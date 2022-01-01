Meatloaf in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve meatloaf
More about The Moot House
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Moot House
2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
|Meatloaf Family Pack
|$36.95
Four pieces of our house crafted meatloaf, Irish stout pan gravy, crispy onions, coleslaw and choice of a side. Comes with fresh baked pretzel rolls.
|Meatloaf and Chicken
|$36.95
Two pieces of our house crafted meatloaf, with pan gravy and crispy onions. Two orders of our chicken fried chicken thighs with country gravy. Comes with choice of side, coleslaw and an order of freshly baked pretzel rolls.
|Meatloaf
|$18.95
Irish stout pan gravy, onion straws
More about Domenics - Fort Collins
Domenics - Fort Collins
931 E. Harmony Rd, Fort Collins
|Meatloaf
|$24.00
More about Austin's American Grill - Harmony
Austin's American Grill - Harmony
2815 E. Harmony Rd., Fort Collins
|Grilled Bison Meatloaf
|$21.95
All natural Bison, roasted garlic and Portobello mushrooms, spicy ketchup
|Grilled Bison Meatloaf
|$21.95
All natural Bison, roasted garlic and Portobello mushrooms, spicy ketchup
|Bison Meatloaf Family Pack
|$45.95
Four slices of our Bison meatloaf, with spicy ketchup, crispy onions. Comes with a skillet of fresh cornbread and 2 large sides.
More about Austin's American Grill - Old Town
Austin's American Grill - Old Town
100 W Mountain Ave., Fort Collins
|Grilled Bison Meatloaf
|$21.95
All natural Bison, roasted garlic and Portobello mushrooms, spicy ketchup
|Grilled Bison Meatloaf
|$21.95
All natural Bison, roasted garlic and Portobello mushrooms, spicy ketchup
|Bison Meatloaf Family Pack
|$45.95
Four slices of our Bison meatloaf, with spicy ketchup, crispy onions. Comes with a skillet of fresh cornbread and 2 large sides.