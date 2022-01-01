Garden salad in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve garden salad
Rainbow Restaurant
212 W Laurel Street, Fort Collins
|Garden Grilled Salad
|$13.50
Warm brown rice, tossed with onions, peppers, tamari and an earthy seed assortment. Served over mixed greens with grilled veggies and your choice of tofu, tempeh or chicken.
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Moot House
2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
|Garden Salad
|$9.95
Red onions, radish, cucumber, tomato, edamame
|Side Garden Salad
|$5.95
Tomato, radish, cucumber, pretzel crouton
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Yampa Sandwich Co.
140 N College Ave, Fort Collins
|Garden Salad - Catering
|$39.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Blind Pig Pub
214 Linden St, Fort Collins
|SMALL GARDEN SALAD🌿
|$5.00
🌿All Plant-mix greens, shredded carrots, pickled red onions, tomatoes, sourdough croutons •••••••••••••••• 🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products
Austin's American Grill - Harmony
2815 E. Harmony Rd., Fort Collins
|Side Garden Salad
|$5.95
Austin's American Grill - Old Town
100 W Mountain Ave., Fort Collins
|Family Garden Salad
|$24.95
Fresh mixed greens with all the garden vegetables and a fresh cornbread skillet. Serves 4 people.
|Garden Salad
|$10.95
Edamame, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, radishes, soy nuts, garlic parmesan croutons
|Side Garden Salad
|$5.95