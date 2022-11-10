Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Austin's American Grill - Harmony Road

review star

No reviews yet

2815 E. Harmony Rd.

Fort Collins, CO 80528

Order Again

Popular Items

Hill Country Salad_
Rotisserie Chicken Family Pack.
Cobb Salad_

Appetizers_

Skillet Cornbread_

Skillet Cornbread_

$7.95

Made fresh in an iron skillet, green chilies, sweet corn and honey butter

Chorizo Queso_

Chorizo Queso_

$11.95

Blend of cheeses, house made chorizo, Hatch green chilies, pico de gallo, crisp tortillas

Chicken Street Tacos_

Chicken Street Tacos_

$11.95

White corn tortillas, salsa Colorado, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro

Buffalo Wings_

Buffalo Wings_

$15.95

One full pound, spicy Buffalo style, homemade bleu cheese dressing

Hot Artichoke Dip_

Hot Artichoke Dip_

$11.95

Fresh vegetables, crisp tortillas

Coconut Shrimp_

Coconut Shrimp_

$13.95

House breaded, sweet Thai chili sauce

Crispy Crab Stuffed Avocado_

Crispy Crab Stuffed Avocado_

$14.95

Crab and cheese filled avocado, salsa cruda, lime cilantro aioli

Brussels Sprouts_

Brussels Sprouts_

$12.95

Fried Brussels sprouts, bacon, bleu cheese vinaigrette, Marcona almonds, granny Smith Apples

Daily Soups_

French onion soup - cup

French onion soup - cup

$5.95
French onion soup - bowl

French onion soup - bowl

$7.95
Fat Tire Beer Cheese - cup

Fat Tire Beer Cheese - cup

$5.95
Fat Tire Beer Cheese - bowl

Fat Tire Beer Cheese - bowl

$7.95
Chicken Tortilla - cup

Chicken Tortilla - cup

$5.95

Chicken Tortilla - bowl

$7.95

Entree Salads_

Garden Salad_

Garden Salad_

$10.95

Edamame, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, radishes, soy nuts, garlic parmesan croutons

Hill Country Salad_

Hill Country Salad_

$11.95

Candied pecans, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, crispy onion straws, lime cilantro vinaigrette

Baby Bleu Salad_

Baby Bleu Salad_

$11.95

Marcona almonds, edamame, red onion, radishes, tomatoes, cucumbers, tortilla strips, bleu cheese crumbles

House Caesar_

House Caesar_

$10.95

Tomatoes, fried capers, garlic parmesan croutons

Cobb Salad_

Cobb Salad_

$15.95

Rotisserie chicken breast, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, cornbread croutons

Side Garden Salad_

Side Garden Salad_

$5.95
Side Hill Country Salad_

Side Hill Country Salad_

$5.95
Side Baby Bleu Salad_

Side Baby Bleu Salad_

$5.95
Side House Caesar Salad_

Side House Caesar Salad_

$5.95

Burgers/Sandwiches_

Bison Burger_

Bison Burger_

$17.95

All natural ground Bison, white cheddar, crispy onion straws

Colorado Cheeseburger_

Colorado Cheeseburger_

$15.95

Swiss cheese, brioche bun, served with French fries

Chicken Salad Sandwich_

Chicken Salad Sandwich_

$14.95

Chicken salad with sundried cranberries, lettuce, tomato, wheat berry bread

French Dip_

French Dip_

$15.95

House roasted beef, Swiss cheese, toasted baguette

Haystack Chicken Sandwich_

Haystack Chicken Sandwich_

$15.95

House roasted pulled chicken, chipotle barbeque sauce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, onion straws, chipotle aioli

Impossible Burger_

Impossible Burger_

$16.95

Char-grilled plant-based burger, brioche bun.

Entrees_

Bison Stirrup Steak

Bison Stirrup Steak

$24.95

All natural Bison flank steak, salsa cruda

Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$24.95

Quarter rotisserie chicken and slow roasted pork ribs

Grilled Bison Meatloaf

Grilled Bison Meatloaf

$21.95

All natural Bison, roasted garlic and Portobello mushrooms, spicy ketchup

Quarter Rotisserie Chicken

Quarter Rotisserie Chicken

$15.95

Coleslaw, roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Half Rotisserie Chicken

Half Rotisserie Chicken

$20.95

Coleslaw, roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Full Rack Pork Ribs

Full Rack Pork Ribs

$26.95

Slow roasted pork ribs, chipotle barbeque sauce

Half Rack Pork Ribs

Half Rack Pork Ribs

$19.95

Slow roasted pork ribs, chipotle barbeque sauce

New York Strip Steak

New York Strip Steak

$30.95

Grilled choice Angus, roasted garlic butter, crispy onions

Northwest BBQ Salmon

Northwest BBQ Salmon

$24.95

Short smoked, grilled, soy barbeque sauce

Short Smoked Pork Tenderloin

Short Smoked Pork Tenderloin

$21.95

Grilled and basted, Northwest soy barbeque sauce

Kids Menu_

Kids Burger_

$5.95

Each meal includes a drink, side and sundae.

