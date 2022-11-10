Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad

Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches Campus West

128 Reviews

$

1118 W Elizabeth St

Fort Collins, CO 80521

Popular Items

The Soups
The Salads

The Meals

The Soup & Salad Meal

The Soup & Salad Meal

$12.00

Pair any of our daily soups with your selection of a freshly tossed salad

The Soup & Sandwich Meal

The Soup & Sandwich Meal

$12.00

Pair any of our daily soups with your selection of a toasted focaccia sandwich

The Salad & Sandwich Meal

The Salad & Sandwich Meal

$12.00

Pick any salad and sandwich for a perfectly paired meal

The Deals

Pair our classic American Grilled Cheese with your selection of any salad or daily soup for a steal of a deal
The Soup & Grilled Cheese Deal

The Soup & Grilled Cheese Deal

$8.25

Pair any of our daily soups with a classic American Grilled Cheese

The Salad & Grilled Cheese Deal

The Salad & Grilled Cheese Deal

$8.25

Pair any of our salads with a classic American Grilled Cheese

The A La Carte

The Soups

The Soups

$6.00+

Pick from any of our signature soups, made fresh daily

The Salads

The Salads

Fresh and local produce tossed to order with our house made dressings

The Sandwiches

The Sandwiches

$6.00+

Classic combos on Spoons' Famous Focaccia. Also available gluten free!

The Wraps

The Wraps

$8.00

Salad meets sandwich in these perfect handheld combinations

The Grilled Cheese

The Grilled Cheese

$4.25+

Our classic American Grilled Cheese: melted and toasted to perfection

The Sweets & Sides

Spoons' Famous Focaccia

Spoons' Famous Focaccia

$1.50

Everyone's favorite: dunk it, toast it, or just eat it plain.

Focaccia Loaf

Focaccia Loaf

$7.95

What's better than 1 piece of Spoons' Famous Focaccia? 7 pieces of Spoon's Famous Focaccia.

Boulder Canyon Kettle Chips

Boulder Canyon Kettle Chips

$1.75

Thickly sliced premium potatoes cooked in small batches to perfection

Cookies

Cookies

Don't you deserve to treat yourself with a fresh baked original creation?

The Drinks

Turtle Mountain Kombucha

Turtle Mountain Kombucha

$3.99

12 oz Can

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.75

16.9 oz Bottle

Body Armor

$2.49

Bottled Soda

$2.49

Powerade

$2.49

Monster Energy

$2.79

Honest Green Tea

$2.79

Tropicana Juice

$1.69

The Kids

The Soup and Salad Mini Meal

$5.99

The Grilled Cheese and Soup Mini Meal

$5.99

The Grilled Cheese and Salad Mini Meal

$5.99

Kids Soup

$2.95

Kids Salad

$2.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Apple Sauce

$1.15

Chocolate Milk

$1.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1118 W Elizabeth St, Fort Collins, CO 80521

Directions

