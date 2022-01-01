Mac and cheese in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Grey Rock Sports Grill
Grey Rock Sports Grill
925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100, Fort Collins
|BBQ Mac and Cheese
|$14.79
Cheesy noodles piled with hand breaded chicken tenders, drizzled with bbq sauce and topped with onion tanglers.
|Kielbasa Mac and Cheese
|$14.79
Local hot polish sausage, corkscrew pasta, sautéed onions, and tomatoes in Fat Tire beer cheese sauce.
More about Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews
WRAPS • SANDWICHES
Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews
120 W Stuart St, Fort Collins
|MAC & CHEESE!
|$4.00
Made from scratch mac n cheses!
More about The Moot House
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Moot House
2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$6.00
served with one side and a beverage
More about Chick'nCone
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Chick'nCone
234 North College Avenue #B1, Fort Collins
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.49
More about Smokin Fins
Smokin Fins
327 E Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins
|Smokin Mac and Cheese
|$18.00
smoked andouille, shrimp, cavatappi, smoked gouda, onion and pepper, cheddar jack, smoky chipotle cream, parmesan, green onion
|Kid's Mac n Cheese
|$6.00
|Side Smokin Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
smoked andouille, shrimp, cavatappi, smoked gouda, onion and pepper, cheddar jack, smoky chipotle cream, parmesan, green onion
More about Domenics - Fort Collins
Domenics - Fort Collins
931 E. Harmony Rd, Fort Collins
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
More about Fat Shack
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
706 S College Ave, Fort Collins
|Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
More about Austin's American Grill - Harmony
Austin's American Grill - Harmony
2815 E. Harmony Rd., Fort Collins
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$5.95
Each meal includes a drink, side and sundae.
More about Austin's American Grill - Old Town
Austin's American Grill - Old Town
100 W Mountain Ave., Fort Collins
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$5.95
Each meal includes a drink, side and sundae.
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
The Post Chicken & Beer
1002 S College Ave, Fort Collins
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
Delicious cheddar mac and cheese with choice of side
|Plain Mac & Cheese
shell noodles, cream, cheddar
|Green Chili Mac & Cheese
poblano, shell noodles, biscuit breadcrumb