Waterloo 817 Main St
817 Main St
Louisville, CO 80027
Appetizers
Austin Nachos
Bada$$ Smoked Wings
1lb house-smoked wings, served with pickles
Ceviche
white fish*, lime juice, pico, orange slices, house-cut chips
Fried Okra
battered and fried okra, served with chipotle ranch
Grilled Avocado
grilled avocado, goat cheese, green chile honey, house-cut chips
He Went To Jared
beer-battered onion rings
House Fries
french fries, hot gorgonzola cheese dip
House Sweet Fries
sweet potato fries, hot gorgonzola cheese dip
House-Cut Chips
salsa verde, queso, guacamole
Hummus Plate
house-made hummus, carrots, sugar snap peas, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, pita bread
Infamous Poppers
*extremely hot* jalapeno poppers, cream cheese, bacon
Large Guac App
Large Queso App
Large Salsa Verde App
Not Your Average Pickle
pickle spears, panko breading, served with chipotle ranch
Texas-Sized Nachos
house-cut chips, refried black beans, queso, pico, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos, black olives
The Jerk
house-smoked beef jerky
Soups
Salads
House Salad
greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, carrots, red onions
Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan, croutons, lemon wedge, caesar dressing
Santa Fe Salad
greens, pico, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, cotija, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch
Summer Harvest
spinach, watermelon, slivered almonds, feta, watermelon radishes, house vinaigrette
Side Summer Harvest
spinach, watermelon, slivered almonds, feta, watermelon radishes, house vinaigrette
Side House Salad
greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, carrots, red onions
Side Caesar
romaine, parmesan, croutons, lemon wedge, caesar dressing
Tacos
Cauliflower Al Pastor
fried cauliflower, chile-lime sauce, pineapple slaw, corn tortillas
Gringo
seasoned ground beef, lettuce, pico, shredded chaddar, sour cream, flour tortillas
Mahi Street
carne asada*, white onion, cilanto, spicy avocado jalapeno crema, corn tortillas
Pork Street
carne asada*, white onion, cilanto, cotija, spicy avocado jalapeno crema, corn tortillas
Steak Street
carne asada*, white onion, cilanto, cotija, spicy avocado jalapeno crema, corn tortillas
Kids
Cheese Quesadilla
cheddar cheese, flour tortilla, side of black beans
Cheeseburgers
2 all-natural texas ground chuck mini burgers, american cheese, fries
Corndog
all-beef hot dog, cornbread crusted, fries
Grilled Cheese
american cheese, sourdough, side of tomato bisque
Kid Ice Cream
Mac & Cheese
tree-cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta, side of broccoli
PB&J
just like it sounds, side of fresh fruit
Burgers & Sandwiches
Austin Chicken
bell peppers, sauteed onions, jalapenos, amoroso sourdogh hoagie, side of queso
Austin Steak
bell peppers, sauteed onions, jalapenos, amoroso sourdogh hoagie, side of queso
Beyond Burger
meatless beyond burger, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Brunch
1/2-lb natural ground chuck, bacon, fried egg*, hashbrown, american cheese
Colorado Bison
1/2-lb natural bison, red-wine braised onions, grilled mushrooms, swiss, demi-glace
Crispy Fish
panko-crusted cod, coleslaw, pickles, cheddar tarter sauce
Fuego
1/2-lb natural ground chuck, guacamole, pcio, jalapenos, lettuce, pepper jack, side of chipotle ranch
Hot Chicken
spicy hand-breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo
Smoked Pastrami
house-smoked pastrami, griddled marble rye, pickles, sauerkraut, swiss, dijon mustard
Texas Brisket
open-faced, house-smoked brisket, white bread, side of pickled relish and bbq sauce
Texas Smoked Pork
open-faced, house-smoked pulled pork, white bread, side of pickled relish and bbq sauce
Turkey Club
house-smoked turkey breast, guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato, remoulade, hawaiian bread, provolone
