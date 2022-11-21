Mojo Taqueria Boulder Boulder

- Home
2785 Iris Avenue
Boulder, CO 80304
Popular Items
Family Meals
Starters
Chips and Salsa
Choice of 1 salsa, served with tortilla chips. (GF)
Chips & Salsa Trio
Choice of 3 salsas, served with tortilla chips. (GF)
Chips & Guacamole
Guacamole, served with tortilla chips. (GF)
CHIPS + GUACAMOLE + SALSA
Guacamole and your choice of 1 salsa. Served with tortilla chips. (GF)
CHIPS + GUACAMOLE + SALSA TRIO
Guacamole and your choice of 3 salsas. Served with tortilla chips. (GF)
Chicharones
Fried pork skins with tajín sprinkle. (GF)
Charred Corn & Avocado Salad
Chopped romaine, charred corn, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cotija cheese, tortilla strips and lime-cilantro vinaigrette. (GF)
Kale & Butternut Squash Salad
Kale, roasted butternut squash, pickled red onions, dried cranberries, honey-chipotle pepitas, cotija cheese, pomegranate vinaigrette. (GF)
Ceviche de Pescado
Lime-cured white fish, avocado, cucumber, pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips. (GF)
Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup
Roasted tomato, ancho chiles, chicken. Topped with cotija cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips. (GF)
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
Roasted tomato, ancho chiles, chicken. Topped with cotija cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips. (GF)
Cup Pork Green Chile
Hatch chiles, tomatillos, ground pork. Topped with onion, cilantro, crema. Served with (1) corn or flour tortilla.
Bowl Pork Green Chile
Hatch chiles, tomatillos, ground pork. Topped with onion, cilantro, crema. Served with (2) corn or flour tortillas.
Elotes
Mexican sweet corn with tajín, cotija cheese, cilantro, chipotle aioli. (GF)
Small Queso Fundido
House made cheese dip, topped with rajas and pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips.
Large Queso Fundido
House made cheese dip, topped with rajas and pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips.
Nachos
Tortilla chips, queso fundido, black beans, guacamole, pickled red onions, crema, ancho sauce, pico de gallo.
Quesadilla
Asadero, monterey jack and oaxacan cheeses with roasted poblanos (rajas). Served with crema and pico de gallo.
Fried Yuca
Served with chipotle aioli. (GF)
Green Chile Yuca Fries
Fried yuca smothered with pork green chile and melted asadero cheese, chipotle aioli.
SPECIAL! Pork Pozole Rojo
Hominy, pork shoulder, guajillo broth, jalapeño, cabbage, white onion, lime served with tortilla chips
SPECIAL! Vegetarian Green Chile
Hatch chiles, tomatillos, white onion, cilantro, crema served with corn or flour tortilla(s)
Tacos
Carnitas
Citrus braised pork shoulder, white onion, caramelized pineapple, jalapeño salsa, cilantro. (GF)
Short Rib
Guajillo braised short rib, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli, fried onion, cotija cheese.
Chicken Tinga
Braised chicken in chipotle-tomato broth, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, crema, cilantro. (GF)
Baja Fish
Pacifico-battered fried fish, cabbage slaw, crema, pico de gallo, escabeche.
Grilled Fish
Ancho-honey glaze, cabbage slaw, lime-cilantro crema, pico de gallo, escabeche. (GF)
Arrachera
Grilled flank steak, avocado-tomatillo salsa, white onion, cotija cheese, cilantro. (GF)
Rajas con Calabazas
Fire-roasted poblanos, roasted butternut squash, crema, dos chiles salsa, cotija cheese. (GF)
Fried Avocado
Panko-crusted fried avocado, pico de gallo, cabbage slaw, lime-cilantro crema, escabeche.
Korean Beef
Seared short rib, rice, hoisin sauce, kimchi, cilantro, sesame seeds.
Fried Shrimp
Negra modelo-battered wild caught gulf shrimp, chipotle slaw, dos chiles salsa, avocado, cilantro.
Gobernador
Grilled shrimp, bacon, onion, asadero cheese, dos chiles salsa, sliced avocado. (GF) *Please note, we cannot remove the bacon or onion.
Buffalo Cauliflower Taco
Tempura fried cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tofu crema, pickled red onions. (GF)
Ahi Tuna Taco
Seared ahi tuna, cabbage, sriracha aioli, sesame seeds, avocado. (GF)
Ground Beef Taco
Ground beef, cheese, tomatoes. (GF)
Taco Plates
Plates
Burrito
Rice, black beans, asadero cheese, crema, pico and your choice of protein.
Short Rib Burrito
Rice, black beans, braised short rib, asadero cheese, fried onions, pico de gallo and chipotle aioli.
Mojo Bowl
Rice, black beans, choice of protein or veggies, guacamole, crema, pickled red onions. (GF)
Enchiladas
Two enchiladas with your choice of meat, smothered with red guajillo sauce (GF) or pork green chile. Cotija, pico de gallo and crema. Served with rice and black beans.
Sonoran Hot Dog
Quarter pound Beeler bacon-wrapped all beef hot dog. Topped with queso, charro beans, pico de gallo, crema, escabeche, pickled red onions, cotija cheese. Served with (4) yuca fries and chipotle aioli.
Torta
Choice of carnitas, chicken or short rib. Served on bolillo bread with chipotle aioli, lettuce, avocado, tomato, asadero cheese, charro bean spread, crema, escabeche. Served with (4) yuca fries and chipotle aioli.
