kid Ice Cream

$2.50

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

tree-cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta, side of broccoli

PB&J

$9.00

just like it sounds, side of fresh fruit

Burgers & Sandwiches

Austin Chicken

$15.00

bell peppers, sauteed onions, jalapenos, amoroso sourdogh hoagie, side of queso

Austin Steak

$15.00

bell peppers, sauteed onions, jalapenos, amoroso sourdogh hoagie, side of queso

Beyond Burger

$15.00

meatless beyond burger, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Brunch

$15.00

1/2-lb natural ground chuck, bacon, fried egg*, hashbrown, american cheese

Colorado Bison

$15.00

1/2-lb natural bison, red-wine braised onions, grilled mushrooms, swiss, demi-glace

Crispy Fish

$15.00

panko-crusted cod, coleslaw, pickles, cheddar tarter sauce

Fuego

$15.00

1/2-lb natural ground chuck, guacamole, pcio, jalapenos, lettuce, pepper jack, side of chipotle ranch

Hot Chicken

$15.00

spicy hand-breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo

Smoked Pastrami

$15.00

house-smoked pastrami, griddled marble rye, pickles, sauerkraut, swiss, dijon mustard

Texas Brisket

$15.00

open-faced, house-smoked brisket, white bread, side of pickled relish and bbq sauce

Texas Smoked Pork

$15.00

open-faced, house-smoked pulled pork, white bread, side of pickled relish and bbq sauce

Turkey Club

$15.00

house-smoked turkey breast, guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato, remoulade, hawaiian bread, provolone

Waterloo Burger

$15.00

1/2-lb natural ground chuck, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion,pickle, cheese

Plates & Bowls

Adult Corndog Dinner

$15.00

2 corn dogs, fried okra, side caesar salad

Atlantic Salmon

$18.00

norwegian atlantic salmon*, asian glaze, snap peas, broccoli, white rice

BBQ Platter

$18.00

Filet

$25.00

8-oz choice beef filet*, garlic mashed potatoes, bacon wrapped asparagus, chimmichuri drizzle

Green Chile Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Pork Platter

$16.00

Steak Street Mac & Cheese

$18.00

carne asada*, four-cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta, bread crumbs

Stir-Fry Bowl

$12.00

miso sauce, broccoli, snap peas, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, yakisoba noodles

Truckstop Enchiladas

$15.00

cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, texas red sauce, fried egg*, white onions, guacamole, pico, sour cream

Waterloo Bowl

$12.00

corn and black bean salsa, white rice, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro

Desserts

Bourbon Pecan Cookie

$8.00

*Katie's Creations* brown butter bourbon pecan chocolate chunk cookie, vanilla ice cream, caramel drizzle

Cheesecake

$8.00

classic cheesecake, graham crust, whipped cream

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

*Katie's Creations* chocolate cake, whipped cream

GF Bourbon Pecan Cookie

$8.00

*Katie's Creations* brown butter bourbon pecan chocolate chunk cookie, vanilla ice cream, caramel drizzle

GF Key Lime

$8.00

*Katie's Creations* key lime pie in a jar, graham crust, whipped cream

Ice Cream

$2.50

Key Lime

$8.00

*Katie's Creations* key lime pie in a jar, graham crust, whipped cream

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

molten lava cake

$8.00Out of stock

Sides

Side Beans & Rice

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Fried Okra

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Sweet Fries

$4.00

Side Toppings

Side Fruit

$4.00

Side Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

$8.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Beans

$2.00

Bucket O Chips

$1.00

Bun

$1.00

Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Flour Tortillas

$1.00

GF BUN

$3.00

Pita

$1.00

Potato Chips

$1.00

Rye

$1.00

Sourdough

$1.00

1 Egg

$2.50

Add Brisket

$9.00

Buffalo Patty

$8.00

Burger Patty

$6.00

Chicken

$4.00

Crispy Cod

$5.00

Ground Beef

$4.00

Hot Chicken

$5.00

Mahi

$8.00

Pork

$4.00

Salmon

$10.00

Steak

$10.00

Tofu

$4.00

Side BBQ

$0.75

Side Chile Lime

$0.75

Side Sriracha Honey

$0.75

Side Asian

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Jelly

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Mayo

Side Reg Honey

2oz Queso

$2.00

4oz Queso

$4.00

8oz Queso

$8.00

2oz Verde

$1.00

4oz Verde

$2.00

8oz Verde

$4.00

2oz Guacamole

$2.00

4oz Guacamole

$4.00

8oz Guacamole

$8.00

2oz Pico

$1.00

4oz Pico

$2.00

8oz Pico

$4.00

2oz Gorgonzola

$1.00

4oz Gorgonzola

$2.00

8oz Gorgonzola

$4.00

1000 Island

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

House Viniagrette

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Specials

Brisket Tacos

$12.00

Brisket Stuffed Avocado

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken Curry

$16.00

Meatball Sub

$16.00Out of stock

Liquor

Carbomb

$9.00

Dusse Congac

$11.00

*Well Vodka

$7.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$8.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$8.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$8.00

