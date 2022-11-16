Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Chicken

The Post Chicken & Beer Post Fort Collins

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1002 S College Ave

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Half Bird
Post Cheddar Biscuits (4)

Crowlers

Choose your vessel(s) and type of beer
Crowler- 32 oz. Can

Crowler- 32 oz. Can

Cocktails

Each cocktail container makes approximately 4-5 drinks.

Big Ol' Margarita Can

$35.00

A classic Post Coin Margarita, tart and refreshing!

Big Ol' Moscow Mule Can

$35.00

A Lafayette favorite! Our original recipe, all the ginger and flavor with a punch!

Big Ol' Berry Berry Quite Contrary Can

$35.00

Cans

STEM Real Dry Cider

$8.50

STEM 4-pack Real Dry Cider

$30.00

HOLIDAILY Gluten Free Favorite Blonde Ale

$9.25

12 oz. can

HOLIDAILY 4-Pack GF Favorite Blonde Ale

$34.00

4 - 12 oz. cans

6-Pack Howdy

$7.99

SNOW MELT Tangerine & Hops

$6.50Out of stock

SNOW MELT 6-Pack Tangerine & Hops

$34.00Out of stock

SNOW MELT Pomegranate & Acai

$6.50Out of stock

SNOW MELT 6-Pack Pomegranate & Acai

$34.00Out of stock

HOLIDAILY Gluten Free Fat Randy IPA

$9.25Out of stock

12 oz. can

HOLIDAILY 4-Pack GF Fat Randy IPA

$34.00Out of stock

4 - 12 oz. cans

White Wine Bottles

BTL Sant'Anna Tenuta Pinot Grigio

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Matua Sauv Blanc

$37.00Out of stock

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$45.00

Sparkling and Rose Bottles

BTL Prophecy Rose

$33.00

187 ml La Marca Prosecco

$11.00

750ml La Marca Prosecco

$28.00

187ml Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne

$16.00

750ml Taittinger Champagne

$60.00

Red Wine Bottles

BTL Proverb Cab Sauv

BTL Proverb Cab Sauv

$25.00

BTL 14 Hands Merlot

$29.00
BTL Alamos Malbec

BTL Alamos Malbec

$29.00
BTL Storypoint Cab Sauv

BTL Storypoint Cab Sauv

$31.00

Need Utensils?

Please add utensils to my order

Starters

Deviled Eggs*

Deviled Eggs*

$9.95

pickled pepper relish, crispy chicken skin, chives

Crispy Brussel Sprouts*

Crispy Brussel Sprouts*

$9.95

fried brussel sprouts, sweet and spicy peppers, roasted garlic, cotija cheese

Howdy Steamed Peel N Eat Shrimp*

Howdy Steamed Peel N Eat Shrimp*

$12.25+

el corn beer mustard, cocktail sauce, lemon

Post Hummus*

Post Hummus*

$10.50

pinto bean hummus, roasted poblanos, garlic mojo, crisp veggies, texas toast (As seen on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives)

Thigh Fries*

Thigh Fries*

$10.50

Buttermilk marinated fried chicken thigh strips with El Corn beer mustard and curry ketchup

Salads

The Post Salad*

The Post Salad*

$8.95+

romaine, arugula, boiled egg, cucumber, apple, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, pumpkin seeds, bacon, croutons, vinaigrette

Yoga Pants*

Yoga Pants*

$13.95

quinoa, kale, roasted sweet potato, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, arugula, toasted sesame & sunflower crunch, white balsamic vinaigrette

Sweat Pants*

Sweat Pants*

$15.95

crispy thigh fries, knife and fork romaine, bacon, biscuit croutons, chopped pickle, cheddar, egg, hot cherry peppers, ranch dressing

Susan Sarandon*

Susan Sarandon*

$14.95

pulled chicken, marinated chiles, crispy chickpeas, dried cherries, mixed greens, goat cheese vinaigrette

Some Greens*

Some Greens*

$7.25

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled onion, herb pest aioli, and house vinaigrette

Chicken

Half Bird

Half Bird

$15.50

4 pcs of spectacular Gluten Free Fried Chicken

OG Chicken & Waffle

$17.95

fried boneless breast, cherry chutney, country gravy, buttermilk waffles, pumpkin seed butter, maple syrup

