Dot's Diner on 28th Street
650 Reviews
$
2716 28th St
Boulder, CO 80301
Drinks
Large Coffee
16oz Fresh Ground, Fresh Brewed Organic Coffee
Decaf Coffee
16oz Fresh Ground, Fresh Brewed Decaffeinated Organic Coffee
Iced Coffee
16oz Made With Our Fresh Ground, Fresh Brewed Organic Coffee
Small Coffee
8oz Fresh Ground, Fresh Brewed Organic Coffee
Hot Tea
16oz, Celestial Seasonings Tea, Choose you favorite.
Iced Black Tea
16oz Caffeinated Black Tea
Yerba Mate
South American Tea
Small Hot Chai
8oz Our Own Recipe. Made the authentic way by our Nepalese cook. Alternative milks available.
Large Hot Chai
16oz Our Own Recipe. Made the authentic way by our Nepalese cook. Alternative milks available.
Iced Chai Tea
16oz Our Own Receipe. Made the authentic way by our Nepalese cook. Served over ice. Alternative milks available.
Small Hot Coco
8oz, Made with Whole Milk and Hershey's Syrup. Alternative milks available.
Large Hot Coco
16oz, Made with Whole Milk and Hershey's Syrup. Alternative milks available.
Small Milk
8oz Whole Milk. Alternative milks available.
Large Milk
16oz Whole Milk. Alternative milks available.
Small Chocolate Milk
8oz, Made with Whole Milk and Hershey's Syrup. Alternative milks available.
Large Chocolate Milk
16oz, Made with Whole Milk and Hershey's Syrup. Alternative milks available.
Lemonade
16oz, Simply Juice Brand
Arnold Palmer
16oz, Iced Tea and Lemonade
Soda Pop
12oz Can, Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr Pepper, Rootbeer
Small Juice
8oz, Orange, Grapefruit, Apple, Cranberry or Tomato
Large Juice
16oz, Orange, Grapefruit, Apple, Cranberry or Tomato
Single Shot Espresso
Made with organic espresso
Double Shot Espresso
Made with organic espresso
Single Cappuccino
Made with organic espresso and whole milk. Alternative milks available.
Double Cappuccino
Made with organic espresso and whole milk. Alternative milks available.
Latte
Made with organic espresso and whole milk. Alternative milks available.
Iced Latte
Made with organic espresso and whole milk. Alternative milks available.
Mocha Latte
Made with organic espresso, whole milk and Hersey's chocolate syrup. Alternative milks available.
Café Au Lait
Made with our organic house blend and whole milk. Alternative milks available.
Single Dirty Chai
16oz Chai with a shot of organic espresso.
Double Dirty Chai
16oz Chai with two shots of organic espresso.
Americano
Made with our organic house blend
Sm Steamer
8oz whole milk and your choice of syrup. Alternative milks available.
Lg Steamer
16oz whole milk and your choice of syrup. Alternative milks available.
Sm Hot Cider
8oz hot cider
Lg Hot Cider
16oz hot cider
Treats
French Toast
Large French Toast
Three slices of your choice of bread, dipped in our special egg-cinnamon mixture. Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.
Small French Toast
Two slices of your choice of bread, dipped in our special egg-cinnamon mixture. Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.
Single Slice French Toast
One slice of your choice of bread, dipped in our special egg-cinnamon mixture. Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.
Pancakes & Waffles
German Pancake
A fluffy souffle like pancake, Served with a warm raspberry maple syrup. This Item takes 25 minutes to make.
Tall Stack Buttermilk Pancakes
Three Buttermilk Pancakes. Add blueberries, chocolate chips or other yummy things. Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.
Tall Stack Gluten Free Pancakes
Three Gluten Free, Dairy Free Pancakes. Made with soy milk. Add blueberries, chocolate chips or other yummy things. Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.
Short Stack Buttermilk Pancakes
Two Buttermilk Pancakes. Add blueberries, chocolate chips or other yummy things. Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.
Short Stack Gluten Free Pancakes
Two Gluten Free, Dairy Free Pancakes. Made with soy milk. Add blueberries, chocolate chips or other yummy things. Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.
Single Buttermilk Pancake
One Buttermilk Pancake. Add blueberries, chocolate chips or other yummy things. Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.
Single Gluten Free Pancake
One Gluten Free, Dairy Free Pancakes. Made with soy milk. Add blueberries, chocolate chips or other yummy things. Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.
