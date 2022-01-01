Boulder Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Boulder

Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON

Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar

1200 Yarmouth Ave, Boulder

Avg 3.9 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arancini$8.00
Rapa$9.50
Garlic Bread$6.00
More about Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar
Gondolier Italian Eatery image

PIZZA • PASTA

Gondolier Italian Eatery

4800 Baseline Road, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (1850 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lasagna$14.50
Layers of noodles, ground beef, ricotta cheese and marinara sauces.
Caesar Salad$7.50
Romaine, classic Caesar dressing, homemade croutons, grated Parmigiano.
Homemade Spaghetti$12.50
Thick cut, traditional favorite Gondo pasta.
More about Gondolier Italian Eatery
Frasca Food and Wine image

 

Frasca Food and Wine

1738 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (1253 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ribeye Kit$150.00
34 Oz. 30-Day Dry Aged Colorado Ribeye to cook at home with Profumo del Chianti Salt, Rosemary, Garlic, & Cooking Instructions
More about Frasca Food and Wine

