Boulder American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Boulder
More about Rosetta Hall
Rosetta Hall
1109 Walnut St, Boulder
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup (vg)
|$11.00
griddled sourdough, melty cheddar cheese & house made tomato soup
|Chicken Kebob (gfo)
|$13.00
grilled redbird chicken skewer, spiced rice, shepherds salad, bisbas, grilled flatbread
|Neopolitan Pizza (vg)
|$12.00
pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
More about Jax Fish House - Boulder
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jax Fish House - Boulder
928 Pearl St, Boulder
|Popular items
|NEW ENGLAND SCALLOPS
|$36.00
celeriac puree, roasted cauliflower, turnips, guanciale, arugula, puffed quinoa
|THE WEDGE
|$7.00
black pepper bacon, chunky blue cheese, early season cherry tomatoes, creamy four onion ranch
|NIMAN RANCH BURGER
|$13.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side
More about Dot's Diner
Dot's Diner
2716 28th St, Boulder
|Popular items
|A.M. Sandwich
|$9.25
Our homemade buttermilk biscuit stuffed with cheesy scrambled egg, and slices ham. Comes with hash browns. Try it vegetarian with either avocado or Morning Star veggie sausage.
|Sm Huevos Rancheros
|$7.50
One egg any style, refried or black beans, On a flour tortilla and topped with green chili or red salsa and cheddar cheese.
|Large House Breakfast
|$10.75
Two eggs any style, your choice of meat, hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.
More about Zeal Boulder
Zeal Boulder
3101 Pearl Pkwy, Boulder
|Popular items
|Crispy Potato Wedges (gf, v)
|$7.00
Harissa & Sea Salt (gf-v)
Upgrade to Fully Loaded with Cheese and Sauces. Contains Nuts (d-c-gf)
|ZEAL BEEF BRAISE
|$22.00
House Massaman Curry, Roasted Carrots and Radishes, Fingerling Potatoes & Herbs (gf)
|Falafel (gf, vo)
|$9.00
Harissa, Tzatziki, Shabbat Salad, Hummus (gf-vo)
Vegan option - remove tzatziki
More about Walnut Cafe
Walnut Cafe
3073 Walnut St, Boulder
|Popular items
|Rona-rrito
|$6.99
2 scrambled eggs, cheddar, house potatoes and veggies or meat, in a flour tortilla. All wrapped up to eat on the go!
|Sunrise Sandwich
|$11.95
Excellent Choice for a quick, easy meal. 2 Eggs anyway you like them with your choice of Meat & Cheese on a croissant - served with 1 side.
|Club Sandwich
|$12.95
Top seller sandwich! 3 slices of toasted sourdough with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
More about South Side Walnut Cafe
South Side Walnut Cafe
673 S Broadway St, Boulder
|Popular items
|Sunrise Sandwich
|$11.95
Excellent Choice for a quick, easy meal. 2 Eggs anyway you like them with your choice of Meat & Cheese on a croissant- served with 1 side.
|The Skip Scramble
|$12.95
2 Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Mushrooms & Veggie Sausage - served with 2 sides.
|Club Sandwich
|$12.95
Top seller sandwich! 3 slices of toasted sourdough with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
More about Oak
FRENCH FRIES
Oak
1400 Pearl St, Boulder
|Popular items
|Smoked Beets
|$14.00
OAK smoked beets, dill mascrapone whip, pickled watermelon rind, crumbled cornbread
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$7.00
three breaded fried chicken tenders & fries
|Venison
|$35.00
Venison loin, parsnip puree, baby carrots, venison jus, parsley
More about Rooted Craft American Kitchen
Rooted Craft American Kitchen
1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Popular items
|Coastline Fish n' Chips
|$15.00
Tempura Fried Alaskan Cod**, Salt and Vinegar Fries**, Lemon and Caper Aioli (NOT GLUTEN FREE*)
|Arugula Salad
|$8.00
Baby Arugula, Toasted Pine Nuts, Parmesan Vinaigrette
|Craft Mac & Cheese
|$11.00
Artisan Cheese Sauce, Herbed Breadcrumbs
More about Supermoon
Supermoon
909 WALNUT ST Suite 100, BOULDER
|Popular items
|PORK GYOZA
|$9.00
5 x House Made Dumplings - Cabbage, Ginger, Scallion, Tamari
**Cannot be GF
|WINGS
|$14.00
6 x Wings. All orders come with Green Papaya, Sweet Chili, Moon Dust
** Yes, it's GF!
|Spicy Veggie Ramen
|$14.00
All ramen comes w/:
-yuzu tare
-mushrooms
-marinated egg (7min, soft-ish boiled)
-greens
-house chili crisp
-fresh scallion
-nori
More about ATTIC BAR & BISTRO
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
ATTIC BAR & BISTRO
949 Walnut St, Boulder
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$11.25
Hamburger cooked to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato and pickles.
|BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$12.95
Slathered in the Attic’s house made BBQ sauce
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.95
Marinated strips of chicken breast, breaded and lightly fried. Served with ranch dressing
More about Blackbelly Market
Blackbelly Market
1606 Conestoga Street, Boulder
|Popular items
|Meatball Sub
|$13.00
Beef & lamb meatballs, spicy marinara sauce, provolone cheese, baguette
|French Dip
|$13.00
housemade au jus swiss cheese, whole grain mustard, baguette
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine, crouton, parmesan, black pepper, caesar dressing
More about WEST END TAVERN
WEST END TAVERN
926 Pearl St, Boulder
|Popular items
|Cornbread Skillet
|$6.00
4-pack w/ honey butter
|Burnt Ends
|$13.00
kansas city style. get ‘em while they last
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
citrus honey mustard
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
CHICKEN
The Post Chicken & Beer
2027 13th St, Boulder
|Popular items
|Post Cheddar Biscuits (4)
|$6.95
with whipped honey butter
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$9.95
sweet and spicy peppers, garlic mojo, cotija cheese
|Post Cheddar Biscuits
|$2.00
whipped honey butter
More about SALT
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SALT
1047 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Popular items
|Farmhouse Salad
|$12.00
spring greens - prosciutto di parma - shaved parmigiano-reggiano - pine nuts - pickled onion - warm balsamic vinaigrette GF
|Winter Salad
|$14.00
roasted local butternut squash - glacier blue cheese poached pear - candied pecans - honey pear vinaigrette
|Tom's Burger
|$18.00
Oak fired, grass-fed beef - cheddar - toasted brioche bun - house-made ketchup -