Deep Eddy Reg

$8.00

Deep Eddy Ruby

$8.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$8.00

Jalapeno Vodka

$8.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Titos

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Wheatley

$9.00

*Well Gin

$7.00

Askur

$9.00

Barrel-Rested Gin

$9.00

Castle N Key

$10.00

Hendrix

$9.00

Leopold's

$9.00

Nolet's Dry

$11.00

Telluride BPF

$10.00

Telluride Gin

$9.00

Gin Mare

$10.00

*Well Rum

$7.00

Angostura

$9.00

Bear Creek Spiced

$10.00

Cihuatan Indigo

$10.00

Cihuatan Jade

$10.00

Kuleana

$10.00

Meyers

$8.00

Mount Gay

$8.00

Owney's

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

*Lunazul Blanco

$7.00

400 Conejos Mezcal

$10.00

Barrel-Rested Tequila

$9.00

Blueberry Hab Tequila

$8.00

Casamigos Anejo

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Reposdao

$12.00

Cayeya Blanco

$10.00

Cayeya Repo

$15.00

Clase Azul Plata

$14.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$18.00

Codigo Rose

$9.00

Costa Tequila Reposado

$11.00

Dulce Vida Anejo

$11.00

Dulce Vida Blanco

$9.00

Dulce Vida Reposado

$10.00

Jalapeno Tequila

$8.00

Lalo Blanco

$11.00

Lunazul Repo

$9.00

Pineapple Tequila

$8.00

Dan O Rita

$8.00

13th Century Rye

$12.00

Angels Envy Rye

$14.00

Aspen Locke Rye

$12.00

Barrel-Rested Whiskey

$10.00

Middle West

$9.00

Blackberry Whiskey

$9.00

Brenne

$10.00

Brenne French

$10.00

Bushmills Irish

$10.00

Dickel Rye

$8.00

High West Rendevous Rye

$14.00

Hinch Irish

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$9.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye

