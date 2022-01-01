Clam chowder in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve clam chowder
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Link Lane
320 South Link Ln, Fort Collins
|New England Clam Chowder (GF)
clams, clam stock, potato, cream, onion, celery, garlic, thyme, basil, oregano, old bay seasoning,
cayenne, parsley, lemon juice
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Campus West
1118 W Elizabeth St, Fort Collins
