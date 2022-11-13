Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
American
Sandwiches

Comet Chicken Fort Collins

2,892 Reviews

$

126 W. Mountain Ave.

Fort Collins, CO 80524

4 Piece Basket
3 Piece Basket
5 Piece Basket

Sandwich Combo

Original Chicken Sandwich Combo

$11.99

House sauce, pickles

Nashville Hot Sandwich Combo

$12.79

spicy tenders, pickles, power slaw, smokey goodness sauce

Buffalo Sandwich Combo

$12.79

power slaw, buffalo & bleu cheese sauce

Bahn Mi Sandwich Combo

$12.79

cucumbers, pickled vegetables, cilantro, sriracha mayo, spicy thai sauce

Bandit Bird Combo

$12.79

tomatillo cream cheese, jalapenos, bacon

Club Sandwich Combo

$12.79

tenders, bacon, slaw, pickles, house sauce

Sandwiches

Original Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

House sauce, pickles

Nashville Hot Sandwich

$7.99

spicy tenders, pickles, power slaw, smokey goodness sauce

Buffalo Sandwich

$7.99

power slaw, buffalo & bleu cheese sauce

Bahn Mi Sandwich

$7.99

cucumbers, pickled vegetables, cilantro, sriracha mayo, spicy thai sauce

Bandit Bird

$7.99

tomatillo cream cheese, jalapenos, bacon

Club Sandwich

$8.49

tenders, bacon, slaw, pickles, house sauce

Tenders

2 Piece Basket

$7.99

Served with Fries, Slaw, and a dipping sauce

3 Piece Basket

$9.99

Served with Fries, Slaw, and a dipping sauce

4 Piece Basket

$11.99

Served with Fries, Slaw, and two dipping sauces

5 Piece Basket

$13.49

Served with Fries, Slaw, and two dipping sauces

Chicken & Churros

$9.99

2 tenders, 2 churros, 2 sauces, fries

10 Piece Tender Pack

$32.99

10 Tenders, 4 sides, 4 sauces

15 Piece Tender Pack

$39.99

15 Tenders, 6 sides, 6 sauces

Salad & Bowls

House Salad

$11.49

2 tenders, greens, radish, carrot, cucumber, tomato, red onion

Cobb Salad

$11.49

2 tenders, greens, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, egg

Baja Power Bowl

$10.99

Tenders, Rice, Quinoa, Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Guac, Cilantro-Lime Cream

Banh Mi Bowl

$10.99

Spicy Thai Tenders, rice, pickled vegetables, sriracha mayo, cilantro, lime

Sides

French Fries

$3.49
Side Salad

$3.99

greens, radish, carrot, cucumber, tomato, red onion

Space Fries

$3.99

fries tossed in space dust, a spicy house blend of spices

Solo Tender

$2.49
Brownie

$3.29

homemade Ghirardeli chocolate brownie

Churros

$2.79

2 homemade churros rolled in cinnamon sugar

Side Slaw

$1.00
Extra Sauce

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Boylan's cane sugar sodas and fresh brewed ice teas

Catering

20 Tenders

$49.99

served with 6 sauces

40 Tenders

$89.99

served with 12 sauces

60 Tenders

$129.99

served with 18 sauces

80 Tenders

$169.99

served with 25 sauces

100 Tenders

$209.99

served with 30 sauces

Catering House Salad

$39.99

serves 4 - 6 as entree, greens, radish, carrot, cucumber, tomato, red onion

Catering Cobb Salad

$45.49

serves 4 - 6 as entree, greens, bacon, bleu cheese, tomato, egg

Gallon House Brewed Tea

$15.00

ask for our current flavors!

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

When we say tenders, we mean it. They’re boneless, skinless,  all white meat, and as tender as their name suggests.  Oh… and they’re hand-breaded in house. But that’s not the only thing we do right at Comet Chicken. You also get delicious food, served quick!

Website

Location

126 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins, CO 80524

Directions

