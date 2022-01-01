Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Boulder restaurants that serve burritos

Burrito's image

 

Nopalito's

2850 Iris Ave, Boulder

Avg 4.8 (1273 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito's$7.99
Burritos$5.50
More about Nopalito's
Item pic

 

Rosetta Hall

1109 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.2 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Asado Burrito$13.00
grilled redbird chicken, heirloom pinto beans, rice, queso oaxaca, salsa macha & salsa roja wrapped in a seared flour tortilla *contains nuts*
Burrito Verde 🌱 (v+)$14.00
beyond chorizo, heirloom pinto beans, rice, vegan queso, salsa macha & salsa roja wrapped in a seared flour tortilla *contains nuts*
Slow Roasted Pork Burrito$13.00
carnitas, heirloom pinto beans, rice, queso oaxaca, salsa macha & salsa roja wrapped in a seared flour tortilla*contains nuts*
More about Rosetta Hall
Dot's Diner image

 

Dot's Diner

2716 28th St, Boulder

Avg 4.1 (650 reviews)
Takeout
Small Breakfast Burrito$7.50
One scrambled egg, refried or black beans, hash browns and swiss cheese. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with green chili or red salsa and cheddar cheese.
Large Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Two scrambled eggs, refried or black beans, hash browns and swiss cheese. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with green chili or red salsa and cheddar cheese.
More about Dot's Diner
Build Your Burrito image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1447 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Build Your Burrito Box
Baja Style Fish Burrito$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
More about Illegal Pete's
Item pic

 

Verde

3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Burrito$13.00
Grilled chicken, sautéed onions & peppers, pico, salsa, sour cream
Mission Burrito$13.00
Grilled Carne Asada, Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Avocado, Salsa, Sour cream,
California Burrito$13.00
Choice of protein, Guacamole, Potatoes, Cheese, Salsa
Enchilada style, Queso Style, or pork green chile +$3, Chimichanga +$3, Chimi-Enchilada Style +$4
More about Verde
Item pic

 

Zeal Boulder

3101 Pearl Pkwy, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Power Burrito (VO)$9.00
Zeal Grains, Seasonal Veggies, Heirloom Beans, Scrambled Eggs, Zeal Slaw, Mojo Sauce, House Hot Sauce
Select "Vegan Diet" for tofu instead of scrambled egg
More about Zeal Boulder
Efrain Burrito image

 

Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chile Verde Burrito$10.75
Refried beans rolled in a flour tortilla and smotheres with Efrain's famous chile verde and cheese
Beef and Bean Burrito$10.75
Refried beans and chunks of beef rolled in a flour tortilla and smothered with mild vegetarian red sauce standard, or your choice of sauce, and cheese.
Bean Burrito$8.75
Refried beans rolled in a flour tortilla and smothered in vegetarian mild red sauce or hot green vegetarian sauce and cheese
More about Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

CENTRO Mexican Kitchen

950 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BIRRIA BURRITO$17.00
low & slow braised beef, charro beans, dry jack cheese, pico cabbage, green rice, onion & cilantro, beef consommé
BIRRIA BURRITO$18.00
low & slow braised beef, charro beans, dry jack cheese, pico cabbage, green rice, onion & cilantro, beef consommé
More about CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
Walnut Cafe image

 

Walnut Cafe

3073 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$11.95
Chicken, Onion, Green Peppers, Cilantro and Mozzarella wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and smothered in Green Chile. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Refried Beans on the side.
More about Walnut Cafe
South Side Walnut Cafe image

 

South Side Walnut Cafe

673 S Broadway St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$11.95
Chicken, Onion, Green Peppers, Cilantro and Mozzarella wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and smothered in Green Chile. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Refried Beans on the side.
Teeny Beanie Burrito$7.00
Cheddar and refried beans rolled in a flour tortilla with a pickle spear and potato chips on the side.
More about South Side Walnut Cafe
Build Your Burrito image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1124 13th St, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (1436 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Build Your Burrito Box
Baja Style Fish Burrito$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
More about Illegal Pete's
Item pic

 

Mojo Taqueria Boulder

2785 Iris Avenue, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid's Bean Burrito$5.00
Rice, beans, cheese, crema
Kid's Chicken Burrito$6.00
Rice, beans, chicken, cheese, crema
Burrito$12.50
rice, black beans, asadero, crema, pico + your choice of main
More about Mojo Taqueria Boulder
Roxie's Tacos image

TACOS

Roxie's Tacos

1325 Broadway #201, Boulder

Avg 4.9 (276 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Super Burrito$9.85
More about Roxie's Tacos
The Buff Restaurant image

 

The Buff Restaurant

2600 Canyon Blvd, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
*NEW* BUFF BURRITO$12.00
EGGS, DICED SAUSAGE, ONIONS, BLACK BEANS, POTATOES AND CHEDDAR ALL WRAPPED UP IN A BIG TOASTY TORTILLA
*NEW* VEGAN BURRITO$13.00
BREAKFAST POTATOES, AVOCADO, BLACK BEANS, VEGAN GREEN CHILI, AND DAIYA CHEESE WRAPPED UP IN A GIANT FLOUR TORTILLA
More about The Buff Restaurant
Wok to Flatirons Deli image

SANDWICHES

Wok to Flatirons Deli

2100 Central Ave, Boulder

Avg 4 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smothered Burrito$11.39
Choose from: Chicken, Beef, or Bean. Served with cheese, Salsa and Sour Cream, Smothered with green chili
Breakfast Burrito$7.40
Pick Meat: Chorizo, Sausage, Ham, Bacon Pick Veggies: Olives, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Hot Peppers Served with Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Hash Brown, Green Chili or Salsa +Smothered +1.00
More about Wok to Flatirons Deli
Foolish Craig's Too image

 

Foolish Craig's Too

1925 Colorado Ave., Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Burrito$5.49
Chorizo Burrito$5.49
More about Foolish Craig's Too
Santo image

FRENCH FRIES

Santo

1265 Alpine Ave, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Chorizo Burrito$8.00
Housemade chorizo, egg, cheese, tator tots, hatch chiles, red chile sauce, pinto beans, flour tortilla.
*Limit 12 burritos per order. For burrito orders of more than 12, please contact Marni at marni@santoboulder.com*
Bean/Cheese Burrito$5.00
Refried pinto beans and house cheeses wrapped in a flour tortilla
Mod Chorizo Burrito$8.00
Blackbelly chorizo, egg, cheese, tator tots, hatch chiles, red chile sauce, pinto beans, flour tortilla
*Limit 12 burritos per order. For burrito orders of more than 12, please contact Marni at marni@santoboulder.com*
More about Santo
Ruthie's Boardwalk Social image

SANDWICHES

Ruthie's Boardwalk Social

1397 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (71 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$7.00
More about Ruthie's Boardwalk Social
Item pic

 

Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant

1710 Pearl Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smothered Burrito$13.75
choice of scrambled eggs or tofu, flour tortilla, black beans, potatoes, fontina,
smothered in spicy green chili
More about Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Foolish Craig's Cafe

1611 Pearl Street, Boulder

Avg 4 (1293 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$11.50
More about Foolish Craig's Cafe

