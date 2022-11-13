Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Dot's Diner on 28th Street

650 Reviews

$

2716 28th St

Boulder, CO 80301

Popular Items

Large Breakfast Burrito
A.M. Sandwich
Large House Breakfast

Drinks

Large Coffee

$2.95

16oz Fresh Ground, Fresh Brewed Organic Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

16oz Fresh Ground, Fresh Brewed Decaffeinated Organic Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.50

16oz Made With Our Fresh Ground, Fresh Brewed Organic Coffee

Small Coffee

$1.95

8oz Fresh Ground, Fresh Brewed Organic Coffee

Hot Tea

$2.50

16oz, Celestial Seasonings Tea, Choose you favorite.

Iced Black Tea

$2.50

16oz Caffeinated Black Tea

Yerba Mate

$3.50

South American Tea

Small Hot Chai

$2.25

8oz Our Own Recipe. Made the authentic way by our Nepalese cook. Alternative milks available.

Large Hot Chai

$4.25

16oz Our Own Recipe. Made the authentic way by our Nepalese cook. Alternative milks available.

Iced Chai Tea

$3.50+

16oz Our Own Receipe. Made the authentic way by our Nepalese cook. Served over ice. Alternative milks available.

Small Hot Coco

$1.95

8oz, Made with Whole Milk and Hershey's Syrup. Alternative milks available.

Large Hot Coco

$3.25

16oz, Made with Whole Milk and Hershey's Syrup. Alternative milks available.

Small Milk

$1.25

8oz Whole Milk. Alternative milks available.

Large Milk

$1.75

16oz Whole Milk. Alternative milks available.

Small Chocolate Milk

$1.75

8oz, Made with Whole Milk and Hershey's Syrup. Alternative milks available.

Large Chocolate Milk

$2.25

16oz, Made with Whole Milk and Hershey's Syrup. Alternative milks available.

Lemonade

$2.95+

16oz, Simply Juice Brand

Arnold Palmer

$2.75+

16oz, Iced Tea and Lemonade

Soda Pop

$1.75

12oz Can, Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr Pepper, Rootbeer

Small Juice

$1.95

8oz, Orange, Grapefruit, Apple, Cranberry or Tomato

Large Juice

$2.95

16oz, Orange, Grapefruit, Apple, Cranberry or Tomato

Single Shot Espresso

$2.25

Made with organic espresso

Double Shot Espresso

$3.25

Made with organic espresso

Single Cappuccino

$2.75

Made with organic espresso and whole milk. Alternative milks available.

Double Cappuccino

$3.75

Made with organic espresso and whole milk. Alternative milks available.

Latte

$4.25

Made with organic espresso and whole milk. Alternative milks available.

Iced Latte

$4.25

Made with organic espresso and whole milk. Alternative milks available.

Mocha Latte

$4.75

Made with organic espresso, whole milk and Hersey's chocolate syrup. Alternative milks available.

Café Au Lait

$3.25

Made with our organic house blend and whole milk. Alternative milks available.

Single Dirty Chai

$5.95

16oz Chai with a shot of organic espresso.

Double Dirty Chai

$6.95

16oz Chai with two shots of organic espresso.

Americano

$3.25

Made with our organic house blend

Sm Steamer

$1.45

8oz whole milk and your choice of syrup. Alternative milks available.

Lg Steamer

$2.75

16oz whole milk and your choice of syrup. Alternative milks available.

Sm Hot Cider

$1.95

8oz hot cider

Lg Hot Cider

$3.75

16oz hot cider

Treats

Raspberry Walnut Coffee Cake

$3.50

Homemade in our Kitchen

Banana Bread

$2.95

Homemade in our Kitchen

French Toast

Large French Toast

$7.95

Three slices of your choice of bread, dipped in our special egg-cinnamon mixture. Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.

Small French Toast

$5.75

Two slices of your choice of bread, dipped in our special egg-cinnamon mixture. Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.

Single Slice French Toast

$3.50

One slice of your choice of bread, dipped in our special egg-cinnamon mixture. Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.

