Mexican & Tex-Mex
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Mojo Taqueria Boulder Boulder

No reviews yet

2785 Iris Avenue

Boulder, CO 80304

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

3 Taco Plate
Enchiladas
Short Rib

Family Meals

One Family Meal for 4 people

$45.00

Designed to feed a family of 4! Includes your choice of protein, rice, black beans, tortillas, shredded cheese, pickled red onions, crema, 2 salsas of your choice and chips.

Starters

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Choice of 1 salsa, served with tortilla chips. (GF)

Chips & Salsa Trio

Chips & Salsa Trio

$5.00

Choice of 3 salsas, served with tortilla chips. (GF)

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$8.00

Guacamole, served with tortilla chips. (GF)

CHIPS + GUACAMOLE + SALSA

CHIPS + GUACAMOLE + SALSA

$10.00

Guacamole and your choice of 1 salsa. Served with tortilla chips. (GF)

CHIPS + GUACAMOLE + SALSA TRIO

CHIPS + GUACAMOLE + SALSA TRIO

$11.00

Guacamole and your choice of 3 salsas. Served with tortilla chips. (GF)

Chicharones

Chicharones

$4.00

Fried pork skins with tajín sprinkle. (GF)

Charred Corn & Avocado Salad

Charred Corn & Avocado Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine, charred corn, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cotija cheese, tortilla strips and lime-cilantro vinaigrette. (GF)

Kale & Butternut Squash Salad

Kale & Butternut Squash Salad

$12.00

Kale, roasted butternut squash, pickled red onions, dried cranberries, honey-chipotle pepitas, cotija cheese, pomegranate vinaigrette. (GF)

Ceviche de Pescado

Ceviche de Pescado

$12.00

Lime-cured white fish, avocado, cucumber, pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips. (GF)

Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup

Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Roasted tomato, ancho chiles, chicken. Topped with cotija cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips. (GF)

Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.00

Roasted tomato, ancho chiles, chicken. Topped with cotija cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips. (GF)

Cup Pork Green Chile

Cup Pork Green Chile

$6.00

Hatch chiles, tomatillos, ground pork. Topped with onion, cilantro, crema. Served with (1) corn or flour tortilla.

Bowl Pork Green Chile

Bowl Pork Green Chile

$10.00

Hatch chiles, tomatillos, ground pork. Topped with onion, cilantro, crema. Served with (2) corn or flour tortillas.

Elotes

Elotes

$4.00

Mexican sweet corn with tajín, cotija cheese, cilantro, chipotle aioli. (GF)

Small Queso Fundido

Small Queso Fundido

$6.00

House made cheese dip, topped with rajas and pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips.

Large Queso Fundido

Large Queso Fundido

$9.00

House made cheese dip, topped with rajas and pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips.

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips, queso fundido, black beans, guacamole, pickled red onions, crema, ancho sauce, pico de gallo.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

Asadero, monterey jack and oaxacan cheeses with roasted poblanos (rajas). Served with crema and pico de gallo.

Fried Yuca

Fried Yuca

$8.00

Served with chipotle aioli. (GF)

Green Chile Yuca Fries

Green Chile Yuca Fries

$11.00

Fried yuca smothered with pork green chile and melted asadero cheese, chipotle aioli.

SPECIAL! Pork Pozole Rojo

$6.00+

Hominy, pork shoulder, guajillo broth, jalapeño, cabbage, white onion, lime served with tortilla chips

SPECIAL! Vegetarian Green Chile

$5.00+

Hatch chiles, tomatillos, white onion, cilantro, crema served with corn or flour tortilla(s)

Tacos

Carnitas

Carnitas

$4.25

Citrus braised pork shoulder, white onion, caramelized pineapple, jalapeño salsa, cilantro. (GF)

Short Rib

Short Rib

$4.50

Guajillo braised short rib, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli, fried onion, cotija cheese.

Chicken Tinga

Chicken Tinga

$4.25

Braised chicken in chipotle-tomato broth, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, crema, cilantro. (GF)

Baja Fish

Baja Fish

$4.50

Pacifico-battered fried fish, cabbage slaw, crema, pico de gallo, escabeche.

