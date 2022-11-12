Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Verde Boulder

review star

No reviews yet

3070 28th St Ste B

Boulder, CO 80301

Popular Items

3 Tacos
California Burrito
Classic Burrito

Starter

Spicy Sprouts

Spicy Sprouts

$8.50

Crispy Brussels sprouts, Verde spice, jalapeño crema, cotija

Nachos

Nachos

$9.50

Chips, Cheese, black beans, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, sour cream

Rolled Tacos

Rolled Tacos

$8.50

Three deep-fried, rolled chicken tacos, crema, red enchilada sauce

Chips & Fundido

$7.00

Chips, Fundido, Red Salsa

Chips & Guacamole

$9.00

Chips, Guac, Red Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Chips, Red Salsa, Piña Salsa

Esquites

$8.00

Creamed corn and kale, verde spice, house made chips

Tacos

2 Tacos

2 Tacos

$11.00
3 Tacos

3 Tacos

$13.50

Three for $13.50 Taco Platter!

Creamed corn & kale Taco *New

$5.50

Creamed corn & kale, verde spice, queso fresco, hard shell

Smoked Pork Taco

$5.50

Pork Green Chili Taco

$5.50

Carnitas, Cilantro, Onion, Pork green chili, and Shredded cheese

Cauliflower Taco

$5.50

Fried Cauliflower, Morita salsa, cilantro, scallions, cotija

Ahi Tuna Taco

Ahi Tuna Taco

$5.50

Wonton shell, sunomono cucumbers, radishes, bok choy, sesame seeds, ponzu

Al Pastor Taco

$5.50

Pork, Pineapple, Cilantro, Onion, Piña Salsa

Asada Fundido Taco

$5.50

Contains flour. Shaved sirloin, grilled onions, bell peppers, fundido, jalapenos.

California Taco

$5.50

Carne asada, potatoes, salsa, cheese, guacamole.

Carne Asada Taco

$5.50

Cilantro, onions, salsa.

Carnitas Taco

$5.50

Cilantro, onion, radish, salsa.

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$5.50

Shredded chicken, pico, lettuce, sour cream, morita, cheese filled shell

Coconut Citrus Fish Taco

Coconut Citrus Fish Taco

$5.50

Guacamole, cabbage, garlic-jalapeno crema, toasted coconut.

Veggie Taco

$5.50

Grilled veggies, black beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, salsa

*SPECIAL* Cajun Fried Chicken Taco

$5.50Out of stock

*SPECIAL* Barbacoa

$5.50Out of stock

Slow cooked Barbacoa, cilantro, onion, morita salsa, lime

Burrito

California Burrito

California Burrito

$13.00

Choice of protein, Guacamole, Potatoes, Cheese, Salsa Enchilada style, Queso Style, or pork green chile +$3, Chimichanga +$3, Chimi-Enchilada Style +$4

Fajita Burrito

$13.00

Grilled chicken, sautéed onions & peppers, pico, salsa, sour cream

Classic Burrito

$13.00

Choice of protein, cilantro rice, salsa, black or pinto beans, and your choice of upgrade

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.50

Choice of beans, fundido, mexican cheese blend

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Egg, potato, cheese, salsa

Mission Burrito

$13.00

Grilled Carne Asada, Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Avocado, Salsa, Sour cream,

Entrees

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$14.00

Choice of filler, red enchilada sauce, cotija, choice of two (2) sides

Poblano Suiza Chicken Enchiladas

Poblano Suiza Chicken Enchiladas

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken enchiladas, creamy garlic poblano sauce, Swiss cheese. Comes with Rice and your choice of beans

Chile Rellenos

Chile Rellenos

$14.00

Buttermilk battered Anaheim chiles, fresh mozzarella, red or green enchilada sauce. Cilantro rice and choice of black or pinto beans

Fajitas

Fajitas

$18.00

Grilled chicken, sautéed onions and peppers, guacamole, pico, sour cream, lettuce, cheese, corn or flour tortillas Sub Asada +$2Sub Shrimp +$3Combo +$3

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.50

Flour tortilla, cheese, creamed corn and kale, & choice of protein (chicken, carnitas or grilled veggies)

*SPECIAL Chicken Mole Bowl

$14.00

Salads

Black Bean Avocado

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Corn, cherry tomatoes, black beans, avocado, tortilla strips, cojita, croutons, cilantro-lime vinaigrette

Ahi Bowl

Ahi Bowl

$15.00

Ahi tuna, sriracha aioli, avocado, bok choy, cucumber, pineapple, rice, radish, sesame.

