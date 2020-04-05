Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Frasca Food and Wine Frasca

1,253 Reviews

$$$$

1738 Pearl St

Boulder, CO 80302

Truffle Menu

Assaggi

Capesante

Bottoni

Tajarin

Beef And Foie

Pre Dessert

Dolce

New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve

$250.00

Assaggi

Capesante

Barbabietola

Risotto

Tortellini

Merluzzo

Manzo

Mont Blanc

D' Oro

2022 New Year's Eve Wine Flight

2022 NYE's Wine Flight

$135.00

To Go

Manhattan (750 ml) To Go

$60.00

Beef For Two To Go

$125.00

Cookie Tins To Go

$65.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Nestled at the foot of the Carnic and Julian Alps and bordered by Austria, Slovenia and the Adriatic Sea, Friuli-Venezia Giulia is a region of immense cultural blending and geographical diversity. Helmed by Executive Chefs Kelly Jeun and Eduardo Valle Lobo, Frasca Food and Wine seeks to honor the traditional techniques and dishes of Friuli, while embracing the bounty of Colorado. We proudly offer our Quattro Piatti (four course) menu or a seasonal six course Chef's Tasting Menu. Dishes may also be ordered ala carte.

Website

Location

1738 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302

Directions

Frasca Food and Wine image
Frasca Food and Wine image
Frasca Food and Wine image