Grilled Fish

Grilled Fish

$4.50

Ancho-honey glaze, cabbage slaw, lime-cilantro crema, pico de gallo, escabeche. (GF)

Arrachera

Arrachera

$4.50

Grilled flank steak, avocado-tomatillo salsa, white onion, cotija cheese, cilantro. (GF)

Rajas con Calabazas

Rajas con Calabazas

$4.25

Fire-roasted poblanos, roasted butternut squash, crema, dos chiles salsa, cotija cheese. (GF)

Fried Avocado

Fried Avocado

$4.25

Panko-crusted fried avocado, pico de gallo, cabbage slaw, lime-cilantro crema, escabeche.

Korean Beef

Korean Beef

$4.50

Seared short rib, rice, hoisin sauce, kimchi, cilantro, sesame seeds.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$4.50

Negra modelo-battered wild caught gulf shrimp, chipotle slaw, dos chiles salsa, avocado, cilantro.

Gobernador

Gobernador

$4.50

Grilled shrimp, bacon, onion, asadero cheese, dos chiles salsa, sliced avocado. (GF) *Please note, we cannot remove the bacon or onion.

Buffalo Cauliflower Taco

Buffalo Cauliflower Taco

$4.25

Tempura fried cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tofu crema, pickled red onions. (GF)

Ahi Tuna Taco

Ahi Tuna Taco

$4.50Out of stock

Seared ahi tuna, cabbage, sriracha aioli, sesame seeds, avocado. (GF)

Ground Beef Taco

Ground Beef Taco

$4.00

Ground beef, cheese, tomatoes. (GF)

Taco Plates

2 Taco Plate

2 Taco Plate

$11.50

Choice of any 2 tacos. Served with rice and choice of black or charro beans.

3 Taco Plate

3 Taco Plate

$14.50

Choice of any 3 tacos. Served with rice and choice of black or charro beans.

Plates

Burrito

Burrito

$12.50

Rice, black beans, asadero cheese, crema, pico and your choice of protein.

Short Rib Burrito

Short Rib Burrito

$13.00

Rice, black beans, braised short rib, asadero cheese, fried onions, pico de gallo and chipotle aioli.

Mojo Bowl

Mojo Bowl

$13.00

Rice, black beans, choice of protein or veggies, guacamole, crema, pickled red onions. (GF)

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$13.00

Two enchiladas with your choice of meat, smothered with red guajillo sauce (GF) or pork green chile. Cotija, pico de gallo and crema. Served with rice and black beans.

Sonoran Hot Dog

Sonoran Hot Dog

$12.00

Quarter pound Beeler bacon-wrapped all beef hot dog. Topped with queso, charro beans, pico de gallo, crema, escabeche, pickled red onions, cotija cheese. Served with (4) yuca fries and chipotle aioli.

Torta

Torta

$13.00

Choice of carnitas, chicken or short rib. Served on bolillo bread with chipotle aioli, lettuce, avocado, tomato, asadero cheese, charro bean spread, crema, escabeche. Served with (4) yuca fries and chipotle aioli.

Sides

Side of Black Beans

$4.00

Side of Charro Beans

$4.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Rice and Beans

$4.00

Small Side of Guac

$2.50

Large Side of Guac

$6.50

Small Side of Salsa

$1.50

Large Side of Salsa

$3.50

Small Side of Crema

$1.00

Large Side of Crema

$2.00

Small Side of Lime-Cilantro Crema

$1.00

Small Side of Tofu Crema

$1.50

Small Side of Chipotle Aioli

$2.00

Large Side of Chipotle Aioli

$3.00

Side of Ancho Sauce

$1.50

Side of Red Sauce

$2.00

Side of Green Sauce

$2.00

Side of Queso Fundido

$2.00

Side of Chocolate Sauce

$1.00

Side of 4 Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Side of 4 Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Side of Chips

$1.50

Side of Escabeche

$2.00

Side of Pickled Red Onions

$2.00

Side of Fried Onions

$2.00

Side of Cotija Cheese

$1.00

Side of Shredded Cheese (3 Cheese)

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Bowl

Kid's Bowl

$6.00

Rice, beans, chicken, avocado, tomatoes, cheese. (GF)

Kid's Chicken Enchilada

Kid's Chicken Enchilada

$5.00

1 Chicken enchilada with choice of red sauce (medium), green sauce (spicy), or no sauce. Served with rice and black beans.

