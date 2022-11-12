Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Zeal Boulder

3101 Pearl Pkwy

Boulder, CO 80301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

MIGHTY BOWL
Zeal Burger
VEGAN MAC & CHEESE (gf, v)

Returnable Reusable Packaging

Fight climate change and reduce waste; get your order in returnable, reusable containers. Return the containers to any DeliverZero drop point or at your door within 3 weeks, and the containers will be thoroughly sanitized and reused. To enable DeliverZero to track container returns, Toast will need to share certain info such as phone, email, and names with DeliverZero. DeliverZero provides its service in accordance with the terms available at www.deliverzero.com/terms and will process your personal information in accordance with its privacy policy available at www.deliverzero.com/privacy.
Use DeliverZero Containers, Please

Use DeliverZero Containers, Please

$0.99

Fight climate change and reduce waste; get your order in returnable, reusable containers. Return the containers to any DeliverZero drop point or at your door within 3 weeks, and the containers will be thoroughly sanitized and reused. To enable DeliverZero to track container returns, Toast will need to share certain info such as phone, email, and names with DeliverZero. DeliverZero provides its service in accordance with the terms available at www.deliverzero.com/terms and will process your personal information in accordance with its privacy policy available at www.deliverzero.com/privacy.

Small Plates

Cauli Wings (gf, v, n)

Cauli Wings (gf, v, n)

$10.00

Lightly battered cauliflower with hot wings pepper sauce and a cashew-garlic dipping sauce.

Hummus & Falafel (gf, vo)

Hummus & Falafel (gf, vo)

$10.00

GF Pita, Harissa, Tzatziki, Israeli Salad (gf-vo) Vegan option - remove tzatziki

Tostones (gf, v)

Tostones (gf, v)

$9.00

Sauce & Lime (gf-v)

Roasted Seasonal Vegetables (gf, v)

Roasted Seasonal Vegetables (gf, v)

$10.00

Rotating Mix of Seasoned Roasted Veggies with Zeal Pesto Sauce

DOSA

DOSA

$10.00

South Indian crepe made from rice and bean, with chutneys - tomato, cilantro, coconut - and Sambar (gf, v) Add Masala for +2

ADAI DOSA

ADAI DOSA

$12.00

South Indian flatbread, high in protein made from four beans served with chutneys - tomato, cilantro, coconut - (gf, v)

KARI DOSA

KARI DOSA

$19.00

Dosa (made from fermented rice and dal) topped with curried lamb and served with three chutneys: tomato, coconut, cilantro. Moderately spicy

Roasted Acorn Squash

$10.00

With Diced Aromatics and Zeal Grains, Raisins, Blood Orange Preserves, Red and Green Sauces (mojo and fresno) (gf-v)

Salad & Soup

Conscious Kale (gf, v)

$11.00

Massaged Kale, Pickled Beets, Red Onion and Carrot Ribbons, Green Apple, Toasted Pepitas, Sprouted Mung and Lentil, Açaí-Kombucha Vinaigrette

Palisade Peach Quinoa Salad

Palisade Peach Quinoa Salad

$11.00

Sweet Colorado Palisade Peach slices atop a salad of Quinoa, Arugula, Red onion, Tomato, with Apple Cider Vinaigrette and Dried Persian Lime. Feel free to Add Goat cheese, Avocado or anything from our extras.

Grilled Vegan Caesar (wh-v)

Grilled Vegan Caesar (wh-v)

$9.00

Seasonal Veggies, Apple Cider Vinaigrette (gf-v)

House Greens (gf, v)

$8.00

Seasonal Veggies, Apple Cider Vinaigrette (gf-v)

Tom Kha Soup (gf, vo)

Tom Kha Soup (gf, vo)

$8.00

Lemongrass, galangal, onion, kefir lime, thai chili pepper, tomato, coconut milk, Choice of vegetable (vegan) or chicken

Sambar Soup (gf,v)

Sambar Soup (gf,v)

