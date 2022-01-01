Louisville American restaurants you'll love

Louisville restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Louisville

The Huckleberry image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Huckleberry

700 Main St, Louisville

Avg 3.7 (904 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Country Breakfast$8.75
2 eggs, potatoes, and biscuit, with choice of bacon, chicken green chili sausage, pork sausage, or grilled ham
Croissant Sandwich$9.00
fried eggs, cheddar, choice of ham, sausage, or bacon, served with fruit
Huevos Rancheros$10.75
two eggs any style over house green chili, black beans, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, rice, cilantro, sour cream, and avocado, with a crispy tortilla
More about The Huckleberry
Angry Horse Eatery image

 

Angry Horse Eatery

1 Superior Dr., Superior

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Ivory-BBQ Pork Panini$15.00
Pepperjack cheese, beer battered onion rings, garlic mayo, amoroso roll
Superior Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, raisins, dates, cayenne dusted almonds, fresh strawberries, green apples, grated parmesan, shallot strawberry vinaigrette
Loaded Buffalo Shoestrings$11.00
Red Bird Farms chicken strip, shredded american cheese, buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch, chopped applewood smoked bacon
More about Angry Horse Eatery
Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar image

GRILL

Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar

585 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Cheeseburger$11.99
American, aged Swiss, Cheddar, or Pepper Jack cheese.
Sausage Biscuit Sandwich$5.99
Sausage and scrambled egg topped with sliced American cheese on a scratch made buttermilk biscuit.
Bacon Biscuit Sandwich$5.99
Thick, crispy bacon strips and scrambled egg topped with sliced American cheese on a scratch made buttermilk biscuit.
More about Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar

