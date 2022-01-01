Golden burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Golden

Genesee Pub & BBQ image

 

Genesee Pub & BBQ

25948 Genesee Trail Rd Unit F, Golden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pick 2 Smoked Meat$20.99
Your choice of two 6oz portions of our freshly smoked meats
Brisket Bomb$15.99
Smoked beef brisket, with melted cheddar jack cheese topped with two handmade onion rings on a 4" briouche bun
Chicken Wings
GF* Hickory Smoked Wings flash fried to delicious crispy perfection
More about Genesee Pub & BBQ
Bob's Atomic Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bob's Atomic Burgers

1310 Ford St, Golden

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Today's Special:The Big Country$10.00
Our burger topped with chipotle lime BBQ sauce, double cheddar, and a handful of fries...
Hamburger$6.75
6oz Burger
Double Hamburger$10.50
Two 6oz Burgers
More about Bob's Atomic Burgers
Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza

1305 Washington Ave, Golden

Avg 4.6 (3942 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Knots$6.99
Pizza dough twisted and fried to perfection. Served with homemade marinara.
Golden Backpack (Large)$22.99
Red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, black olives, green peppers, onions, garlic and mozzarella.
Large (14") Custom Pizza$15.49
Order a cheese pizza or BUILD YOUR OWN here!
More about Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza
Roaming Buffalo BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Roaming Buffalo BBQ

17121 S Golden Rd, Golden

Avg 4.6 (74 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Picnic Package$70.00
Mac & Cheese
More about Roaming Buffalo BBQ

