Curry in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve curry
Rainbow Restaurant
212 W Laurel Street, Fort Collins
|Hello Yellow Curry
|$16.95
Full bodied cashew and turmeric-based coconut curry. Served over fresh veggies and grilled potatoes with a side of brown rice. Garnished with coconut, sliced figs, carrots, and cashews. Choice of tofu, tempeh, or chicken.
Yampa Sandwich Co.
4020 South College Avenue, Fort Collins
|BYO Curry Chicken Salad
Build your own curry chicken salad sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
|Coconut Curry Lentil
Green and red lentils simmered in a broth of creamy coconut milk blended with a savory vegetable stock and select spices.