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$18.95

half a bird, roasted garlic mojo, arugula and tomato salad

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$15.95

With ranch choose fries or slaw ***tenders now contain dairy

10 Piece Plate

$39.95

Family Meals

10 Piece Plate*

10 Piece Plate*

$39.95

whole bird plus two pieces

Fried Chicken Family Love*

Fried Chicken Family Love*

$54.95

8pc Gluten FREE Fried chicken, served with two large sides & four biscuits, feeds 3-4

Fried Chicken Big Bubba Family Love*

Fried Chicken Big Bubba Family Love*

$98.95

16pc GF FRIED Chicken, served with four large sides & 8 biscuits, feeds 6-8

Sandwiches

Post Fried Chicken Sandwich*

Post Fried Chicken Sandwich*

$14.95

pickled pepper relish, dijonnaise

Fried Chicken Ranch BLT*

Fried Chicken Ranch BLT*

$15.45

bacon, lettuce, tomato jam, paprika ranch

Boom Boom Sandy*

$14.45

roasted and fried portobello, slaw, arugula, hot cherry peppers, dijonaise. Served with french fries

Not Chicken

Not Your Mom's Meatloaf

Not Your Mom's Meatloaf

$21.95

rocky mountain bison, townie ale, tomatillo glaze, mashed potatoes, brown gravy

Pan Seared Salmon

Pan Seared Salmon

$24.95

quinoa pilaf, marinated peppers and onion, herb peso aioli, lemon

Sides

Beets & Sweets

Beets & Sweets

$5.25+

roasted beets, sweet potatoes, arugula pesto, whipped goat cheese

Buttermilk Waffles

Buttermilk Waffles

$5.50+

pumpkin seed butter, maple syrup

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$5.25+

bacon, roasted tomato braise

Deli Slaw

Deli Slaw

$4.25+

creamy house slaw

Green Chili Mac & Cheese

Green Chili Mac & Cheese

$5.25+

poblano, shell noodles, biscuit breadcrumb

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$5.50+

topped with brown gravy

Plain Mac & Cheese

Plain Mac & Cheese

$5.25+

shell noodles, cream, cheddar

Post Cheddar Biscuits (4)

Post Cheddar Biscuits (4)

$6.95

four (4) biscuits & whipped honey butter

Post Fries

Post Fries

$5.25+
Quinoa & Kale

Quinoa & Kale

$5.25+

quinoa, kale, roasted sweet potato, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, toasted sesame & sunflower crunch, white balsamic vinaigrette

Kids

Kids Waffles

$10.00

Kids waffle, syrup and choice of side

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

2 fried chicken tenders with choice of side

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Delicious cheddar mac and cheese with choice of side

Kids Chicken Biscuit Sandy

$10.00

Retail

Hot Sauce Bottle

$5.00

Desserts

Chocolate Whoopie Pie

Chocolate Whoopie Pie

$6.25

Blueberry Cheesecake Jar

$7.50

toasted oat crumble & lemon

Chocolate Smore Pudding Jar

$8.25

graham cracker, fired marshmallows, dark chocolate shavings

Cherry Hand Pie

Cherry Hand Pie

$8.50Out of stock

NA Beverages

Boylan's Bottled Black Cherry Soda

$5.00

Boylan's Bottled Grape Soda

$5.00Out of stock

Boylan's Bottled Orange Soda

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
The Post Chicken & Beer serves award-winning gluten-free fried chicken, soulful sides, and our very own brand of food-friendly, easy to drink craft beers in a casual atmosphere. Our kitchen, run by Chef Brett Smith, serves you delicious Colorado comfort food cooked with the love of your grandma and the skill of professionally trained chefs. Featured by Guy Fieri on Food Network's Diners Drive-Ins & Dives, our bird is better than the rest: humanely raised, all-natural chickens are brined for hours, dipped in buttermilk, encased in gluten-free flour, and then fried to crispy, golden perfection. Pair your fried chicken with our farm-fresh side dishes and soulful desserts for an unforgettable meal, best shared with family and friends.

1002 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524