Buttermilk Waffle
Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.
Waffle with Fruit
Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.
Omelets
Small Cheese
A two egg omelet with your choice of cheese. Add vegetables if you want. Comes with hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.
Small Salsa & Cheese
A two egg omelet with your choice of cheese and topped with green chili or red salsa. Add vegetables if you want. Comes with hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.
Small Meat & Cheese
A two egg omelet with your choice of meat and cheese. Add vegetables if you want. Comes with hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.
Small Veggie Sausage & Cheese
A two egg omelet with your choice of cheese and Morning Star veggie sausage. Add vegetables if you want. Comes with hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.
Small Spinach, Mushroom & Swiss
A two egg omelet filled with spinach, sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Comes with hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.
Small Denver
A two egg omelet with your choice of cheese, ham, onions and green peppers. Comes with hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.
Small Chorizo & Salsa
A two egg omelet with your choice of cheese, chorizo and green chili or red salsa. Add vegetables if you want. Comes with hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.
Large Cheese
A three egg omelet with your choice of cheese. Add vegetables if you want. Comes with hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.
Large Salsa & Cheese
A three egg omelet with your choice of cheese and topped with green chili or red salsa. Add vegetables if you want. Comes with hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.
Large Meat & Cheese
A three egg omelet with your choice of meat and cheese. Add vegetables if you want. Comes with hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.
Large Veggie Sausage & Cheese
A three egg omelet with your choice of cheese and Morning Star veggie sausage.Add vegetables if you want. Comes with hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.
Large Spinach, Mushroom & Swiss
A three egg omelet filled with spinach, sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Comes with hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.
Large Denver
A three egg omelet with your choice of cheese, ham, onions and green peppers. Comes with hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.
Large Chorizo & Salsa
A three egg omelet with your choice of cheese, chorizo and green chili or red salsa. Add vegetables if you want. Comes with hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.
Breakfast Specialties
Small Southern Style
One egg any style, ham, grits, cream gravy and a homemade buttermilk biscuit.
Large Southern Style
Two eggs any style, ham, grits, cream gravy and a homemade buttermilk biscuit
Small House Breakfast
One egg any style, your choice of meat, hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.
Large House Breakfast
Two eggs any style, your choice of meat, hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.
Early Bird Breakfast
Two eggs any style, hash browns, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit.
Swiss Sizzler
A toasted slice of sourdough, topped with ham, swiss cheese, and an egg any style. Comes with hash browns. Try it vegetarian with either avocado or Morning Star veggie sausage.
Arnolds Eggs
A homemade buttermilk biscuit topped with ham, two eggs any style and our own cream gravy.
Farmers Eggs
Two eggs scrambled with ham, onions, green peppers, and cheddar cheese. Comes with hash browns and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast. Try it vegetarian with either avocado or Morning Star veggie sausage.
A.M. Sandwich
Our homemade buttermilk biscuit stuffed with cheesy scrambled egg, and slices ham. Comes with hash browns. Try it vegetarian with either avocado or Morning Star veggie sausage.
Two-Thirteen
Two slices of french toast made with our own egg cinnamon mixture, One egg any style, and Three links of sausage. Can substitute bacon, ham pork patty, turkey links or Morning Star veggie sausage
Mexican
Sm Huevos Rancheros
One egg any style, refried or black beans, On a flour tortilla and topped with green chili or red salsa and cheddar cheese.
Lg Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs any style, refried or black beans, On a flour tortilla and topped with green chili or red salsa and cheddar cheese.
Small Breakfast Burrito
One scrambled egg, refried or black beans, hash browns and swiss cheese. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with green chili or red salsa and cheddar cheese.
Large Breakfast Burrito
Two scrambled eggs, refried or black beans, hash browns and swiss cheese. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with green chili or red salsa and cheddar cheese.
Lighter Side
Side Orders
One Cage Free Egg
Your choice of style
Two Cage Free Eggs
Avocado
2oz portion
Hash Browns
House made, chopped and grilled with our potato spice blend.
Grits
Straight from the south
Homemade Buttermilk Biscuit
Made fresh daily. Our own recipe.