Waterloo Burger
1/2-lb natural ground chuck, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion,pickle, cheese
Plates & Bowls
Adult Corndog Dinner
2 corn dogs, fried okra, side caesar salad
Atlantic Salmon
norwegian atlantic salmon*, asian glaze, snap peas, broccoli, white rice
BBQ Platter
Filet
8-oz choice beef filet*, garlic mashed potatoes, bacon wrapped asparagus, chimmichuri drizzle
Green Chile Mac & Cheese
Mac & Cheese
Pork Platter
Steak Street Mac & Cheese
carne asada*, four-cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta, bread crumbs
Stir-Fry Bowl
miso sauce, broccoli, snap peas, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, yakisoba noodles
Truckstop Enchiladas
cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, texas red sauce, fried egg*, white onions, guacamole, pico, sour cream
Waterloo Bowl
corn and black bean salsa, white rice, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro
Desserts
Bourbon Pecan Cookie
*Katie's Creations* brown butter bourbon pecan chocolate chunk cookie, vanilla ice cream, caramel drizzle
Cheesecake
classic cheesecake, graham crust, whipped cream
Chocolate Cake
*Katie's Creations* chocolate cake, whipped cream
GF Bourbon Pecan Cookie
*Katie's Creations* brown butter bourbon pecan chocolate chunk cookie, vanilla ice cream, caramel drizzle
GF Key Lime
*Katie's Creations* key lime pie in a jar, graham crust, whipped cream
Ice Cream
Key Lime
*Katie's Creations* key lime pie in a jar, graham crust, whipped cream
Rootbeer Float
molten lava cake
Sides
Side Beans & Rice
Side Broccoli
Side Coleslaw
Side Fried Okra
Side Fries
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Onion Rings
Side Sweet Fries
Side Toppings
Side Fruit
Side Bacon Wrapped Asparagus
Side Rice
Side Beans
Bucket O Chips
Bun
Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortillas
GF BUN
Pita
Potato Chips
Rye
Sourdough
1 Egg
Add Brisket
Buffalo Patty
Burger Patty
Chicken
Crispy Cod
Ground Beef
Hot Chicken
Mahi
Pork
Salmon
Steak
Tofu
Side BBQ
Side Chile Lime
Side Sriracha Honey
Side Asian
Side Sour Cream
Side Jelly
Side Ranch
Side Mayo
Side Reg Honey
2oz Queso
4oz Queso
8oz Queso
2oz Verde
4oz Verde
8oz Verde
2oz Guacamole
4oz Guacamole
8oz Guacamole
2oz Pico
4oz Pico
8oz Pico
2oz Gorgonzola
4oz Gorgonzola
8oz Gorgonzola
1000 Island
Bleu Cheese
Caesar Dressing
Chipotle Ranch
House Viniagrette
Ranch
Specials
Liquor
Carbomb
Dusse Congac
*Well Vodka
Deep Eddy Cranberry
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Lime
Deep Eddy Orange
Deep Eddy Peach
Deep Eddy Reg
Deep Eddy Ruby
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Jalapeno Vodka
Ketel One
Titos
Stoli Vanilla
Wheatley
*Well Gin
Askur
Barrel-Rested Gin
Castle N Key
Hendrix
Leopold's
Nolet's Dry
Telluride BPF
Telluride Gin
Gin Mare
*Well Rum
Angostura
Bear Creek Spiced
Cihuatan Indigo
Cihuatan Jade
Kuleana
Meyers
Mount Gay
Owney's
Sailor Jerry
*Lunazul Blanco
400 Conejos Mezcal
Barrel-Rested Tequila
Blueberry Hab Tequila
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposdao
Cayeya Blanco
Cayeya Repo
Clase Azul Plata
Clase Azul Reposado
Codigo Rose
Costa Tequila Reposado
Dulce Vida Anejo
Dulce Vida Blanco
Dulce Vida Reposado
Jalapeno Tequila
Lalo Blanco
Lunazul Repo
Pineapple Tequila
Dan O Rita
13th Century Rye
Angels Envy Rye
Aspen Locke Rye
Barrel-Rested Whiskey
Middle West
Blackberry Whiskey
Brenne
Brenne French
Bushmills Irish
Dickel Rye
High West Rendevous Rye
Hinch Irish
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson Cold Brew
Jameson Orange
Knob Creek Rye
McConnells Irish
Mellow Corn
Michters Rye
Paul Masson Brandy
Pendleton
Rieger's
Rittenhouse Rye
Sazerac Rye
Slane Irish
Smooth Ambler American
Smooth Ambler Rye
Smooth Ambler Wheated
Spirit Hound
Stellum Rye
Stranahans Blue
Stranahans Yellow