$11.00

McConnells Irish

$9.00

Mellow Corn

$7.00

Michters Rye

$11.00

Paul Masson Brandy

$8.00

Pendleton

$9.00

Rieger's

$9.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Sazerac Rye

$11.00

Slane Irish

$10.00

Smooth Ambler American

$13.00

Smooth Ambler Rye

$13.00

Smooth Ambler Wheated

$13.00

Spirit Hound

$9.00

Stellum Rye

$11.00

Stranahans Blue

$10.00

Stranahans Yellow

$10.00

Teeling

$11.00

Telluride Whiskey

$9.00

Templeton Rye

$10.00

TX Straight

$10.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$15.00

Woody Creek Rye

$9.00

Pendleton

$9.00

*Well Bourbon

$7.00

13th Century Barrel Strength

$16.00Out of stock

13th Century Bourbon

$12.00

1792 Bottled in Bond

$10.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Balcones

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bear Creek Bourbon

$9.00

Belle Meade

$12.00

Bib & Tuck

$12.00

Blanton's

$15.00

Breckenridge

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Burnside

$9.00

Castle And Key

$11.00

Contradiction

$13.00

Cyrus Bourbon

$10.00

E.H. Taylor

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$10.00

Evan Williams Bond

$9.00

Evan Williams Small Batch

$10.00

Four Roses

$10.00

Heaven Hill

$13.00

Henry McKenna

$11.00

High West Bourbon

$14.00

Hirsch

$10.00

Jefferson Ocean

$14.00

Kentucky Home

$10.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$11.00

Larceny

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Makers Mark 46

$10.00

Medley Bourbon

$10.00

Noble Oak

$12.00

Old Elk

$9.00

Peach Street

$11.00

Silas Jones

$8.00

Smoke Wagon Straight

$11.00

Smoke Wagon Uncut

$16.00

Smooth Ambler

$14.00

Stellum Bourbon

$11.00

Traverse City

$10.00

TX Bourbon

$10.00

Weller 12

$17.00

Weller Special

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Woody Creek Bourbon

$10.00

Molly Brown Spiced Bourbon

$9.00

Absinthe

$10.00

Amaro

$9.00

Ancho Reyes Chile

$9.00

Ancho Reyes Verde

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Blackberry Liquor

$10.00

Carolans

$8.00

Chai Cream

$9.00

Dry Vermouth

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Gingercello

$10.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Peach Liquor

$8.00

Pimm's

$9.00

Pomegranate Liquor

$8.00

Sambuca

$9.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Sweet Vermouth

$10.00

Triple Sec

$7.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Aberlour

$18.00

Bladnoch

$16.00

Glen Moray 15

$15.00

Glen Moray 18

$18.00

Glen Moray Chard

$10.00

McCallan 12

$18.00Out of stock

Pure Scot Virgin Oak

$11.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Johnny Walker Red

$9.00

Laphroaig

$11.00

Takimine 8

$13.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Barrel Rested Negroni

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blueberry Habanero Marg

$11.00

Cactus Smoke

$10.00

Colorado Manhattan

$11.00

Cucumber Lemonade

$9.00

Grandfather

$13.00

Grove Old Fashioned

$10.00

Hawaiian Cowboy

$9.00

Horse Whip

$9.00

Humoso Viejo

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Lone Star Margarita

$11.00

Long Island

$11.00

Mango Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Orange Margarita

$10.00

Orange Whip

$9.00

Pumpkin White Russian

$11.00

Rocky Mountain Lemonade

$8.00

Sazarac

$11.00

Texas Tea

$9.00

Pumpup The Jam

$13.00

The Standard

$10.00

Waterloo Margarita

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

Last Word

$13.00

Cactus Smoke

$10.00

Blueberry Habanero Marg

$11.00

Lone Star Margarita

$11.00

Mango Margarita

$10.00

Orange Margarita

$10.00

Waterloo Margarita

$8.00

Grandfather

$13.00

Grove Old Fashioned

$10.00

Humoso Viejo

$12.00

Pump Up Jam

$13.00

The Standard

$10.00

Beer

90 Schilling

$7.00

Aval Rose

$8.00

Avery IPA

$7.00

Bell's 2 Hearted Ale IPA

$8.00

Boont Amber Nitro

$8.00

Crystal Blood Orange Kolsch

$7.00

Face Down Brown

$7.00

Gravity Golden Mosiac

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

Juicy Banger

$8.00

Lush Puppy

$8.00

PBR

$5.00

Bitburger Pilsner

$8.00

Upslope Craft Lager

$7.00

White Rascal

$7.00

Wibby Vienna Lager

$7.00

Taste Draft

ShiftBeerShot

$6.00

Bud Light BTL

$4.00

Budweiser BTL

$4.00

Corona BTL

$5.00

Daura Damm GF BTL

$5.00

Heineken 0.0 BTL

$4.00

Michelob Lager BTL

$3.00

Miller High Life BTL

$3.00

Miller High Life Ponies BTL

$2.00

Miller Lite BTL

$4.00

Shinerbock BTL

$4.00

2Town Pineapple

$6.50

Avery IPA Can

$5.00

Budlight

$3.00

Crush

$6.00

Downeast Blend

$6.50

ELVTD

$4.00

Lone Star Can

$3.00

Montucky

$4.00

Odell IPA

$5.00

Odell Lagerado

$5.00

Saddle Bronc

$5.00

Schilling Mango

$6.50

Schilling Passport

$6.50

Sippin' Pretty

$6.00

Strongbow

$6.50

Tecate

$3.00

Mystery Beer

$3.00

Wine

GLS Waterloo Red

$7.00

GLS A-Z PN

$12.00

GLS Familia Rioja

$9.00

GLS L'agnostique

$10.00

GLS Malbec

$10.00

GLS Substance Cab

$10.00

GLS Tembo PN

$10.00

BTL Waterloo Red

$28.00

BTL Substance Cab

$40.00

BTL Malbec

$40.00

BTL L'Agnostique

$40.00

BTL Tembo PN

$40.00

BTL A-Z PN

$48.00

BTL Familia Rioja

$36.00

GLS Waterloo White

$7.00

GLS Decoy Chard

$10.00

GLS Glaze SB

$9.00

GLS Sand SB

$9.00

GLS Spinelli PG

$8.00

BTL Decoy Chard

$40.00

BTL Glaze SB

$36.00

BTL Sand SB

$36.00

BTL Spinelli PG

$32.00

BTL Waterloo White

$28.00

GLS La Petite Pierrere

$9.00

GLS Maschio Rose

$12.00

BTL La Petite Perriere

$36.00

BTL Maschio Rose

$48.00

BTL Veuve Rose

$120.00

GLS Chandon

$14.00

GLS La Marca

$10.00

GLS Maschio Rose

$12.00

GLS Paul Chev Champagne

$7.00

BTL Champagne

$28.00

BTL Decoy Bubbles

$48.00

BTL Maschio Rose

$48.00

N/A Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Apple

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Virgin Marg

$5.00

Coke Refill

Diet Coke Refill

Sprite Refill

Dr. Pepper Refill

Gingerale Refill

Soda Refill

Shirley Temple

rack of rocks

stack of pints

Kid Coke

$2.00

Kid Diet Coke

$2.00

Kid Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Kid Gingerale

$2.00

Kid Shirley Temple

$2.00

Kid Soda

$2.00

Kid Sprite

$2.00

Kid Lemonade

$2.00

Kid Iced Tea

$2.00

Kid Arnold Palmer

$2.00