English Muffin
Toast
Cream Gravy
Red Salsa
Green Chili
Xmas
Refried Beans
Black Beans
Ham
Bacon
Link Sausage
Patty Sausage
Turkey Sausage
Morning Star Veggie Sausage
Grilled Veggies
Taos
Sliced Tomatoes
Steamed Spinach
Bagel
Cream Cheese
Peanut Butter
Sour Cream
Jalapeños
Scrambled Tofu
Flour Tortilla
2 Corn Tortillas
Gluten Free Biscuit
Gluten Free Tortilla
On One Plate
Kid’s Food
Burgers & Sandwiches
Hamburger
1/3 Lb burger with cheese. Served with potato chips, lettuce, tomato and a pickle spear.
Garden Burger
1/4 Lb Amy's Gardenburger with cheese. Served with potato chips, lettuce, tomato and a pickle spear.
Patty Melt
1/3 Lb burger with grilled onions and swiss cheese on grilled rye. Served with potato chips, and a pickle spear.
French Dip
1/3 Lb roast beef on french bread with melted swiss. Served with au jus, potato chips, and a pickle spear.
Grilled Roast Beef & Cheddar
1/3 Lb roast beef and cheddar cheese on your choice of bread. Served with potato chips, and a pickle spear.
Bbq Beef & Bacon
1/3 Lb roast beef, bacon and cheddar cheese on bun. Served with potato chips, and a pickle spear.
Grilled Turkey, Bacon, Avocado & Swiss
Served on your choice of bread, with potato chips, and a pickle spear.
Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and swiss. Served on your choice of bread, with potato chips, and a pickle spear.
Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado & Tomato
Served on your choice of bread, with potato chips, and a pickle spear.
Grilled Chicken
Grilled breast of chicken and swiss cheese on a bun. Served with potato chips, lettuce, tomato and a pickle spear.
Grilled Veggie Sandwich
Grilled onions, tomato, avocado and mixed cheese on your choice of bread. Served with potato chips, and a pickle spear.
Monte Cristo
Grilled ham and swiss on your choice of french toast. Served with raspberry jam, potato chips and a pickle spear.
Tuna Melt
Our homemade tuna salad and cheese on your choice of grilled bread. Served with potato chips and a pickle spear.
Tuna Salad
Our homemade tuna salad, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread. Served with potato chips and a pickle spear.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Served on your choice of bread, with potato chips, and a pickle spear.
Grilled Cheese
Served on your choice of bread, with potato chips, and a pickle spear.
Garden Melt
1/4 Lb Amy's Gardenburger with grilled onions and swiss cheese on grilled rye. Served with potato chips and a pickle spear
Philly Cheese Steak
1/4 Lb steak sliced thin and grilled with onions, green peppers and mushrooms on french bread with melted monterey jack. Served with potato chips, and a pickle spear.
Lunch Entrees
Sm Lunch Burrito
Black or refried beans, brown rice and swiss in an 8 inch tortilla topped with red salsa or green chili and melted cheddar cheese. Add chicken or chorizo for an additional charge.
Lg Lunch Burrito
Black or refried beans, brown rice and swiss in a 10 inch tortilla topped with red salsa or green chili and melted cheddar cheese. Add chicken or chorizo for an additional charge.
Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with mixed cheese and grilled onions topped with red salsa or green chili and more cheese. Served with brown rice and black or refried beans.
Tofu Vegetable Stir-Fry
Fresh vegetables, tofu and peanuts and gluten free soy sauce stir-fried and served over brown rice with flatbread.
Curry
Authentic Nepalese curries made in house by our Nepalese cook. Click here for today's choices. Served with brown rice, dal, chutney & flatbread.
Meatloaf
Dot's own recipe, made with ground turkey and oatmeal, smothered in brown gravy and served with mashed potatoes, sauteed vegetables and Texas toast.
Hot Roast Beef
An open-face roast beef sasndwich on Texas toast, smothered in brown gravy and served with mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables
Steak Quesadilla
Steak, onions, green peppers and mixed cheese in a tortilla with sour cream and your choice of salsa.
Lunch Sides
Curry Sides
Brown Rice
Cup Of Dal
Naan
Chutney
Cup Of Curry
Authentic Nepalese curries made in house by our Nepalese cook. Click here for today's choices. Served with brown rice, dal, chutney & flatbread.
Bowl Of Curry
Authentic Nepalese curries made in house by our Nepalese cook. Click here for today's choices. Served with brown rice, dal, chutney & flatbread.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Serving Boulder's Best Breakfast for Over 40 Years! Classic Diner • Breakfast Favorites • Gluten Free & Vegetarian Options • Nepali Specials
2716 28th St, Boulder, CO 80301