Clam chowder in Fort Collins

Go
Fort Collins restaurants
Toast

Fort Collins restaurants that serve clam chowder

Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Link Lane

320 South Link Ln, Fort Collins

Avg 4.8 (376 reviews)
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder (GF)
clams, clam stock, potato, cream, onion, celery, garlic, thyme, basil, oregano, old bay seasoning,
cayenne, parsley, lemon juice
More about Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Link Lane
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Campus West

1118 W Elizabeth St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.2 (128 reviews)
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder (GF)
clams, clam stock, potato, cream, onion, celery, garlic, thyme, basil, oregano, old bay seasoning, cayenne, lemon juice
More about Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Campus West

