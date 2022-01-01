Salad
Breakfast & Brunch
little on mountain
285 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
neighborhood eatery
Location
1046 Mountain Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Campus West
4.2 • 128
1118 W Elizabeth St Fort Collins, CO 80521
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort Collins
Nick's Italian - Fort Collins
4.4 • 1,742
1100 South College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurant
More near Fort Collins