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$13.00

Grilled chicken, rice, calabacitas, lettuce, pico, garlic-jalapeño crema and salsa

Citrus Kale Salad

$12.00

Massaged Kale, lemon-lime agave dressing, pepitas, dried cranberries, queso fresco

Sides

Side Calabacitas

$4.00

Verde Salad

$5.00

*SPECIAL Cup of Creamy Poblano soup

$4.00Out of stock

Side Black Beans

$4.00

Side Pinto Beans

$4.00

Side Caulilflower Rice

$3.50

Side Cilantro-lime Rice

$4.00

Side Fried Jalapeños

$4.00

Side Pork Green Chile

$4.00+

Side Piña Salsa 8oz

$6.00

Side Red Salsa 8oz

$3.50

Side Guacamole 8oz

$7.50

Dessert

Churro Waffle

$7.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Margaritas

Cucumber Cadillac Marg *Special

$11.00

Spicy Pineapple Margarita

$11.00

Reposado Tequila, Grove street orange liqueur, lime, tajin, habanero bitters, pineapple

Coin Marg

$10.00

Agavales blanco tequila, combier orange liqueur, lime

Seasonal Fruit Margarita

$9.00

House-made citrus mix, Strawberry, 100% Blue Agave blanco

Ranch Water

$8.00

House Margarita

$8.00

Herradura Dragonfruit Marg

$11.00
1/2 GALLON O' HOUSE MARG!!!!

1/2 GALLON O' HOUSE MARG!!!!

$45.00

12 Margs!

Double Coin Marg

$20.00

Habanero Margarita

$9.00

Blood Orange Mezcalita

$10.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

House Margarita Pitcher 24oz

$25.00

Skinny Tequila Selzter

$6.00

Reposado Coin Marg

$11.00

100% Blue Agave reposado, lime, orange liqueur

Mule

$8.00

NA Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.50

Jarritos Soda

$3.50

Specify flavor

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Draft Beer

Full Sail Sesion Mexican Lager (16 oz)

$6.50

Elevation First Cast American IPA (16oz)

$7.50

Avery Hazy IPA (16oz)

$7.50

Upslope Citra Pale (16oz)

$7.00

Wine

House Wine (Red)

$6.00

House Wine (White)

$6.00

Rosé

$6.00

Champagne

$4.00

Kids

Kids Taco

$6.00

Kids Chips & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Tenders

$6.00

Kids Burrito Bean & Cheese

$6.00

Verde Family Style Platter (Feeds 4)

Verde Family Style Platters $45 (Feeds 4 Adults) Option 1: Taco Bar - Comes with choice of filler along with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, and salsa Option 2: Enchilada Platter - Comes with choice of filler along with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole Chips and Salsa Included!
Taco Bar (4 Person)

Taco Bar (4 Person)

$50.00

Taco Bar - Comes with choice of filler along with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, and salsa. Chips and salsa included!

Enchilada Platter (4 Person)

Enchilada Platter (4 Person)

$50.00Out of stock

Enchilada Platter - Comes with choice of filler along with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole. Chips and salsa included!

Lunch/Dinner for 2

Comes with two mini bottles of champagne! Happy New Years!
Tacos for 2

Tacos for 2

$26.00

Choice of filler with rice and beans. Includes 2 margaritas!

Enchiladas for 2

Enchiladas for 2

$26.00

Choice of filler with rice and beans. Includes 2 margaritas!

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Verde is dedicated to serving authentic, fresh, flavorful, Sonoran Mexican street food to Boulder and the surrounding area.

Website

Location

3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder, CO 80301

Directions

