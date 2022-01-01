French onion soup in Fort Collins
The Moot House
2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
|French onion soup - cup
|$5.95
Sherry broth, croutons, melted provolone and Swiss
|French onion soup - bowl
|$7.95
Sherry broth, croutons, melted provolone and Swiss
More about Austin's American Grill - Harmony
Austin's American Grill - Harmony
2815 E. Harmony Rd., Fort Collins
|French onion soup - bowl
|$7.95
|French onion soup - cup
|$5.95