$7.00

A South Indian specialty with moderate spice (cauliflower, beans, tomato, onion, eggplant, chana dahl [a small white split bean] serrano chiles, cumin, coriander, ginger, mustard seed)

Bone Broth (24oz)

$14.00

Grass fed beef bone broth, slow cooked for 72 hours with herbs and aromatic vegetables. Rich and full of collagen. No salt added. Sold frozen

Vegan "Bone" Broth (24oz)

$12.00

Savory Mix of Mushrooms, Aromatics, and Sea Vegetables. No salt added. Sold frozen

Chicken Pozole

Chicken Pozole

$16.00

New Mexican Dried Red Chiles, Hominy, Garbanzo, Chicken, topped with Avocado, Cabbage, Lime and Greek Yogurt (gf-d-c)

Delicata Squash & Quinoa Salad

Delicata Squash & Quinoa Salad

$11.00

Castelfranco Radicchio, Arugula, Sweet Potato, Persian Lime, Meyer Lemon Preserves, Pickled Red Onion, Apple Cider Vinaigrette (gf-v)

Handhelds

Avocado Toast (v)

Avocado Toast (v)

$12.00

Wayde's Sourdough, Harissa, Avocado, Pepitas, with a Side Salad or Crispy Potatoes

Mojo Pork Sandwich

Mojo Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Slow Braised Pork Shoulder, Mojo Sauce, Zeal Slaw, Zucchini Pickle, Golden Dome Bun, Crispy Potatoes or Salad (wh)

Veggie Sandwich (v)

Veggie Sandwich (v)

$14.00

Garbanzo & Carrot Falafel, Slaw, Avocado, Harissa, Tahini, Wayde's Sourdough Served with crispy potatoes or side salad

Zeal Burger

Zeal Burger

$16.00

Buckner Ranch Grass Fed Beef, Sambal Aioli, Zucchini Pickles & Golden Dome Bun Choice of Crispy Fingerling Potatoes or Side Salad

Power Burrito (VO)

Power Burrito (VO)

$10.00

Zeal Grains, Seasonal Veggies, Heirloom Beans, Scrambled Eggs, Zeal Slaw, Mojo Sauce, House Hot Sauce Select "Vegan Diet" for tofu instead of scrambled egg

GF Lamb Gyro (gf)

GF Lamb Gyro (gf)

$18.00

Buckner Ranch Lamb (braised and bite sized in a curry sauce), Shabbat Salad (Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Parsley) Tzatziki and a House Gluten Free Wrap (made from rice and lentils) with Crispy Potatoes or Side Salad

Signature Dishes

RAINBOW CURRY (gf, v)

RAINBOW CURRY (gf, v)

$15.00

Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Zeal Grains*, Green Onion, Lemongrass, Ginger & Coconut Milk, toasted coconut

VEGAN MAC & CHEESE (gf, v)

VEGAN MAC & CHEESE (gf, v)

$16.00+

GF Penne Pasta, Local Mushrooms, Cashew Cheese, Herb Pesto, Fresno Pepper Sauce (gf-v-c) Available in entree or side portion

MOJO TOFU OR CHICKEN

MOJO TOFU OR CHICKEN

$15.00

GRILLED MOJO TOFU or CHICKEN Zeal Grains*, Pickles & Ferments, Zeal Slaw, Mojo Sauce, House Hot Sauce (gf-vo)

MIGHTY BOWL

MIGHTY BOWL

$14.00

Zeal Grains*, Heirloom Beans, Sprouted Mungbeans, Chickpeas, Pepitas, Seasonal Veggies, House Hot Sauces (gf-v) *Zeal Grains - quinoa, millet, basmati rice

ZEAL BEEF BRAISE

ZEAL BEEF BRAISE

$22.00

House Massaman Curry, Roasted Carrots and Radishes, Fingerling Potatoes & Herbs (gf)

KARI DOSA

KARI DOSA

$19.00

Dosa (made from fermented rice and dal) topped with curried lamb and served with three chutneys: tomato, coconut, cilantro. Moderately spicy

