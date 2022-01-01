Boulder bakeries you'll love
Le French Cafe
2525 Arapahoe Ave, Unit C1, Boulder
|Parigot
|$11.00
French ham, swiss cheese, and butter.
|Alyce
|$8.00
Crepe with Nutella.
|Quiche Lorraine
|$13.50
Bacon and swiss cheese.
Boulder Baked
5290 Arapahoe Blv, Boulder
|Half Dozen
|$26.99
If you want multiples of the same please put a note in the special instructions. Thanks!
|Half Dozen
|$22.99
If you want multiples of the same please put a note in the special instructions. Thanks!
|Chocolate Chip
|$1.75
Dry Storage Bakehouse
3601 Arapahoe Ave, D181, boulder
|Onigiri
|$4.00
stuffed rice ball w/choice of smoked trout or mushroom kombu filling
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.00
egg, cheddar, spicy aioli, and berkshire pork sausage on a sonoran sesame seed bun
|Masa Tea Cake
|$3.00
A corn and almond flour tea cake.
(Gluten Free)