Kid's Bean and Cheese Enchilada

Kid's Bean and Cheese Enchilada

$5.00

1 bean and cheese enchilada with choice of red sauce (medium), green sauce (spicy), or no sauce. Served with rice and black beans.

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00
Kid's Chicken Taco

Kid's Chicken Taco

$3.00

Braised chicken, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese. (GF)

Kid's Ground Beef Taco

Kid's Ground Beef Taco

$3.00

Ground beef, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese. (GF)

Kid's Bean Taco

Kid's Bean Taco

$3.00

Black beans, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese. (GF)

Kid's Chicken Burrito

Kid's Chicken Burrito

$6.00

Rice, black beans, chicken, cheese, crema

Kid's Bean Burrito

Kid's Bean Burrito

$5.00

Rice, beans, cheese, crema

Kid's 2 Tacos with Rice and Beans

Kid's 2 Tacos with Rice and Beans

$8.00

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$6.00Out of stock

House made churros (3), served with chocolate sauce.

Flan

Flan

$7.00

House made flan served with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and cherry. (GF)

Mojo Cocktails

Coin Marg

Coin Marg

$8.00

Lunazul blanco tequila, lime, agave, salt

House Marg

House Marg

$8.00

Lunazul blanco tequila, lime, triple sec, agave, orange, salt

Mezcalrita

Mezcalrita

$11.00

Sombra mezcal, lime, agave, tajín salt

Hibiscus Marg

Hibiscus Marg

$9.00

Lunazul blanco tequila, hibiscus syrup, triple sec, lime, hibiscus salt

Pineapple and Habanero Marg

Pineapple and Habanero Marg

$9.50

pineapple & habanero infused tequila, patrón citrónge, agave, lime, tajín salt

Reposado Marg

$11.00

Suerte reposado, patrón citrónge, lime, agave, orange, salt

Paloma

$9.00

Lunazul blanco tequila, grapefruit juice, lime, agave, sprite, soda, salt

El Pepino

El Pepino

$9.50

Cucumber-Jalapeno infused tequila, pineapple juice, lime juice, and agave

Mexican Mule

$9.00

Lunazul blanco tequila, ginger brew, lime, bitters

SPECIAL! Aaron's Anejo Old Fashioned

SPECIAL! Aaron's Anejo Old Fashioned

$14.00
SPECIAL! Spiced Apple Margarita

SPECIAL! Spiced Apple Margarita

$10.00

Spiced Apple infused Tequila, Suerte Reposado Tequila, Apple Cider *Cinnamon sugar rim

SPECIAL! Lemon-Rosemary Caipirinha

SPECIAL! Lemon-Rosemary Caipirinha

$10.00Out of stock

Cachaça, Lemon-Rosemary simple syrup, fresh lemon juice, muddled lemon *Lemon wheel, rosemary sprig

Bulk Margaritas

16oz. Bulk Coin Marg To-Go

16oz. Bulk Coin Marg To-Go

$24.00

16oz. Bulk Coin Margarita (4 Margaritas Total)

32oz. Bulk Coin Marg To-Go

32oz. Bulk Coin Marg To-Go

$40.00

32oz. Bulk Coin Margarita (8 Margaritas Total)

16oz. Bulk Espolon Repo Marg To-Go

16oz. Bulk Espolon Repo Marg To-Go

$28.00

16oz. Bulk Espolon Reposado Margarita (4 Margaritas Total)

32oz. Bulk Espolon Repo Marg To-Go

32oz. Bulk Espolon Repo Marg To-Go

$46.00

32oz. Bulk Espolon Reposado Margarita (8 Margaritas Total)

