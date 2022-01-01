Burritos in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve burritos
Grey Rock Sports Grill
925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100, Fort Collins
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.50
|El Grande Burrito
|$13.99
Black beans and your choice of chicken or beef stuffed into a chipotle tortilla, smothered in green chili and melted cheddar with diced tomatoes, green onions, guacamole, sour cream, chips and salsa.
Rainbow Restaurant
212 W Laurel Street, Fort Collins
|Green Chili Breakfast Burrito
|$15.50
Scrambled eggs, Black beans, Jack cheese & grilled potatoes smothered with homemade, plant-based green chili and topped with cilantro lime crema. Served with guacamole.
|Traditional Breakfast Burrito
|$6.25
Eggs, cheese, grilled potatoes, salsa.
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$6.75
Tofu, vegan cheese, grilled potatoes, salsa.
Yampa Sandwich Co.
4020 South College Avenue, Fort Collins
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.49
Flour tortilla, fresh egg, green chilis, chorizo, vegetarian refried beans, avocado, tomato and cheddar cheese
WRAPS • SANDWICHES
Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews
120 W Stuart St, Fort Collins
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$5.00
Vegetarian friendly! Scrambled egg, potatoes, black beans, pepper jack cheese, green chilis wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Add meat, avocado or veggies for extra.
TORTA • GRILL
Pobre Pancho's
1802 N College Ave, Fort Collins
|#2 Bean Burrito, Corn Cheese Enchilada, Hard Shell Beef Taco, Bean Tostada
|$14.95
Bean Burrito, Corn Cheese Enchilada, Regular Hard Shell Beef Taco & Bean Tostada
|Meat Burrito
|$6.40
Meat Burrito topped with Cheese & Lettuce. (Your choice of meat) Smothered with Green Chile – Add $2.50
|Meat Burrito stuffed with Cheese Enchilada - topped with your choice of meat
|$12.95
Meat Burrito stuffed with Cheese Enchilada - topped with your choice of meat and corn Enchilada smothered with your choice of sauce, topped with Meat, Cheese, and Lettuce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Avogadro's Number
605 S Mason St, Fort Collins
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.95
Three scrambled eggs, onion, bell pepper, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and fried potatoes in a flour tortilla smothered in pork green chili or veggie chili.
Juli y Juan's Kitchen
1232 West Elizabeth Unite C9, Fort Collins
|Baja Style Shrimp Tacos or Burrito;
|$12.00
Order of three tacos or one burrito of shrimps in a beer batter, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, a mix of sour cream and mayonnaise and micro greens.