SALT Boulder

3,846 Reviews

$$

1047 Pearl Street

Boulder, CO 80302

Popular Items

Tom's Burger
Gnocchi Bolognese
Quinoa Burger

Appetizers

Cheese Board

$21.00

choice of: prosciutto di parma - river bear lomo - principe bresaola - elevation fennell pollen salami - criminelli milano - cabot clothbound cheddar - drunken goat- danish blue - served with grilled bread - cornichon - fruit - valencia almonds

Charcuterie Board

$21.00

choice of: prosciutto di parma - river bear lomo - principe bresaola - elevation fennell pollen salami - criminelli milano - cabot clothbound cheddar - drunken goat - danish blue - served with grilled bread - cornichon - fruit - valencia almonds

Cheese & Charcuterie

$26.00

The Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

sriracha-lime glaze - beet hummus - pickled onion - almonds GV, V

Flatbread

$18.00

braised leek-asparagus crema, lemon zest, shaved manchego, caramelized onions

Coconut Mussels

$16.00

pei mussels, sofrito, san marzano tomatoes, white beans, vermouth, grilled bread GF

Roasted Octopus

$19.00

Shishitos

$14.00

Side of Fries

$6.00

Soups & Salads

The Original Tomato Soup

$6.00+

with petite grilled goat cheese crouton

Soup du Jour

$8.00+

Harvest Salad

$14.00

baby field greens - goat cheese - orange glazed beets - marcona almonds - pickled red onions - pomegranate vinaigrette

Grape Salad

$14.00

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

$32.00

Savory carrot & leak bread pudding - wood roasted cauliflower - tuscan sauce

Gnocchi Bolognese

$26.00

grass-finished beef and pork - aromatics - san marzano tomato - cream - parmigiano reggiano

Verlasso Salmon

$33.00

Tom's Burger

$18.00

Quinoa Burger

$16.00

beets - cilantro - scallions - cheddar - toasted brioche bun - avocado-lime crema - house made ketchup - side of hand-cut fries or salad

Scallops

$42.00

Steakhouse

Steakhouse Ribeye

$52.00

Steakhouse Sirloin

$34.00

Steakhouse Tenderloin

$75.00

Steakhouse Salmon

$25.00

Steakhouse Pork Chop

$33.00

Steakhouse Wagyu Strip

$75.00

Sides

Bread Service

$4.00

Side of Fries

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Simple Salad

$6.00

Seared Greens

$6.00

Collard Greens

$7.00

Yukon Potatoes

$8.00

Potato Purée

$8.00

Rustic Pots

$5.00

Side 2 Eggs

$5.00

GF Bread Service

$2.00

Burger Patty

$10.00

2 Piece Bacon

$3.00

broccollini

$6.00

Mussel Bread

$2.00

Desserts

Chocolate Tart

$10.00

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00

Pannacotta

$10.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.50

Apple Crisp

$12.00

First Bite

First Bite Salad

$65.00

First Bite Soup

$65.00

First Bite Salmon

First Bite Pork

First Bite Beef

First Bite Tart

First Bite Red Velvet

Wine Pairing

$18.00

Raymond 3oz

Acinum 3oz

Scott Base 3oz

Remejeanne 3oz

Auctioneer 3oz

Quinta Half Pour

Fenouiollet Half Pour

Kid's

Kid's Burger

$10.00

Kid's Penne Bolo

$8.00

Kid's Penne Pomodoro

$6.00

Kid's Chicken

$10.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Penne Butter & Parm

$6.00

Specials

Meati Entree

$29.00

Bass Entree

$42.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The philosophy at SALT is simple; a belief that the best food travels the shortest distance from farm to table, that menus should change with the seasons and that locally sourced ingredients, combined with European technique and innovative thinking make for a truly remarkable experience. Chef Roy Benningfield and his staff have made a commitment to source local, organic and fresh ingredients whenever possible. The menu reflects this mind-set, simple, yet elegant and delicious. The wines, while sourced all over the world offer our guests some classic profiles, while introducing them to some new and exciting choices as well. A comfortable blend of neighborhood and fun. Enjoy!

Website

Location

1047 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO 80302

Directions

