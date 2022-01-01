Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Sandwiches

Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches Link Lane

376 Reviews

$

320 South Link Ln

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Sandwich Options

Ham & Swiss

Ham & Swiss

$4.95+

Ham, Swiss, Dijon mayo.

Pesto Goat Cheese

Pesto Goat Cheese

$6.50+

Goat Cheese Blend with Pesto, and roasted tomato

Chipotle Chicken

Chipotle Chicken

$5.95+

Herb roasted chicken, pepper jack cheese, roasted tomato, chipotle mayo

The Cuban

$6.75+
Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$6.50+
Grilled American Cheese

Grilled American Cheese

$3.95+

American Cheese

Roast Beef & Bacon

Roast Beef & Bacon

$6.75+

Sliced roast beef Au Jus, bacon crumbles, provolone cheese fried onions, garlic aioli.

Italian

Italian

$5.95+

Ham, salmi, pepperoni, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini's, mozzarella cheese and mayo with shredded lettuce and an Italian dressing drizzle on French bread

Turkey Avocado

Turkey Avocado

$5.95+

Turkey, muenster cheese, avocado, tomato, shredded lettuce, mayo

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$5.95+

Herb roasted chicken breast tossed in buffalo ranch, pepper jack cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, shredded lettuce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$5.95+

Herb roasted chicken breast, bacon crumbles, muenster cheese, tomato, shredded lettuce, ranch dressing

The Hawaiian

The Hawaiian

$5.95+

Ham, pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce, crushed pineapple, mayo, honey mustard.

Bang Bang Chicken

Bang Bang Chicken

$5.95+

Herb roast chicken breast in Bang Bang sauce, pepper jack cheese, tomato, shredded lettuce

Spoons Reuben

$6.50+

Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, 1000 Island, and House Made Slaw on French Bread

The Club

$5.95+

Herb Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, and Mayo on French Bread

Salad Options

Strawberry Harvest

$7.25+

Baby Greens and Spinach, Herb Roasted Chicken, Fresh Strawberries, Dried Cranberries, Almonds, Feta, Poppy Seed Vinaigrette

Colorado Cobb

$7.25+

Baby Greens, Tomato, Avocado, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese, and Red Wine Vinaigrette

The Med

$9.25+

Baby Greens and Spinach, Lemon Pepper Salmon, Avocado, Chickpea Medley, Grape Tomatoes, Feta, Lemon Vinaigrette

Hearty Quinoa

$7.25+

Baby Greens and Spinach, Apples, Quinoa, White Cheddar, Dried Cranberries, Roasted Chicken Breast, Maple Dijon Vinaigrette

Spicy Southwest Chicken

$7.25+

Baby Greens, Herb Roasted Chicken, Black Bean Salsa, Pumpkin Seeds, Tortilla Strips, White Cheddar, and Spicy Southwest Chipotle Dressing

Spoons Caesar

$6.00+

Romaine, Focaccia Croutons, Parmesan, Spoons Original Caesar Dressing

Apple Poppyseed

$6.00+

Baby Greens and Spinach, Fresh Cut Apples, Slivered Almonds, Poppy Seed Vinaigrette

Farmer's Market

$6.00+

Baby Greens and Spinach, Veggie Blend, Grape Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Italian Vinaigrette

Build Your Own Salad

$6.00+

Asian Salad

$4.25+

Today's Soup

chicken, chicken stock, ranch seasoning, bacon, cream cheese, cream, green chilies, onions, celery, garlic, thyme, basil, oregano

Mom's Chicken Vegetable (DF, GF)

$6.00+

chicken, chicken stock, parsnips, carrots, corn, zucchini, yellow squash, onion, celery, moms chicken seasoning, saffron, parsley

Tomato Sausage (GF)

$6.00+

tomato, vegetable stock, italian sausage nuggets, cream, pesto, onions, celery, garlic, italian seasoning, red chili flakes

Split Pea w/ Ham (DF,GF)

$6.00+

split peas, vegetable stock, ham, potato, carrots, onions, celery, garlic, thyme, basil, oregano

Country Chicken (GF)

$6.00+

chicken, chicken stock, carrots, corn, cream, onions, celery, garlic, herbs de provence, chives

Potato Cheddar (V,GF)

$6.00+

Potato, cheddar yellow &amp; white, vegetable stock, cream, onion, celery, thyme

Fall Butternut Vegetable (V,DF,GF)

$6.00+

roasted butternut puree, cabbage, corn, carrots, tomato, vegetable stock, onions, celery, rosemary, thyme, basil, parsley

Pork & Beef Green Chili (S,DF,GF)

$6.00+

pork, beef, chicken stock, hominy, pinto beans, hot &amp; mild green chilies, onions, celery, garlic, green chili powder, cumin, oregano, coriander, cinnamon, masa corn flour

Loaded Potato (GF)

$6.00+

potato, vegetable stock, cream, sour cream, bacon, white cheddar, chives, onions, celery, garlic, thyme

Moroccan Vegetable (S,V,DF,GF)

$6.00+

roasted eggplant, vegetable stock,carrots, garbonzo beans, tomato, zucchini, green bell peppers, onions, celery, garlic, harissa spice seasoning, parsley

Tailgate Chili (S,DF,GF)

$6.00+

beef, pork, andouille sausage, beef stock, tomato, poblano peppers, smoked chili seasoning, regular chili seasoning, cumin, bacon

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.75

Boylan's Soda

$3.00

Mor Kombucha

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Body Armor

$2.49

Bottled Soda

$2.49

Honest Tea

$2.79

Powerade

$2.49

Monster Energy Drink

$2.79

Topo Chico Water

$2.49

Tropicana Juice

$1.69

Desserts

Cookies

$2.00

Pumpkin Bread

$2.00

Sides

Apple

$1.00

Chips

$1.75

Apple Sauce

$1.15

Bread

Premium Toppings

Garlic Bread

$3.00+

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$4.95+

Wrap Options

Colorado Wrap

$10.95

Baby Greens, Turkey, Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg, Tomato, White Cheddar, Ranch

Mediterranean Salmon Wrap

$12.95

Baby Greens, Salmon, Roasted Tomato, Chickpea Medley, Parmesan, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Herb Roasted Chicken, Baby Greens, Tomato, Mixed Veggies, Bleu Cheese, Buffalo Ranch

Veggie Wrap

$8.95

Spinach, Hummus, Avocado, Cucumber, Tomato, Chickpea Medley, Red Onion, Italian Vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.95

Romaine, Herb Roasted Chicken, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Kids Menu

Kids Soup & Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Soup

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

320 South Link Ln, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Directions

Gallery
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches image
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches image
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches image