Teeling
Telluride Whiskey
Templeton Rye
TX Straight
Whistle Pig Rye
Woody Creek Rye
Pendleton
*Well Bourbon
13th Century Barrel Strength
13th Century Bourbon
1792 Bottled in Bond
Angels Envy
Balcones
Basil Hayden
Bear Creek Bourbon
Belle Meade
Bib & Tuck
Blanton's
Breckenridge
Buffalo Trace
Burnside
Castle And Key
Contradiction
Cyrus Bourbon
E.H. Taylor
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig
Elijah Craig Rye
Evan Williams Bond
Evan Williams Small Batch
Four Roses
Heaven Hill
Henry McKenna
High West Bourbon
Hirsch
Jefferson Ocean
Kentucky Home
Knob Creek Bourbon
Larceny
Makers Mark
Makers Mark 46
Medley Bourbon
Noble Oak
Old Elk
Peach Street
Silas Jones
Smoke Wagon Straight
Smoke Wagon Uncut
Smooth Ambler
Stellum Bourbon
Traverse City
TX Bourbon
Weller 12
Weller Special
Woodford Reserve
Woody Creek Bourbon
Molly Brown Spiced Bourbon
Absinthe
Amaro
Ancho Reyes Chile
Ancho Reyes Verde
Aperol
Blackberry Liquor
Carolans
Chai Cream
Dry Vermouth
Frangelico
Gingercello
Kahlua
Peach Liquor
Pimm's
Pomegranate Liquor
Sambuca
St. Germain
Sweet Vermouth
Triple Sec
Jagermeister
Aberlour
Bladnoch
Glen Moray 15
Glen Moray 18
Glen Moray Chard
McCallan 12
Pure Scot Virgin Oak
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Red
Laphroaig
Takimine 8
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Barrel Rested Negroni
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Habanero Marg
Cactus Smoke
Colorado Manhattan
Cucumber Lemonade
Grandfather
Grove Old Fashioned
Hawaiian Cowboy
Horse Whip
Humoso Viejo
Irish Coffee
Lone Star Margarita
Long Island
Mango Margarita
Mimosa
Orange Margarita
Orange Whip
Pumpkin White Russian
Rocky Mountain Lemonade
Sazarac
Texas Tea
Pumpup The Jam
The Standard
Waterloo Margarita
White Russian
Last Word
Cactus Smoke
Blueberry Habanero Marg
Lone Star Margarita
Mango Margarita
Orange Margarita
Waterloo Margarita
Grandfather
Grove Old Fashioned
Humoso Viejo
Pump Up Jam
The Standard
Beer
90 Schilling
Aval Rose
Avery IPA
Bell's 2 Hearted Ale IPA
Boont Amber Nitro
Crystal Blood Orange Kolsch
Face Down Brown
Gravity Golden Mosiac
Guinness
Juicy Banger
Lush Puppy
PBR
Bitburger Pilsner
Upslope Craft Lager
White Rascal
Wibby Vienna Lager
Taste Draft
ShiftBeerShot
Bud Light BTL
Budweiser BTL
Corona BTL
Daura Damm GF BTL
Heineken 0.0 BTL
Michelob Lager BTL
Miller High Life BTL
Miller High Life Ponies BTL
Miller Lite BTL
Shinerbock BTL
2Town Pineapple
Avery IPA Can
Budlight
Crush
Downeast Blend
ELVTD
Lone Star Can
Montucky
Odell IPA
Odell Lagerado
Saddle Bronc
Schilling Mango
Schilling Passport
Sippin' Pretty
Strongbow
Tecate
Mystery Beer
Wine
GLS Waterloo Red
GLS A-Z PN
GLS Familia Rioja
GLS L'agnostique
GLS Malbec
GLS Substance Cab
GLS Tembo PN
BTL Waterloo Red
BTL Substance Cab
BTL Malbec
BTL L'Agnostique
BTL Tembo PN
BTL A-Z PN
BTL Familia Rioja
GLS Waterloo White
GLS Decoy Chard
GLS Glaze SB
GLS Sand SB
GLS Spinelli PG
BTL Decoy Chard
BTL Glaze SB
BTL Sand SB
BTL Spinelli PG
BTL Waterloo White
GLS La Petite Pierrere
GLS Maschio Rose
BTL La Petite Perriere
BTL Maschio Rose
BTL Veuve Rose
GLS Chandon
GLS La Marca
GLS Maschio Rose
GLS Paul Chev Champagne
BTL Champagne
BTL Decoy Bubbles
BTL Maschio Rose
N/A Beverages
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Soda
Tonic
Shirley Temple
Gingerale
Root Beer
Ginger Beer
Apple
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
OJ
Pineapple
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Virgin Bloody
Virgin Marg
Coke Refill
Diet Coke Refill
Sprite Refill
Dr. Pepper Refill
Gingerale Refill
Soda Refill
Shirley Temple
rack of rocks
stack of pints
Kid Coke
Kid Diet Coke
Kid Dr. Pepper
Kid Gingerale
Kid Shirley Temple
Kid Soda
Kid Sprite
Kid Lemonade
Kid Iced Tea
Kid Arnold Palmer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Simply Louisville.
817 Main St, Louisville, CO 80027