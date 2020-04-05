Frasca Food and Wine Frasca

Restaurant info

Nestled at the foot of the Carnic and Julian Alps and bordered by Austria, Slovenia and the Adriatic Sea, Friuli-Venezia Giulia is a region of immense cultural blending and geographical diversity. Helmed by Executive Chefs Kelly Jeun and Eduardo Valle Lobo, Frasca Food and Wine seeks to honor the traditional techniques and dishes of Friuli, while embracing the bounty of Colorado. We proudly offer our Quattro Piatti (four course) menu or a seasonal six course Chef's Tasting Menu. Dishes may also be ordered ala carte.

Website