Chicken Pozole

Chicken Pozole

$16.00

New Mexican Dried Red Chiles, Hominy, Garbanzo, Chicken, topped with Avocado, Cabbage, Lime and Greek Yogurt (gf-d-c)

Acai Bowls

Brazilian

Brazilian

$9.00+

Granola, walnuts, banana, and local honey over açai base (açai concentrate, banana, avocado, blueberries and coconut oil)

Pineki

Pineki

$9.00+

Swirl of peanut butter, banana, almonds, and honey over açai base (açai concentrate, banana, avocado, blueberries and coconut oil)

Inca

Inca

$9.00+

Maca, kale, cacao nibs, and hemp hearts over açai base (açai concentrate, banana, avocado, blueberries and coconut oil)

Zeal

Zeal

$9.00+

Zeal granola, pineapple, and seasonal fruit over açai base (açai concentrate, banana, avocado, blueberries and coconut oil)

Kona

Kona

$9.00+

Coconut, pineapple, banana, and cashews over açai base (açai concentrate, banana, avocado, blueberries and coconut oil)

Kids Menu

Kids Bowl (gf, vo)

$8.00

Zeal grains and local red wagon veggies. Choice of marinated chicken or Colorado Sun tofu

Kids Mac & Cheese (gf, v)

$8.00

Gluten Free Pasta with Cashew "cheese" Sauce

Kids Nachos

$8.00

Flour tortilla chips, gouda, avocado, and pico de gallo

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

House bread with gouda, fingerling potatoes

Kids Burger

$8.00

Fingerling potatoes, ketchup Sub gf bun +1.5

Chocolate Monkey Smoothie

$6.00

peanut butter, banana, cacao powder, almond milk

Brad's Chicken and Pasta

$16.00

A bit bland, but it works for Brad's diet. Dark meat off the bone, bone or chicken broth, entree size portion of pasta, touch of parsley. (no garlic, no onion, no pepper)

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Toast

$4.00

Papas

$4.00

2 Eggs Any Style

$4.00
GF Banana walnut bread

GF Banana walnut bread

$2.00
Zeal Bites

Zeal Bites

$3.00

oats, almond, maple syrup, apricot, flax, chia, hemp

GF Pumpkin-Carrot Walnut Bread

$2.00

Dessert

Vegan Cheesecake (gf, v)

Vegan Cheesecake (gf, v)

$8.00

Smooth and creamy cashew filling, date & walnut crust. Topped with house granola and seasonal fruit coulis

Chocolate Torte (gf, v)

$8.00

Dark chocolate, espresso, toasted oat & almond crust, coconut whip & toasted coconut

Pumpkin Cheesecake (gf, v)

$8.00

Cashew based pumpkin cheesecake filling with a cinnamon graham cracker crust. Topped with coconut whip swirl. Gluten free and vegan

Pear Tart

Pear Tart

$8.00

Perfectly ripe pear bake into a GF crust, with butter caramel sauce and cinnamon spice.

Zero-Waste Takeout (Copy)

Download Repeater (www.eatrepeater.com) and get your meal packed in reusables instead of single-use boxes. YOU MUST ENTER YOUR 5-DIGIT REPEATER ID BELOW IN THE SPECIAL REQUESTS SECTION.
Use DeliverZero Containers, Please

Use DeliverZero Containers, Please

$0.99

Fight climate change and reduce waste; get your order in returnable, reusable containers. Return the containers to any DeliverZero drop point or at your door within 3 weeks, and the containers will be thoroughly sanitized and reused. To enable DeliverZero to track container returns, Toast will need to share certain info such as phone, email, and names with DeliverZero. DeliverZero provides its service in accordance with the terms available at www.deliverzero.com/terms and will process your personal information in accordance with its privacy policy available at www.deliverzero.com/privacy.

