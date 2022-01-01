Louisville American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Louisville
More about The Huckleberry
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Huckleberry
700 Main St, Louisville
|Popular items
|Country Breakfast
|$8.75
2 eggs, potatoes, and biscuit, with choice of bacon, chicken green chili sausage, pork sausage, or grilled ham
|Croissant Sandwich
|$9.00
fried eggs, cheddar, choice of ham, sausage, or bacon, served with fruit
|Huevos Rancheros
|$10.75
two eggs any style over house green chili, black beans, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, rice, cilantro, sour cream, and avocado, with a crispy tortilla
More about Angry Horse Eatery
Angry Horse Eatery
1 Superior Dr., Superior
|Popular items
|Pulled Ivory-BBQ Pork Panini
|$15.00
Pepperjack cheese, beer battered onion rings, garlic mayo, amoroso roll
|Superior Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, raisins, dates, cayenne dusted almonds, fresh strawberries, green apples, grated parmesan, shallot strawberry vinaigrette
|Loaded Buffalo Shoestrings
|$11.00
Red Bird Farms chicken strip, shredded american cheese, buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch, chopped applewood smoked bacon
More about Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar
GRILL
Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar
585 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$11.99
American, aged Swiss, Cheddar, or Pepper Jack cheese.
|Sausage Biscuit Sandwich
|$5.99
Sausage and scrambled egg topped with sliced American cheese on a scratch made buttermilk biscuit.
|Bacon Biscuit Sandwich
|$5.99
Thick, crispy bacon strips and scrambled egg topped with sliced American cheese on a scratch made buttermilk biscuit.