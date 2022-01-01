Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatloaf in Fort Collins

Fort Collins restaurants
Fort Collins restaurants that serve meatloaf

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Moot House

2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Meatloaf Family Pack$36.95
Four pieces of our house crafted meatloaf, Irish stout pan gravy, crispy onions, coleslaw and choice of a side. Comes with fresh baked pretzel rolls.
Meatloaf and Chicken$36.95
Two pieces of our house crafted meatloaf, with pan gravy and crispy onions. Two orders of our chicken fried chicken thighs with country gravy. Comes with choice of side, coleslaw and an order of freshly baked pretzel rolls.
Meatloaf$18.95
Irish stout pan gravy, onion straws
More about The Moot House
Domenics - Fort Collins

931 E. Harmony Rd, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meatloaf$24.00
More about Domenics - Fort Collins
Austin's American Grill - Harmony

2815 E. Harmony Rd., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Bison Meatloaf$21.95
All natural Bison, roasted garlic and Portobello mushrooms, spicy ketchup
Bison Meatloaf Family Pack$45.95
Four slices of our Bison meatloaf, with spicy ketchup, crispy onions. Comes with a skillet of fresh cornbread and 2 large sides.
More about Austin's American Grill - Harmony
Austin's American Grill - Old Town

100 W Mountain Ave., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Bison Meatloaf$21.95
All natural Bison, roasted garlic and Portobello mushrooms, spicy ketchup
Bison Meatloaf Family Pack$45.95
Four slices of our Bison meatloaf, with spicy ketchup, crispy onions. Comes with a skillet of fresh cornbread and 2 large sides.
More about Austin's American Grill - Old Town

