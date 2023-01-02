Red Silo Coffee Roasters - Washington Ave - Golden
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a local craft coffee roastery, bakery and coffee shop.
Location
1301 Washington Avenue, suite 100, Golden, CO 80401