Beer

Tap Pacifico

Tap Pacifico

$5.00
Tap Avery IPA

Tap Avery IPA

$7.00
Tap Negra Modelo

Tap Negra Modelo

$5.00
Can Modelo

Can Modelo

$4.00
Can Dos XX

Can Dos XX

$4.00

Can Odd13 Superfan IPA

$5.00
Bottle Bell's Amber Ale

Bottle Bell's Amber Ale

$5.00
Can Avery El Gose Sour

Can Avery El Gose Sour

$5.00
Can Holidaily Blonde

Can Holidaily Blonde

$8.00
Bottle Left Hand Milk Stout

Bottle Left Hand Milk Stout

$5.00

Heineken N/A

$3.00
Upslope Pomegranate - Acai Snowmelt Seltzer

Upslope Pomegranate - Acai Snowmelt Seltzer

$5.00
Can High Noon Seltzer

Can High Noon Seltzer

$5.00

Bud light

$4.00Out of stock

Wine

Casillero del Diablo Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Chateau Chardonnay

$10.00

Fillaboa Albarino

$13.00

Santa Julia Organic Tempranillo

$8.00

Gascon Malbec

$11.00

Intrinsic Cabernet

$14.00

BOTTLE Casillero del Diablo Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

BOTTLE Chateau Chardonnay

$34.00

BOTTLE Fillaboa Albarino

$42.00

BOTTLE Santa Julia Organic Tempranillo

$28.00

BOTTLE Gascon Malbec

$38.00

BOTTLE Intrinsic Cabernet

$46.00

N/A Beverages

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00
Ginger beer

Ginger beer

$3.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00
Jarritos Bottled Soda

Jarritos Bottled Soda

$3.00
Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha Can - Grapefruit

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha Can - Grapefruit

$6.00
Horchata

Horchata

$3.00
Strawberry Sunshine

Strawberry Sunshine

$3.00

Strawberry lemonade made with fresh strawberry puree, lemonade and a splash of agave.

Passion Fruit Limeade

Passion Fruit Limeade

$3.00

Refreshing Passion Fruit Limeade made with passion fruit juice, fresh lime and a splash of sprite.

Hibiscus Cooler

Hibiscus Cooler

$3.00

Soda water with house made Hibiscus Syrup and lime.

Vodka

Stoli

$8.00

Tito's

$10.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Sprit Hound Whiskey

$14.00

Bushmills

$9.00

Dewars Scotch

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$8.00

Spirit Hound Gin

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$6.00

Aperol

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Chartreuse

$8.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Cynar

$8.00

Gran Marnier

$11.00

Irish Cream

$6.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Montenegro

$8.00

Richardo's

$8.00

Cachaca

Ypioca

$6.00

Leblon

$8.00

Infused Cachaca

$7.00

Rum

Matusalem

$7.00

Montanya Platino

$8.00

Montanya Oro

$9.00

Goslings

$7.00

Captain Morgans

$7.00

Merchandise

Denim Blue T-shirt

Denim Blue T-shirt

$20.00

Front- Mojo Logo Back - Tacos Comida Mezcal

Clay Red T-shirt

Clay Red T-shirt

$20.00

Front- Mojo Logo Back - Tacos Comida Mezcal

Heather Grey and Teal Hoodie

Heather Grey and Teal Hoodie

$30.00

Incredibly soft zip up hoodie. Mojo Logo on Front and Back

Charcoal Grey T-shirt

Charcoal Grey T-shirt

$20.00

Front- Mojo Logo Back - Tacos Comida Mezcal

Black and Teal Hoodie

Black and Teal Hoodie

$30.00

Incredibly soft zip up hoodie. Mojo Logo on Front and Back

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

This is the ordering page for the Boulder location only.

Location

2785 Iris Avenue, Boulder, CO 80304

Directions

Gallery
Mojo Taqueria Boulder image
Mojo Taqueria Boulder image
Mojo Taqueria Boulder image

