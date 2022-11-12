Verde Boulder

Verde Family Style Platter (Feeds 4)

Verde Family Style Platters $45 (Feeds 4 Adults) Option 1: Taco Bar - Comes with choice of filler along with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, and salsa Option 2: Enchilada Platter - Comes with choice of filler along with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole Chips and Salsa Included!