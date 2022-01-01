Boulder American restaurants you'll love

Go
Boulder restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Boulder

Rosetta Hall image

 

Rosetta Hall

1109 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.2 (486 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup (vg)$11.00
griddled sourdough, melty cheddar cheese & house made tomato soup
Chicken Kebob (gfo)$13.00
grilled redbird chicken skewer, spiced rice, shepherds salad, bisbas, grilled flatbread
Neopolitan Pizza (vg)$12.00
pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
More about Rosetta Hall
Jax Fish House - Boulder image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jax Fish House - Boulder

928 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (817 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NEW ENGLAND SCALLOPS$36.00
celeriac puree, roasted cauliflower, turnips, guanciale, arugula, puffed quinoa
THE WEDGE$7.00
black pepper bacon, chunky blue cheese, early season cherry tomatoes, creamy four onion ranch
NIMAN RANCH BURGER$13.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side
More about Jax Fish House - Boulder
Dot's Diner image

 

Dot's Diner

2716 28th St, Boulder

Avg 4.1 (650 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
A.M. Sandwich$9.25
Our homemade buttermilk biscuit stuffed with cheesy scrambled egg, and slices ham. Comes with hash browns. Try it vegetarian with either avocado or Morning Star veggie sausage.
Sm Huevos Rancheros$7.50
One egg any style, refried or black beans, On a flour tortilla and topped with green chili or red salsa and cheddar cheese.
Large House Breakfast$10.75
Two eggs any style, your choice of meat, hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.
More about Dot's Diner
Zeal Boulder image

 

Zeal Boulder

3101 Pearl Pkwy, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Potato Wedges (gf, v)$7.00
Harissa & Sea Salt (gf-v)
Upgrade to Fully Loaded with Cheese and Sauces. Contains Nuts (d-c-gf)
ZEAL BEEF BRAISE$22.00
House Massaman Curry, Roasted Carrots and Radishes, Fingerling Potatoes & Herbs (gf)
Falafel (gf, vo)$9.00
Harissa, Tzatziki, Shabbat Salad, Hummus (gf-vo)
Vegan option - remove tzatziki
More about Zeal Boulder
Walnut Cafe image

 

Walnut Cafe

3073 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rona-rrito$6.99
2 scrambled eggs, cheddar, house potatoes and veggies or meat, in a flour tortilla. All wrapped up to eat on the go!
Sunrise Sandwich$11.95
Excellent Choice for a quick, easy meal. 2 Eggs anyway you like them with your choice of Meat & Cheese on a croissant - served with 1 side.
Club Sandwich$12.95
Top seller sandwich! 3 slices of toasted sourdough with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
More about Walnut Cafe
South Side Walnut Cafe image

 

South Side Walnut Cafe

673 S Broadway St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sunrise Sandwich$11.95
Excellent Choice for a quick, easy meal. 2 Eggs anyway you like them with your choice of Meat & Cheese on a croissant- served with 1 side.
The Skip Scramble$12.95
2 Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Mushrooms & Veggie Sausage - served with 2 sides.
Club Sandwich$12.95
Top seller sandwich! 3 slices of toasted sourdough with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
More about South Side Walnut Cafe
Oak image

FRENCH FRIES

Oak

1400 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (3320 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Smoked Beets$14.00
OAK smoked beets, dill mascrapone whip, pickled watermelon rind, crumbled cornbread
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.00
three breaded fried chicken tenders & fries
Venison$35.00
Venison loin, parsnip puree, baby carrots, venison jus, parsley
More about Oak
Banner pic

 

Rooted Craft American Kitchen

1401 Pearl Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Coastline Fish n' Chips$15.00
Tempura Fried Alaskan Cod**, Salt and Vinegar Fries**, Lemon and Caper Aioli (NOT GLUTEN FREE*)
Arugula Salad$8.00
Baby Arugula, Toasted Pine Nuts, Parmesan Vinaigrette
Craft Mac & Cheese$11.00
Artisan Cheese Sauce, Herbed Breadcrumbs
More about Rooted Craft American Kitchen
Supermoon image

 

Supermoon

909 WALNUT ST Suite 100, BOULDER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
PORK GYOZA$9.00
5 x House Made Dumplings - Cabbage, Ginger, Scallion, Tamari
**Cannot be GF
WINGS$14.00
6 x Wings. All orders come with Green Papaya, Sweet Chili, Moon Dust
** Yes, it's GF!
Spicy Veggie Ramen$14.00
All ramen comes w/:
-yuzu tare
-mushrooms
-marinated egg (7min, soft-ish boiled)
-greens
-house chili crisp
-fresh scallion
-nori
More about Supermoon
ATTIC BAR & BISTRO image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

ATTIC BAR & BISTRO

949 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (1636 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Burger$11.25
Hamburger cooked to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato and pickles.
BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger$12.95
Slathered in the Attic’s house made BBQ sauce
Chicken Tenders$10.95
Marinated strips of chicken breast, breaded and lightly fried. Served with ranch dressing
More about ATTIC BAR & BISTRO
Blackbelly Market image

 

Blackbelly Market

1606 Conestoga Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meatball Sub$13.00
Beef & lamb meatballs, spicy marinara sauce, provolone cheese, baguette
French Dip$13.00
housemade au jus swiss cheese, whole grain mustard, baguette
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, crouton, parmesan, black pepper, caesar dressing
More about Blackbelly Market
WEST END TAVERN image

 

WEST END TAVERN

926 Pearl St, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cornbread Skillet$6.00
4-pack w/ honey butter
Burnt Ends$13.00
kansas city style. get ‘em while they last
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
citrus honey mustard
More about WEST END TAVERN
The Post Chicken & Beer image

CHICKEN

The Post Chicken & Beer

2027 13th St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (499 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Post Cheddar Biscuits (4)$6.95
with whipped honey butter
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.95
sweet and spicy peppers, garlic mojo, cotija cheese
Post Cheddar Biscuits$2.00
whipped honey butter
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
SALT image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SALT

1047 Pearl Street, Boulder

Avg 4.2 (3846 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Farmhouse Salad$12.00
spring greens - prosciutto di parma - shaved parmigiano-reggiano - pine nuts - pickled onion - warm balsamic vinaigrette GF
Winter Salad$14.00
roasted local butternut squash - glacier blue cheese poached pear - candied pecans - honey pear vinaigrette
Tom's Burger$18.00
Oak fired, grass-fed beef - cheddar - toasted brioche bun - house-made ketchup -
More about SALT
The Corner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Corner

1100 13th Street, Boulder

Avg 4.8 (3411 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Corner

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Boulder

Burritos

Tacos

Curry

Caesar Salad

Enchiladas

Salmon

Nachos

Miso Soup

Map

More near Boulder to explore

Golden

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston