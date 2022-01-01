Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maki in Fort Collins

Fort Collins restaurants
Fort Collins restaurants that serve maki

Lulu Asian Bistro

117 S College Ave, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mexico Maki Roll$15.95
More about Lulu Asian Bistro
Suh Sushi Korean BBQ

165 Boardwalk Drive, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Yellowtail Maki$7.99
Yellowtail and green onions
Tuna Maki$7.99
Tuna, seaweed and rice.
Avocado Maki$7.99
Avocado, seaweed, and rice
More about Suh Sushi Korean BBQ

