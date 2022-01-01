Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spoons

128 Reviews

$

1101 Center Ave Mall

Fort Collins, CO 80521

Popular Items

Bowl of Soup
The (Soup) Deal
The (Salad) Deal

Combos

The (Soup) Deal

The (Soup) Deal

$10.00

Pair any of our daily soups with our classic American Grilled Cheese

The (Salad) Deal

The (Salad) Deal

$10.00

Pair any of our salads with our classic American Grilled Cheese

A La Carte

Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$6.00

10 oz. of one of our signature soups, made fresh daily!

Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

16 oz. of one of our signature soups, made fresh daily!

Quart of Soup

$16.00

*Best Value* 32 oz. of one of our signature soups, made fresh daily!

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

Fresh and local produce tossed to order with our house made dressings

Entree Salad

Entree Salad

$9.25

The perfect size to add some protein and make it a healthy meal

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Melted American Cheese on Spoons' Famous Focaccia... it doesn't get much better than that.

The Sweets and Sides

Cookies

Cookies

Don't you deserve to treat yourself with a fresh baked original creation?

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Coke products to quench your thirst

Bottled Water

$1.75
Spoons' Famous Focaccia Bread

Spoons' Famous Focaccia Bread

$1.50

Everyone's favorite (vegan!) masterpiece. You probably need an extra piece or two for later. Or now, no judgement.

Focaccia Loaf

Focaccia Loaf

$7.95

What's better than a piece of Spoons Famous Focaccia? Seven pieces.

Boulder Canyon Kettle Chips

Boulder Canyon Kettle Chips

$1.75

Thickly sliced premium potatoes cooked in small batches to perfection

Whole Apple

Whole Apple

$1.00

Looking for a healthier alternative as a side? Add a fresh apple to your order!

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Voted "Best Food Venue on Campus" for 10+ years, come find out why

Location

1101 Center Ave Mall, Fort Collins, CO 80521

Directions

Gallery
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches image
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches image
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches image

