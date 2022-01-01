Burritos in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve burritos
Rosetta Hall
1109 Walnut St, Boulder
|Chicken Asado Burrito
|$13.00
grilled redbird chicken, heirloom pinto beans, rice, queso oaxaca, salsa macha & salsa roja wrapped in a seared flour tortilla *contains nuts*
|Burrito Verde 🌱 (v+)
|$14.00
beyond chorizo, heirloom pinto beans, rice, vegan queso, salsa macha & salsa roja wrapped in a seared flour tortilla *contains nuts*
|Slow Roasted Pork Burrito
|$13.00
carnitas, heirloom pinto beans, rice, queso oaxaca, salsa macha & salsa roja wrapped in a seared flour tortilla*contains nuts*
Dot's Diner
2716 28th St, Boulder
|Small Breakfast Burrito
|$7.50
One scrambled egg, refried or black beans, hash browns and swiss cheese. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with green chili or red salsa and cheddar cheese.
|Large Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Two scrambled eggs, refried or black beans, hash browns and swiss cheese. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with green chili or red salsa and cheddar cheese.
Illegal Pete's
1447 Pearl St, Boulder
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
|Build Your Burrito Box
|Baja Style Fish Burrito
|$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
Verde
3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder
|Fajita Burrito
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, sautéed onions & peppers, pico, salsa, sour cream
|Mission Burrito
|$13.00
Grilled Carne Asada, Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Avocado, Salsa, Sour cream,
|California Burrito
|$13.00
Choice of protein, Guacamole, Potatoes, Cheese, Salsa
Enchilada style, Queso Style, or pork green chile +$3, Chimichanga +$3, Chimi-Enchilada Style +$4
Zeal Boulder
3101 Pearl Pkwy, Boulder
|Power Burrito (VO)
|$9.00
Zeal Grains, Seasonal Veggies, Heirloom Beans, Scrambled Eggs, Zeal Slaw, Mojo Sauce, House Hot Sauce
Select "Vegan Diet" for tofu instead of scrambled egg
Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder
|Chile Verde Burrito
|$10.75
Refried beans rolled in a flour tortilla and smotheres with Efrain's famous chile verde and cheese
|Beef and Bean Burrito
|$10.75
Refried beans and chunks of beef rolled in a flour tortilla and smothered with mild vegetarian red sauce standard, or your choice of sauce, and cheese.
|Bean Burrito
|$8.75
Refried beans rolled in a flour tortilla and smothered in vegetarian mild red sauce or hot green vegetarian sauce and cheese
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
950 Pearl St, Boulder
|BIRRIA BURRITO
|$17.00
low & slow braised beef, charro beans, dry jack cheese, pico cabbage, green rice, onion & cilantro, beef consommé
Walnut Cafe
3073 Walnut St, Boulder
|Chicken Burrito
|$11.95
Chicken, Onion, Green Peppers, Cilantro and Mozzarella wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and smothered in Green Chile. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Refried Beans on the side.
South Side Walnut Cafe
673 S Broadway St, Boulder
|Chicken Burrito
|$11.95
Chicken, Onion, Green Peppers, Cilantro and Mozzarella wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and smothered in Green Chile. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Refried Beans on the side.
|Teeny Beanie Burrito
|$7.00
Cheddar and refried beans rolled in a flour tortilla with a pickle spear and potato chips on the side.
Mojo Taqueria Boulder
2785 Iris Avenue, Boulder
|Kid's Bean Burrito
|$5.00
Rice, beans, cheese, crema
|Kid's Chicken Burrito
|$6.00
Rice, beans, chicken, cheese, crema
|Burrito
|$12.50
rice, black beans, asadero, crema, pico + your choice of main
The Buff Restaurant
2600 Canyon Blvd, Boulder
|*NEW* BUFF BURRITO
|$12.00
EGGS, DICED SAUSAGE, ONIONS, BLACK BEANS, POTATOES AND CHEDDAR ALL WRAPPED UP IN A BIG TOASTY TORTILLA
|*NEW* VEGAN BURRITO
|$13.00
BREAKFAST POTATOES, AVOCADO, BLACK BEANS, VEGAN GREEN CHILI, AND DAIYA CHEESE WRAPPED UP IN A GIANT FLOUR TORTILLA
Wok to Flatirons Deli
2100 Central Ave, Boulder
|Smothered Burrito
|$11.39
Choose from: Chicken, Beef, or Bean. Served with cheese, Salsa and Sour Cream, Smothered with green chili
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.40
Pick Meat: Chorizo, Sausage, Ham, Bacon Pick Veggies: Olives, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Hot Peppers Served with Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Hash Brown, Green Chili or Salsa +Smothered +1.00
Foolish Craig's Too
1925 Colorado Ave., Boulder
|Bacon Burrito
|$5.49
|Chorizo Burrito
|$5.49
Santo
1265 Alpine Ave, Boulder
|Chorizo Burrito
|$8.00
Housemade chorizo, egg, cheese, tator tots, hatch chiles, red chile sauce, pinto beans, flour tortilla.
*Limit 12 burritos per order. For burrito orders of more than 12, please contact Marni at marni@santoboulder.com*
|Bean/Cheese Burrito
|$5.00
Refried pinto beans and house cheeses wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Mod Chorizo Burrito
|$8.00
Blackbelly chorizo, egg, cheese, tator tots, hatch chiles, red chile sauce, pinto beans, flour tortilla
*Limit 12 burritos per order. For burrito orders of more than 12, please contact Marni at marni@santoboulder.com*
Ruthie's Boardwalk Social
1397 Pearl St, Boulder
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.00
Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant
1710 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Smothered Burrito
|$13.75
choice of scrambled eggs or tofu, flour tortilla, black beans, potatoes, fontina,
smothered in spicy green chili