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Lavender Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Kickstarter Coffee

$5.00

Our organic coffee blended with butter and coconut oil

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Organic Coffee

$4.00

Zeal Kombucha

$4.00+

Golden Mylk

$5.00

Tumeric, Coconut Milk

Hot Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Coconut Milk Chai

$5.00

Tumeric, Coconut Milk

Pumpkin Spice Chai

$5.00

Sipping Chocolate

$6.00

Smoothies

PSL

$11.00

The Pumpkin Spice Latte Smoothie. With sweet potato, banana, vanilla protein powder, almond milk and lots of pumpkin spice.

Berry Good

$10.00

Frozen mixed berries, banana, pineapple & and Zeal orange juice

Brass Monkey

Brass Monkey

$11.00

Banana, almonds, peanut butter, maca & almond milk

Mother Earth

$11.00

Blueberries, açai, banana, peanut butter, coconut oil, hemp hearts, chia seeds, cacao nibs, and almond milk

Green Machine

Green Machine

$10.00

Spinach, kale, avocado, ginger, chia, cinnamon, date, almond, and coconut milk

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Carrot, banana, ginger, date, cashew, cinnamon, & coconut milk

Cold Pressed Juice

Green Juice

Green Juice

$10.50

Kale, cucumber, celery, lemon, ginger

Lite Green Juice

Lite Green Juice

$10.50

Spinach, Celery, Mint, Green Apple, Lime

Red Juice

Red Juice

$10.50

Beet, green apple, lime, ginger

Not So Orange Juice

Not So Orange Juice

$10.50

Carrot, pineapple, green apple, cucumber, lemon, & basil

Sunkissed Juice

Sunkissed Juice

$10.50

Pineapple, cucumber, & lemon

Juice Cleanse (1-day)

$70.00

A 5-juice and 1-cashew milk cleanse, designed for one day, but nutritive for any number of days. It's recommended for anyone looking for weight loss or a reset of their digestive system since we'll do all the heavy lifting for you and serve you some nutrient dense easy to drink beverages. 2-Zeal Green Juices (kale, cucumber, celery, lemon, ginger), 1-Carrot (carrot, romaine, cucumber, lemon, parsley), 1-Beet (beet, broccoli, kale, lime, ginger), 1-Lite Green (spinach, green apple, celery, mint, lime), 1-Cashew Milk (cashew, cinnamon, date, sea salt)

Zeal Cocktails

Berry Mint Smash

$11.00

Colorado Gin, St George Berry Liqueur, Berries, Mint, Simple, Soda

Caipirinha

$10.00
Covid 5 Dollar Margarita

Covid 5 Dollar Margarita

$5.00+

Monte Alban tequila, triple sec, lime, lemon, pineapple, salt

Lemonder Love

Lemonder Love

$9.00+

Breckenridge vodka, lavender simple, lemon, soda water

Mezcal Negroni

$11.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Orange juice and prosecco

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Vegan house made bloody mary base and local vodka

Espresso Martini w/ Pumpkin Spice

$11.00

Kahlua, vanilla vodka, cold brew coffee, coconut cream, pumpkin spice

Skinny Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Beach Bod

$10.00

Donkey Kick

$10.00

Gym?....No Gin

$10.00

Mojito Seco

$10.00

Skinny Marg

$10.00

Beet Down

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our philosophy: At Zeal, we offer the best in food taste and quality in a casual setting. If you have a passion for healthy eating and savor whole fresh ingredients that don’t compromise on creativity and flavor, then Zeal is for you. We take great pride in the food we serve and use organic ingredients, sourced locally wherever possible. You enthusiastically get it. We call it “Food for Enthusiasts”… you’ll call it Zeal. 30th & Pearl at Junction Place Now open for indoor and patio dining! Come enjoy delicious, healthy eats at our new Boulder location! Now seating indoors and on our patio. We have strict social distancing and sanitation procedures in place to keep our guests and staff safe and healthy.

Website

Location

3101 Pearl Pkwy, Boulder, CO 80301

Directions

Gallery
Zeal Boulder image
Zeal Boulder image
Zeal Boulder image

