Boulder Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Boulder
More about Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON
Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar
1200 Yarmouth Ave, Boulder
|Popular items
|Arancini
|$8.00
|Rapa
|$9.50
|Garlic Bread
|$6.00
More about Gondolier Italian Eatery
PIZZA • PASTA
Gondolier Italian Eatery
4800 Baseline Road, Boulder
|Popular items
|Lasagna
|$14.50
Layers of noodles, ground beef, ricotta cheese and marinara sauces.
|Caesar Salad
|$7.50
Romaine, classic Caesar dressing, homemade croutons, grated Parmigiano.
|Homemade Spaghetti
|$12.50
Thick cut, traditional favorite Gondo pasta.