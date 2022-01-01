Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Fort Collins

Fort Collins restaurants
Fort Collins restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Grey Rock Sports Grill

925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$12.50
El Grande Burrito$13.99
Black beans and your choice of chicken or beef stuffed into a chipotle tortilla, smothered in green chili and melted cheddar with diced tomatoes, green onions, guacamole, sour cream, chips and salsa.
More about Grey Rock Sports Grill
Rainbow Restaurant image

 

Rainbow Restaurant

212 W Laurel Street, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Green Chili Breakfast Burrito$15.50
Scrambled eggs, Black beans, Jack cheese & grilled potatoes smothered with homemade, plant-based green chili and topped with cilantro lime crema. Served with guacamole.
Traditional Breakfast Burrito$6.25
Eggs, cheese, grilled potatoes, salsa.
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$6.75
Tofu, vegan cheese, grilled potatoes, salsa.
More about Rainbow Restaurant
Item pic

 

Yampa Sandwich Co.

4020 South College Avenue, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$6.49
Flour tortilla, fresh egg, green chilis, chorizo, vegetarian refried beans, avocado, tomato and cheddar cheese
More about Yampa Sandwich Co.
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES

Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews

120 W Stuart St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.6 (626 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BREAKFAST BURRITO$5.00
Vegetarian friendly! Scrambled egg, potatoes, black beans, pepper jack cheese, green chilis wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Add meat, avocado or veggies for extra.
More about Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews
Item pic

TORTA • GRILL

Pobre Pancho's

1802 N College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 3.9 (287 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#2 Bean Burrito, Corn Cheese Enchilada, Hard Shell Beef Taco, Bean Tostada$14.95
Bean Burrito, Corn Cheese Enchilada, Regular Hard Shell Beef Taco & Bean Tostada
Meat Burrito$6.40
Meat Burrito topped with Cheese & Lettuce. (Your choice of meat) Smothered with Green Chile – Add $2.50
Meat Burrito stuffed with Cheese Enchilada - topped with your choice of meat$12.95
Meat Burrito stuffed with Cheese Enchilada - topped with your choice of meat and corn Enchilada smothered with your choice of sauce, topped with Meat, Cheese, and Lettuce
More about Pobre Pancho's
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Yampa Sandwich Co.

140 N College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$6.49
Flour tortilla, fresh egg, green chilis, chorizo, vegetarian refried beans, avocado, tomato and cheddar cheese
More about Yampa Sandwich Co.
Avogadro's Number image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Avogadro's Number

605 S Mason St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (775 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$13.95
Three scrambled eggs, onion, bell pepper, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and fried potatoes in a flour tortilla smothered in pork green chili or veggie chili.
More about Avogadro's Number
Item pic

 

Juli y Juan's Kitchen

1232 West Elizabeth Unite C9, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Style Shrimp Tacos or Burrito;$12.00
Order of three tacos or one burrito of shrimps in a beer batter, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, a mix of sour cream and mayonnaise and micro greens.
More about Juli y Juan's Kitchen