Kids Roasted Chicken_

$5.95

Each meal includes a drink, side and sundae.

Kids Corndog_

$5.95

Each meal includes a drink, side and sundae.

Kids Mac & Cheese_

$5.95

Each meal includes a drink, side and sundae.

Kids Grilled Cheese_

$5.95

Each meal includes a drink, side and sundae.

Desserts_

Creme Brulee_

Creme Brulee_

$6.95
Key Lime Pie_

Key Lime Pie_

$6.95

Graham cracker crust, whipped cream, lime zest

Scotcharoo Skillet Cookie_

Scotcharoo Skillet Cookie_

$7.95

Peanut butter, butterscotch and chocolate chip cookie, vanilla ice cream

Sea Salt Caramel Bread Pudding_

Sea Salt Caramel Bread Pudding_

$6.95

Sides_

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.95

French Fries

$5.95

Seasonal Vegetables

$5.95
Cranberry Apple Coleslaw

Cranberry Apple Coleslaw

$5.95
Wedge of Cornbread

Wedge of Cornbread

$1.50

Sd Cornbread Croutons (3)

$1.50

Gluten Free_

Gluten Free Chicken Street Tacos

$11.95

White corn tortillas, salsa Colorado, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro

Gluten Free Hot Artichoke Dip

$11.95

Served gratin style with fresh vegetables

Gluten Free Garden Salad

$10.95

Edamame, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, radishes, soy nuts

Gluten Free Baby Bleu Salad

$11.95

Marcona almonds, edamame, red onion, radishes, tomatoes, cucumbers, bleu cheese crumbles

Gluten Free Cobb Salad

$15.95

Roasted chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, cucumber

Gluten Free Hill Country Salad

$11.95

Gluten Free Colorado Cheeseburger

$17.95

All natural beef, Swiss cheese

Gluten Free Bison Burger

$18.95

All natural Bison, white cheddar

Gluten Free Quarter Rotisserie Chicken

$15.95

Gluten Free Half Rotisserie Chicken

$19.95

Half chicken, coleslaw, roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Gluten Free Combo Plate

$23.95

Quarter chicken with slow roasted pork ribs

Gluten Free Half Rack Pork Ribs

$19.95

Gluten Free Full Rack Ribs

$26.95

Slow roasted pork ribs, chipotle barbeque sauce

Gluten Free Short Smoked Salmon

$21.95

Short smoked with Hickory, grilled

Gluten Free New York Strip Steak

$30.95

Grilled choice Angus, roasted garlic butter

Gluten Free Pork Tenderloin

$21.95

Ala Carte_

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$20.95

Whole Rotisserie chicken

Whole Rack of Ribs

Whole Rack of Ribs

$22.95

Quart of Seasonal Vegetables

$8.95

Quart of Beer Cheese

$11.95
Quart of French Onion

Quart of French Onion

$12.95

Quart of Chicken Tortilla

$10.95
Quart of Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Quart of Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$10.95
Quart of Apple Cranberry Coleslaw

Quart of Apple Cranberry Coleslaw

$8.95

Pint of Beer Cheese

$7.95

Pint of French Onion

$7.95

Pint of Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.95

Pint of Apple Cranberry Coleslaw

$5.95

Beverages

Soda

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

Other Drinks

Juice

$3.25

Family Pack options

Rotisserie Chicken Family Pack.

$36.95

Whole Rotisserie chicken, cornbread skillet, 2 large sides

Pork Ribs Family Pack.

$41.95

Full Rack pork ribs, cornbread skillet, 2 large sides

Bison Meatloaf Family Pack.

Bison Meatloaf Family Pack.

$49.95

Four slices of our Bison meatloaf, with spicy ketchup, crispy onions. Comes with a skillet of fresh cornbread and 2 large sides.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Austin’s American Grill is the quintessential taste of Colorado. With two great Fort Collin’s locations—one in the heart of Old Town and another on Harmony Road, we’ll have you wondering why mom’s food never tasted so good and when you can come back for more. Savory roasts and chicken cooked over an open flame in our front-of-the-house rotisserie. All-natural buffalo seasoned to perfection. Cornbread baked in iron skillets and drizzled with honey and butter. Signature cocktails sweetened with fresh-squeezed fruit juice. Plus, our decadent desserts are made fresh daily, giving you an excuse to stop in for a slice that reminds you of home. So grab a friend and make plans to meet at the red umbrellas. There’s a reason Austin’s is one of Northern Colorado’s favorite destinations.

Website

Location

2815 E. Harmony Rd., Fort Collins, CO 80528

Directions

