Gondolier Italian Eatery in Boulder, Colorado

1,850 Reviews

$$

4800 Baseline Road

Boulder, CO 80303

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Knots
Homemade Spaghetti
Chicken Parmesan

Need Utensils?

Yes, please add utensils

Family Dinners

Each entree serves 4. All family dinner orders include 4 homemade garlic knots with marinara sauce for dipping and a large entree sized house salad with choice of dressing.

Family Spaghetti Dinner

$34.95

Thick cut, traditional Gondo favorite with choice of pasta sauces *Each entree serves 4. All family dinner orders include 4 homemade garlic knots with marinara sauce for dipping and a large entree sized house salad with choice of dressing.

Ricotta Cheese Ravioli Dinner

$39.95

Jumbo ricotta cheese filled ravioli served with your choice of sauce. *Each entree serves 4. All family dinner orders include 4 homemade garlic knots with marinara sauce for dipping and a large entree sized house salad with choice of dressing.

Fettuccini Alfredo Dinner

$42.95

Parmigiano, Romano cheeses, cream reduction over homemade fettuccini *Each entree serves 4. All family dinner orders include 4 homemade garlic knots with marinara sauce for dipping and a large entree sized house salad with choice of dressing.

Penne Verde Dinner

$47.95

Spinach pasta, seasonal vegetables, tossed in homemade pesto. *Each entree serves 4. All family dinner orders include 4 homemade garlic knots with marinara sauce for dipping and a large entree sized house salad with choice of dressing.

Spicy Tuscan Dinner

$49.95

Sausage, peppers, onion, and mushrooms with ziti pasta. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese. *Each entree serves 4. All family dinner orders include 4 homemade garlic knots with marinara sauce for dipping and a large entree sized house salad with choice of dressing.

Ziti Bolognese Dinner

$49.95

Ground beef braised with onions, carrots, celery, garlic, tomatoes and red wine. Finished with cream ,parmesan and tossed with ziti pasta. *Each entree serves 4. All family dinner orders include 4 homemade garlic knots with marinara sauce for dipping and a large entree sized house salad with choice of dressing.

Spaghetti Carbonara Dinner

$52.95

House Spaghetti with onion, ham and bacon in an egg and cheese sauce. *Each entree serves 4. All family dinner orders include 4 homemade garlic knots with marinara sauce for dipping and a large entree sized house salad with choice of dressing.

Chicken Parm Dinner

$62.95

Breaded chicken breast baked with Provolone and Pomodoro sauce. Served with our homemade spaghetti with marinara sauce and steamed broccoli. *Each entree serves 4. All family dinner orders include 4 homemade garlic knots with marinara sauce for dipping and a large entree sized house salad with choice of dressing.

Starters

Garlic Knots

$6.00

4 homemade garlic knots tossed in Olive oil, butter, fresh garlic with a side of marinara sauce.

Garlic Bread

$4.75

Olive oil, fresh garlic and parsley

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$6.00

Olive oil, fresh garlic, parsley and Provolone cheese

GNOCCHI APP

$11.50

With fried kale, bacon, and balsamic glaze.

Cheese Fritters

$7.95

Served with a side of Marinara sauce.

Spicy fried Calamari

$13.95

Served with marinara and salsa verde for dipping.

STEAMED CLAMS

$13.95

Zucchini, onions, cherry tomatoes, white wine, garlic and butter.

Soups

Pint Minestrone Soup

$8.00

Mixed Italian vegetables, white beans and homemade Italian sausage.

Pint Tomato and Gorgonzola Soup

$8.00

Ground tomatoes, onions, peppers, garlic, Gorgonzola cheese and cream.

Salads

House Salad

$6.95

Field greens, cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, onions, and garbanzo beans.

Entree House Salad

$11.00

Field greens, cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, onions and garbanzo beans.

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Romaine, classic Caesar dressing, homemade croutons, grated Parmigiano.

Entree Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, classic Caesar dressing, homemade croutons, grated Parmigiano.

Greek Salad

$10.00

Field greens, olives, garbanzo beans, red onions, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, Feta, and lemon balsamic vinaigrette.

Entree Greek Salad

$14.00

Field greens, olives, garbanzo beans, red onions, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, Feta, and lemon balsamic vinaigrette.

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Vine-ripened tomatoes, house made fresh mozzarella, EVOO, fresh basil, balsamic.

Arugula, Berry and Goat Cheese Salad

$10.00

baby arugula, goat cheese, berries, toasted almonds, evoo, balsamic, berry vinaigrette berry vinaigrette-fresh strawberries, honey, red wine vinegar, sunflower seed oil, salt, black pepper

Entree Arugula, Berry and Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

baby arugula, gaot cheese, berries, toasted almonds, evoo, balsamic, berry vinaigrette berry vinaigrette- fresh strawberries, honey, red wine vinegar, sunflower seed oil, salt, black pepper

Pastas

Homemade Spaghetti

$12.75

Thick cut, traditional favorite Gondo pasta.

Cheese Ravioli

$14.75

Large ricotta cheese filled raviolis.

Spaghetti and Ravioli

$14.25

A combination of each.

Gluten Free pasta

$13.95

Penne shaped gluten free pasta

Lasagna

$14.95

Layers of noodles, ground beef, ricotta cheese and marinara sauces.

Ziti Bolognese

$15.95

Ground beef braised with onions, carrots, celery, garlic, tomatoes and red wine. Finished with Parmesan cheese.

Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.95

Parmigiano, Romano cheeses, cream reduction over homemade fettuccini.

Spicy Tuscan Ziti

$15.95

Homemade sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, garlic, marinara sauce and ziti pasta. Baked with mozzarella cheese.

Spaghetti Carbonara

$16.95

Onions, ham, bacon, egg, cream and Parmesan cheese tossed with homemade spaghetti.

Linguini Alle Vongole

$18.95

Clams, zucchini, onions, cherry tomatoes, white wine, garlic, butter and parsley.

Unpasta

$14.50

"Noodle" strands of zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, roasted red peppers and green onions.

Penne Verde Primavera

$14.95

Seasonal vegetables tossed in homemade pesto.

Classics

Chicken Parmesan

$16.95

Breaded chicken breast, baked mozzarella, Pomodoro sauce. Served with spaghetti marinara and steamed broccoli.

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.50

Breaded fresh eggplant, baked mozzarella, sauce Pomo- doro. Served with spaghetti marinara and steamed broccoli.

Chicken Picatta

$17.95

Sautéed chicken with lemon, capers and butter, over homemade spaghetti.

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$23.00

Served with sautéed fennel, tomatoes and onions. Topped with a basil almond pesto aioli and sided by steamed broccoli.

Chicken Marsala

$17.95

Sautéed chicken with lemon, capers, garlic, white wine, cream, and butter, over homemade spaghetti

Specialty Pizza

Small Specialty base Pizza

$11.00

- mozzarella and sauce included

Medium Speciality Base Pizza

$16.00

- mozzarella and sauce included

Large Specialty Base Pizza

$18.00

- mozzarella and sauce included

10" Gluten Free Specialty Base pizza

$14.00

- mozzarella and sauce included

Build your own pizza_

Small Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Medium Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Large Cheese Pizza

$18.00

10" Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Calzone

Gondo Calzone

$15.50

Mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions

Vegetarian Calzone

$16.25

Mozzarella and provolone. Mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers, artichokes, black olives and basil. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Build your own calzone

$13.25

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$13.95

Melted mozzarella, toasted baguette.

Spicy Italian Sausage Sub

$13.95

Sautéed peppers and onions, melted mozzarella, toasted baguette.

Chicken Parm Sub

$15.95

bread- flour, salt, sugar, sunflower seed oil, yeast chicken- flour, egg, bread crumbs, garlic, oregano, basil, salt, black pepper pomodoro- ground fresh tomatoes, iodized salt, dry basil, sugar, fresh chopped garlic, chopped onion, chopped green pepper, olive oil marinara- tomato puree, pizza sauce(tomato sauce), parmesan cheese, iodized salt, sugar, crushed red pepper, dry oregano, dry basil, granulated garlic, dry parsley, sunflower seed oil

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$13.95

Breaded with melted mozzarella, toasted baguette.

Roman Holiday Panini

$15.95

pizza dough, pepperoni, salami, ham, mozzarella, tomatoes, lettuce, italian dressing, red onion, pizza dough- flour, salt, sugar, sunflower seed oil, yeast italian dressing- salt, pepper, dry basil, oregano, granulated garlic, red wine vinegar, honey, mayo

Sides

Meatball

$3.50

5 to 6 oz

Italian Sausage

$3.50

5 to 6 oz

Grilled Chicken

$5.75

5 oz marinated chicken breast

Grilled Salmon

$8.00

6 oz farm raised Atlantic salmon

Side Shrimp

$7.50

5 large sauteed shrimp in white wine, butter, garlic, salt, black pepper

Side Grilled Vegetables

$4.00

Zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, roasted red pepper, artichokes, Gilled with olive oil Sautéed with rice bran oil, salt, black pepper Zucchini and squash marinated with balsamic

Sauteed mushrooms

$2.50

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.50

Desserts

Homemade Cheese Cake

$6.00

Crustless, lemon and cinnamon

Chocolate Torte

$7.00

Rich chocolate custard crusted with salted caramel crust

Cannoli

$8.00

Two Crispy tubes filled with sweetened ricotta and chocolate chips.

Tiramisu

$7.00

Classic Italian coffee and liqueur flavored cake with marscapone cheese icing

Soda to go

Coke togo

$3.50

Diet Coke togo

$3.50

Gingerale togo

$3.50

Italian Soda togo

$3.95

Mr. Pibb togo

$3.50

Root Beer togo

$3.50

Sprite togo

$3.50

Kids Menu

kids spaghetti

$7.50

flour, egg, sunflower seed oil, salt

kids cheese ravioli

$8.50

ricotta cheese and Romano cheese Pasta- durum flour, egg

kids cheese pizza

$8.50

dough- flour, salt, sugar, sunflower seed oil, yeast pizza sauce-tomato puree, pizza sauce(tomato sauce), iodized salt, sugar, dry basil, dry oregano, dry basil, grnulated garlic, crushed red pepper

kids pepperoni pizza

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:45 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to the Gondolier Italian Eatery. For over 60 years we have been privileged to be a part of the Boulder community. We proudly offer house made pasta, pizza, and seasonal contemporary dishes served in a family friendly atmosphere. Join us for our full bar with house wines on tap and 12 taps of microbrew beer. Gluten free pizza and pasta options are available as well. We welcome large parties and our private dining room can accommodate up to 36 people.

Website

Location

4800 Baseline Road, Boulder, CO 80303

Directions