Sides
Side of Black Beans
Side of Charro Beans
Side of Rice
Side of Rice and Beans
Small Side of Guac
Large Side of Guac
Small Side of Salsa
Large Side of Salsa
Small Side of Crema
Large Side of Crema
Small Side of Lime-Cilantro Crema
Small Side of Tofu Crema
Small Side of Chipotle Aioli
Large Side of Chipotle Aioli
Side of Ancho Sauce
Side of Red Sauce
Side of Green Sauce
Side of Queso Fundido
Side of Chocolate Sauce
Side of 4 Corn Tortillas
Side of 4 Flour Tortillas
Side of Chips
Side of Escabeche
Side of Pickled Red Onions
Side of Fried Onions
Side of Cotija Cheese
Side of Shredded Cheese (3 Cheese)
Kids Menu
Kid's Bowl
Rice, beans, chicken, avocado, tomatoes, cheese. (GF)
Kid's Chicken Enchilada
1 Chicken enchilada with choice of red sauce (medium), green sauce (spicy), or no sauce. Served with rice and black beans.
Kid's Bean and Cheese Enchilada
1 bean and cheese enchilada with choice of red sauce (medium), green sauce (spicy), or no sauce. Served with rice and black beans.
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
Kid's Chicken Taco
Braised chicken, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese. (GF)
Kid's Ground Beef Taco
Ground beef, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese. (GF)
Kid's Bean Taco
Black beans, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese. (GF)
Kid's Chicken Burrito
Rice, black beans, chicken, cheese, crema
Kid's Bean Burrito
Rice, beans, cheese, crema
Kid's 2 Tacos with Rice and Beans
Desserts
Mojo Cocktails
Coin Marg
Lunazul blanco tequila, lime, agave, salt
House Marg
Lunazul blanco tequila, lime, triple sec, agave, orange, salt
Mezcalrita
Sombra mezcal, lime, agave, tajín salt
Hibiscus Marg
Lunazul blanco tequila, hibiscus syrup, triple sec, lime, hibiscus salt
Pineapple and Habanero Marg
pineapple & habanero infused tequila, patrón citrónge, agave, lime, tajín salt
Reposado Marg
Suerte reposado, patrón citrónge, lime, agave, orange, salt
Paloma
Lunazul blanco tequila, grapefruit juice, lime, agave, sprite, soda, salt
El Pepino
Cucumber-Jalapeno infused tequila, pineapple juice, lime juice, and agave
Mexican Mule
Lunazul blanco tequila, ginger brew, lime, bitters
SPECIAL! Aaron's Anejo Old Fashioned
SPECIAL! Spiced Apple Margarita
Spiced Apple infused Tequila, Suerte Reposado Tequila, Apple Cider *Cinnamon sugar rim
SPECIAL! Lemon-Rosemary Caipirinha
Cachaça, Lemon-Rosemary simple syrup, fresh lemon juice, muddled lemon *Lemon wheel, rosemary sprig
Bulk Margaritas
16oz. Bulk Coin Marg To-Go
16oz. Bulk Coin Margarita (4 Margaritas Total)
32oz. Bulk Coin Marg To-Go
32oz. Bulk Coin Margarita (8 Margaritas Total)
16oz. Bulk Espolon Repo Marg To-Go
16oz. Bulk Espolon Reposado Margarita (4 Margaritas Total)
32oz. Bulk Espolon Repo Marg To-Go
32oz. Bulk Espolon Reposado Margarita (8 Margaritas Total)
Beer
Tap Pacifico
Tap Avery IPA
Tap Negra Modelo
Can Modelo
Can Dos XX
Can Odd13 Superfan IPA
Bottle Bell's Amber Ale
Can Avery El Gose Sour
Can Holidaily Blonde
Bottle Left Hand Milk Stout
Heineken N/A
Upslope Pomegranate - Acai Snowmelt Seltzer
Can High Noon Seltzer
Bud light
Wine
Casillero del Diablo Sauvignon Blanc
Chateau Chardonnay
Fillaboa Albarino
Santa Julia Organic Tempranillo
Gascon Malbec
Intrinsic Cabernet
BOTTLE Casillero del Diablo Sauvignon Blanc
BOTTLE Chateau Chardonnay
BOTTLE Fillaboa Albarino
BOTTLE Santa Julia Organic Tempranillo
BOTTLE Gascon Malbec
BOTTLE Intrinsic Cabernet
N/A Beverages
Mexican Coke
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Shirley Temple
Ginger beer
Topo Chico
Jarritos Bottled Soda
Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha Can - Grapefruit
Horchata
Strawberry Sunshine
Strawberry lemonade made with fresh strawberry puree, lemonade and a splash of agave.
Passion Fruit Limeade
Refreshing Passion Fruit Limeade made with passion fruit juice, fresh lime and a splash of sprite.
Hibiscus Cooler
Soda water with house made Hibiscus Syrup and lime.
Whiskey
Cordials
Merchandise
Denim Blue T-shirt
Front- Mojo Logo Back - Tacos Comida Mezcal
Clay Red T-shirt
Front- Mojo Logo Back - Tacos Comida Mezcal
Heather Grey and Teal Hoodie
Incredibly soft zip up hoodie. Mojo Logo on Front and Back
Charcoal Grey T-shirt
Front- Mojo Logo Back - Tacos Comida Mezcal
Black and Teal Hoodie
Incredibly soft zip up hoodie. Mojo Logo on Front and Back
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
This is the ordering page for the Boulder location only.
2785 Iris Avenue, Boulder, CO 80304