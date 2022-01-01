Boulder bakeries you'll love

Toast

Must-try bakeries in Boulder

Le French Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Le French Cafe

2525 Arapahoe Ave, Unit C1, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Parigot$11.00
French ham, swiss cheese, and butter.
Alyce$8.00
Crepe with Nutella.
Quiche Lorraine$13.50
Bacon and swiss cheese.
More about Le French Cafe
Boulder Baked image

ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES

Boulder Baked

5290 Arapahoe Blv, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (1335 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Dozen$26.99
If you want multiples of the same please put a note in the special instructions. Thanks!
Half Dozen$22.99
If you want multiples of the same please put a note in the special instructions. Thanks!
Chocolate Chip$1.75
More about Boulder Baked
Dry Storage Bakehouse image

 

Dry Storage Bakehouse

3601 Arapahoe Ave, D181, boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Onigiri$4.00
stuffed rice ball w/choice of smoked trout or mushroom kombu filling
Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
egg, cheddar, spicy aioli, and berkshire pork sausage on a sonoran sesame seed bun
Masa Tea Cake$3.00
A corn and almond flour tea cake.
(Gluten Free)
More about Dry Storage Bakehouse