Pancakes & Waffles

German Pancake

$5.25

A fluffy souffle like pancake, Served with a warm raspberry maple syrup. This Item takes 25 minutes to make.

Tall Stack Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.95

Three Buttermilk Pancakes. Add blueberries, chocolate chips or other yummy things. Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.

Tall Stack Gluten Free Pancakes

$7.95

Three Gluten Free, Dairy Free Pancakes. Made with soy milk. Add blueberries, chocolate chips or other yummy things. Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.

Short Stack Buttermilk Pancakes

$5.75

Two Buttermilk Pancakes. Add blueberries, chocolate chips or other yummy things. Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.

Short Stack Gluten Free Pancakes

$5.75

Two Gluten Free, Dairy Free Pancakes. Made with soy milk. Add blueberries, chocolate chips or other yummy things. Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.

Single Buttermilk Pancake

$3.50

One Buttermilk Pancake. Add blueberries, chocolate chips or other yummy things. Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.

Single Gluten Free Pancake

$3.50

One Gluten Free, Dairy Free Pancakes. Made with soy milk. Add blueberries, chocolate chips or other yummy things. Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.

Buttermilk Waffle

$4.95

Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.

Waffle with Fruit

$5.75

Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.

Omelets

Small Cheese

$8.50

A two egg omelet with your choice of cheese. Add vegetables if you want. Comes with hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.

Small Salsa & Cheese

$9.75

A two egg omelet with your choice of cheese and topped with green chili or red salsa. Add vegetables if you want. Comes with hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.

Small Meat & Cheese

$10.25

A two egg omelet with your choice of meat and cheese. Add vegetables if you want. Comes with hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.

Small Veggie Sausage & Cheese

$10.25

A two egg omelet with your choice of cheese and Morning Star veggie sausage. Add vegetables if you want. Comes with hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.

Small Spinach, Mushroom & Swiss

$9.50

A two egg omelet filled with spinach, sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Comes with hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.

Small Denver

$11.25

A two egg omelet with your choice of cheese, ham, onions and green peppers. Comes with hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.

Small Chorizo & Salsa

$11.50

A two egg omelet with your choice of cheese, chorizo and green chili or red salsa. Add vegetables if you want. Comes with hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.

Large Cheese

$10.25

A three egg omelet with your choice of cheese. Add vegetables if you want. Comes with hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.

Large Salsa & Cheese

$12.25

A three egg omelet with your choice of cheese and topped with green chili or red salsa. Add vegetables if you want. Comes with hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.

Large Meat & Cheese

$13.25

A three egg omelet with your choice of meat and cheese. Add vegetables if you want. Comes with hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.

Large Veggie Sausage & Cheese

$13.25

A three egg omelet with your choice of cheese and Morning Star veggie sausage.Add vegetables if you want. Comes with hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.

Large Spinach, Mushroom & Swiss

$11.25

A three egg omelet filled with spinach, sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Comes with hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.

Large Denver

$14.25

A three egg omelet with your choice of cheese, ham, onions and green peppers. Comes with hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.

Large Chorizo & Salsa

$15.25

A three egg omelet with your choice of cheese, chorizo and green chili or red salsa. Add vegetables if you want. Comes with hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.

Breakfast Specialties

Small Southern Style

$10.75

One egg any style, ham, grits, cream gravy and a homemade buttermilk biscuit.

Large Southern Style

$13.50

Two eggs any style, ham, grits, cream gravy and a homemade buttermilk biscuit

Small House Breakfast

$7.95

One egg any style, your choice of meat, hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.

Large House Breakfast

$10.75

Two eggs any style, your choice of meat, hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.

Early Bird Breakfast

$7.95

Two eggs any style, hash browns, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit.

Swiss Sizzler

$8.25

A toasted slice of sourdough, topped with ham, swiss cheese, and an egg any style. Comes with hash browns. Try it vegetarian with either avocado or Morning Star veggie sausage.

Arnolds Eggs

$10.75

A homemade buttermilk biscuit topped with ham, two eggs any style and our own cream gravy.

