Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Maki in
Fort Collins
/
Fort Collins
/
Maki
Fort Collins restaurants that serve maki
Lulu Asian Bistro
117 S College Ave, Fort Collins
No reviews yet
Mexico Maki Roll
$15.95
More about Lulu Asian Bistro
Suh Sushi Korean BBQ
165 Boardwalk Drive, Fort Collins
No reviews yet
Yellowtail Maki
$7.99
Yellowtail and green onions
Tuna Maki
$7.99
Tuna, seaweed and rice.
Avocado Maki
$7.99
Avocado, seaweed, and rice
More about Suh Sushi Korean BBQ
Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Collins
Calamari
Snapper
Cookies
Quesadillas
Nigiri
Veggie Rolls
Carrot Cake
Bread Pudding
More near Fort Collins to explore
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Loveland
Avg 4.2
(43 restaurants)
Greeley
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Longmont
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Estes Park
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Lyons
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Greeley
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Cheyenne
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(554 restaurants)
Laramie
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(220 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1619 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(273 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1357 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston