Red Silo Coffee Roasters - Washington Ave - Golden

No reviews yet

1301 Washington Avenue

suite 100

Golden, CO 80401

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Mocha
Sammie

Espresso Beverages

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

12 oz

Cortado

Cortado

$3.90

Double Shot of Expresso with 2 oz steamed milk

Espresso Double Shot

Espresso Double Shot

$3.10
Espresso Quad Shot

Espresso Quad Shot

$6.20

Flat White

$4.25+

12 oz

Latte

Latte

$4.65+

12 oz

Macchiato

$3.25

2 oz

Mocha

$5.15+

12 oz

Cappuccino

$4.20

Caramel Macchiato

$5.50+

Coffee Beverages

Batch Brew

Batch Brew

$2.95+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.60

Nitro

$4.75+
Cold Brew Latte

Cold Brew Latte

$5.10

Keto Coffee

$5.30

Diesel Oil Coffee

$5.50

Coffee blended with butter, coconut oil & MCT oil

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Pour Over

$6.50

Refill

$0.93

Batch Brew Refill

Coffee Box To Go

$22.00

96 oz

Cambro

$80.00

Non Coffee Beverages

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.70

Bottle of Water

$1.50
Chocolate Milk Bottle

Chocolate Milk Bottle

$2.50

Cup of Milk

$2.50

8oz cup of milk

Hot Chocolate

$2.85+

Italian Soda

$4.00

Kombucha

$5.10+

Milk

$2.50

Pup Cup

Whip Cream for your pooch

Steamer

$2.55+

Tea Beverages

Chai

$4.70+

Farmhouse Fog

$4.35+

Iced Tea

$3.75

Red Rocks Latte

$4.35+

Tea

$3.75+

Tea Latte

$4.35+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Iced Chai Spritzer

$5.75

Mixed Berry Palmer

$5.00

Bakery Items

Cookie Bar

$3.75

Bread

$3.75

Pastries

$3.75+

Peppermint Bark

$16.00

Food Items

Breakfast Burrito

$6.95

Sammie

Loose Leaf Tea

Black Tea Tin

$15.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a local craft coffee roastery, bakery and coffee shop.

Location

1301 Washington Avenue, suite 100, Golden, CO 80401

Directions