Farmers Eggs

$11.75

Two eggs scrambled with ham, onions, green peppers, and cheddar cheese. Comes with hash browns and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast. Try it vegetarian with either avocado or Morning Star veggie sausage.

A.M. Sandwich

$9.25

Our homemade buttermilk biscuit stuffed with cheesy scrambled egg, and slices ham. Comes with hash browns. Try it vegetarian with either avocado or Morning Star veggie sausage.

Two-Thirteen

$9.25

Two slices of french toast made with our own egg cinnamon mixture, One egg any style, and Three links of sausage. Can substitute bacon, ham pork patty, turkey links or Morning Star veggie sausage

Mexican

Sm Huevos Rancheros

$7.50

One egg any style, refried or black beans, On a flour tortilla and topped with green chili or red salsa and cheddar cheese.

Lg Huevos Rancheros

$10.95

Two eggs any style, refried or black beans, On a flour tortilla and topped with green chili or red salsa and cheddar cheese.

Small Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

One scrambled egg, refried or black beans, hash browns and swiss cheese. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with green chili or red salsa and cheddar cheese.

Large Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

Two scrambled eggs, refried or black beans, hash browns and swiss cheese. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with green chili or red salsa and cheddar cheese.

Lighter Side

Homemade Biscuit & Gravy

$5.50

Both made from scratch in our kitchen. No package mixes here. Gravy is gluten free.

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.95

Granola w/ Milk

$4.95

Homemade in our kitchen.

Oatmeal

$4.95

Chile Cheese Hashbrowns

$6.75

Hash browns topped with homemade green chili and cheddar cheese.

Side Orders

One Cage Free Egg

$1.25

Your choice of style

Two Cage Free Eggs

$2.50

Avocado

$1.95

2oz portion

Hash Browns

$2.75

House made, chopped and grilled with our potato spice blend.

Grits

$2.75

Straight from the south

Homemade Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.75

Made fresh daily. Our own recipe.

English Muffin

$2.75

Toast

$2.75

Cream Gravy

$2.75

Red Salsa

$2.75

Green Chili

$2.75

Xmas

$2.75

Refried Beans

$2.75

Black Beans

$2.75

Ham

$2.95

Bacon

$2.95

Link Sausage

$2.95

Patty Sausage

$2.95

Turkey Sausage

$2.95

Morning Star Veggie Sausage

$3.60

Grilled Veggies

$3.50

Taos

$2.75

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.50

Steamed Spinach

$2.00

Bagel

$2.95

Cream Cheese

$2.00

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Sour Cream

$1.00

Jalapeños

$1.00

Scrambled Tofu

$2.50

Flour Tortilla

$1.00

2 Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Gluten Free Biscuit

$2.75

Gluten Free Tortilla

$1.00

On One Plate

Kid’s Food

Kids House

$4.75

Kids French Toast

$3.50

Cup Of Granola w/ Milk

$3.25

Cup of Oatmeal

$3.25

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$3.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Kids Burrito

$3.95

Burgers & Sandwiches

Hamburger

$10.95

1/3 Lb burger with cheese. Served with potato chips, lettuce, tomato and a pickle spear.

Garden Burger

$10.95

1/4 Lb Amy's Gardenburger with cheese. Served with potato chips, lettuce, tomato and a pickle spear.

Patty Melt

$10.95

1/3 Lb burger with grilled onions and swiss cheese on grilled rye. Served with potato chips, and a pickle spear.

French Dip

$10.95

1/3 Lb roast beef on french bread with melted swiss. Served with au jus, potato chips, and a pickle spear.

Grilled Roast Beef & Cheddar

$10.95

1/3 Lb roast beef and cheddar cheese on your choice of bread. Served with potato chips, and a pickle spear.

Bbq Beef & Bacon

$10.95

1/3 Lb roast beef, bacon and cheddar cheese on bun. Served with potato chips, and a pickle spear.

Grilled Turkey, Bacon, Avocado & Swiss

$10.95

Served on your choice of bread, with potato chips, and a pickle spear.

Turkey Club

$10.95

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and swiss. Served on your choice of bread, with potato chips, and a pickle spear.

Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado & Tomato

$8.50

Served on your choice of bread, with potato chips, and a pickle spear.

Grilled Chicken

$10.95

Grilled breast of chicken and swiss cheese on a bun. Served with potato chips, lettuce, tomato and a pickle spear.

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$8.25

Grilled onions, tomato, avocado and mixed cheese on your choice of bread. Served with potato chips, and a pickle spear.

Monte Cristo

$11.95

Grilled ham and swiss on your choice of french toast. Served with raspberry jam, potato chips and a pickle spear.

Tuna Melt

$10.95

Our homemade tuna salad and cheese on your choice of grilled bread. Served with potato chips and a pickle spear.

Tuna Salad

$10.95

Our homemade tuna salad, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread. Served with potato chips and a pickle spear.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.50

Served on your choice of bread, with potato chips, and a pickle spear.

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Served on your choice of bread, with potato chips, and a pickle spear.

Garden Melt

$10.95

1/4 Lb Amy's Gardenburger with grilled onions and swiss cheese on grilled rye. Served with potato chips and a pickle spear

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.95

1/4 Lb steak sliced thin and grilled with onions, green peppers and mushrooms on french bread with melted monterey jack. Served with potato chips, and a pickle spear.

Lunch Entrees

Sm Lunch Burrito

$6.75

Black or refried beans, brown rice and swiss in an 8 inch tortilla topped with red salsa or green chili and melted cheddar cheese. Add chicken or chorizo for an additional charge.

Lg Lunch Burrito

$9.25

Black or refried beans, brown rice and swiss in a 10 inch tortilla topped with red salsa or green chili and melted cheddar cheese. Add chicken or chorizo for an additional charge.

Enchiladas

$7.95

Two corn tortillas filled with mixed cheese and grilled onions topped with red salsa or green chili and more cheese. Served with brown rice and black or refried beans.

Tofu Vegetable Stir-Fry

$9.95

Fresh vegetables, tofu and peanuts and gluten free soy sauce stir-fried and served over brown rice with flatbread.

Curry

$12.75

Authentic Nepalese curries made in house by our Nepalese cook. Click here for today's choices. Served with brown rice, dal, chutney & flatbread.

Meatloaf

$12.75

Dot's own recipe, made with ground turkey and oatmeal, smothered in brown gravy and served with mashed potatoes, sauteed vegetables and Texas toast.

Hot Roast Beef

$12.75

An open-face roast beef sasndwich on Texas toast, smothered in brown gravy and served with mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables

Steak Quesadilla

$9.95

Steak, onions, green peppers and mixed cheese in a tortilla with sour cream and your choice of salsa.

Lunch Sides

Au Jus

$1.50

Brown Gravy

$2.75

Mashed Potatoes

$2.75

Brown Rice

$2.75

Potato Chips

$1.75

Sautéed Spinach

$2.00

Steamed broccoli

$2.00

Single Cheese Enchilada

$2.50

Curry Sides

Brown Rice

$2.75

Cup Of Dal

$2.75

Naan

$1.75

Chutney

$0.50

Cup Of Curry

$3.75

Authentic Nepalese curries made in house by our Nepalese cook. Click here for today's choices. Served with brown rice, dal, chutney & flatbread.

Bowl Of Curry

$5.95

Authentic Nepalese curries made in house by our Nepalese cook. Click here for today's choices. Served with brown rice, dal, chutney & flatbread.

Retail

5 lbs. Organic Coffee

$60.00

50oz Chai Concentrate

$10.00

Our Own Recipe. Made the authentic way by our Nepalese cook

Apple Butter

$10.00

Pint of Red Salsa

$5.95

Pint of Green Chili

$5.95

Organic Honey

$11.00+

Black Currant Jam

$8.95

Patio Heater

$137.62
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Boulder's Best Breakfast for Over 40 Years! Classic Diner • Breakfast Favorites • Gluten Free & Vegetarian Options • Nepali Specials

Website

Location

2716 28th St, Boulder, CO 80301

Directions

