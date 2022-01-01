Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Southside Walnut Cafe

464 Reviews

$$

673 S Broadway St

Boulder, CO 80305

Order Again

Popular Items

Sunrise Sandwich
Boulder Latte
Eggs Marcos

The Omelettes

Vegetarian Omelette

$11.95

Cheddar, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes & Green Peppers.

Mexican Omelette

$12.95

Cheddar, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Salsa, Sour Cream & Black Olives.

Denver Omelette

$13.95

Cheddar, Ham, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes & Green Peppers.

Southside Omelette

$13.95

Bacon, Green Chiles, Cilantro & Cheddar.

The Favorites

2 Eggs

$10.50

2 Eggs any way you like them served with 2 sides. Add meat for a little extra!

Huevos Rancheros

$12.95

2 Eggs over easy, Refried or Black Beans, Cheddar, Salsa or Green Chile, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Black Olives.

Eggs Marcos

$13.95

TOP SELLER... 2 Scrambled eggs with Bacon, Cream Cheese & Cheddar - served with 2 sides.

Big Dill Eggs

$12.95

You'll love the dill sauce! 2 eggs over easy on an English Muffin with fresh Spinach & Melted Swiss Cheese topped with our Creamy Dill Sauce - served with 1 side.

Pesto Quesadilla

$13.95

2 Scramble Eggs, Bacon, Pesto, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms & Mozzarella, served with lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Salsa.

Sunrise Sandwich

$13.95

Excellent Choice for a quick, easy meal. 2 Eggs anyway you like them with your choice of Meat & Cheese on a croissant- served with 1 side.

SOBOcado

$11.95

Danas Tempeh Skillet

$13.95

One of the first vegetarian meals for Boulder. Tempeh, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Potatoes & Cheddar - served with 1 side.

The Skip Scramble

$13.95

2 Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Mushrooms & Veggie Sausage - served with 2 sides.

Boulder Scramble

$13.95

No Eggs in here! Tofu, Tomatoes, Onions, Mushrooms, Spinach & Cheddar - served with 2 sides.

Duzer-rrito

$12.95

Every Breakfast Burrito ordered $1.00 is donated to the KRD fund! 2 Scrambled Eggs with Black Beans wrapped in a Flour Tortilla topped with Salsa, Cheddar, Sour Cream & Black Olives. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Breakfast Potatoes on the side.

Rona-rrito

$6.99

2 scrambled eggs, cheddar, house potatoes and veggies or meat, in a flour tortilla. All wrapped up to eat on the go!

2020 Breakfast

$20.20Out of stock

You've asked how you can help us make it through the winter - show your kindness, love and support for your favorite small local café with a donation! Together, we are community.

More Stuff

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.25

Hand cut red potatoes - secret seasoning that is out of this world with a nice spice!

Breakfast Potatoes w/Cheddar, Salsa and Sour Cream

$7.25

Hand cut red potatoes - secret seasoning that is out of this world with a nice spice! Topped with spicy homemade warm salsa, cheddar cheese and sour cream.

Breakfast Potatoes w/Green Pepper, Swiss and fresh Dill Sauce

$7.25

Hand cut red potatoes - secret seasoning that is out of this world with a nice spice! Topped with green peppers, swiss cheese and our special dill sauce made from scratch.

Oatmeal

$6.00

Yummy slow cooked kind, not instant! Comes with a milk and brown sugar on the side.

Homemade Sweet Roll

$6.00

Homemade cinnamon roll served with that great gooey icing!

Large Fruit

$6.00

Fresh cut mix of melons and seasonal fruits.

Pancakes

Banana Walnut

$7.25+

Our Buttermilk Pancake batter with an abundance of Bananas and Walnuts added!

Blueberry

$7.25+

Our Buttermilk Pancake batter with fresh Blueberries added.

Blueberry Corn Bread

$7.25+

Our Buttermilk Pancake batter with our Blueberry Cornbread cooked right in to the batter - YUM! Unfortunately these pancakes cannot be made Gluten Free...

Buttermilk

$6.00+

Our buttermilk pancakes are out of this world. Highly recommend!

Spicy Pumpkin

$7.25+

Spicy Pumpkin Pancakes - nothing else to say! Unfortunately these pancakes cannot be made Gluten Free...

Chocolate Chip

$7.25+

Our Buttermilk Pancake batter with Chocolate Chips added - melt in your mouth explosion!

Waffle

Waffle

$10.00

Thick, made to order Belgian Waffle!

Banana Walnut

$11.25

Thick, made to order Belgian Waffle loaded with Bananas and Walnuts on top!

Fresh Fruit Waffle

$11.25

Thick, made to order Belgian Waffle with daily cut fruit on top!

Spicy Pumpkin

$11.25

Made to order thick Belgian Waffle with Spicy Pumpkin batter. Outstanding and cannot be made Gluten Free!

French Toast

Cinnamon

$10.00

Your choice of bread soaked our own special egg, cinnamon mixtured and cooked to perfection!

Banana Walnut

$11.25

Your choice of bread soaked in our egg batter with a hint of cinnamon and topped with Bananas and Walnuts.

Fresh Fruit French

$11.25

Your choice of bread soaked in our egg batter with a hint of cinnamon and then topped with fresh, cut fruit.

Lunch Favorites

Santa Fe Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.00

Quesadillas

$12.50

Chicken or Tofu, Black Beans, Green Chiles, Cilantro and Cheddar. Served with Salsa, Sour Cream and Guacamole.

Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Chicken, Onion, Green Peppers, Cilantro and Mozzarella wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and smothered in Green Chile. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Refried Beans on the side.

Fish Tacos

$14.50

Fish Tacos! YUM. 3 Corn Tortillas filled with Tilapia, Cilantro Rice, Pico De Gallo & Queso Fresco. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Lime, Black Beans and Special Salsa.

Salads & Soups

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$13.00

#1 Selling Salad! Charbroiled Chicken Breast Strips on Green Leaf Lettuce with Tomatoes, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cheddar and our Creamy Spicy Santa Fe Dressing. Served with Tortilla Chips or Grilled Tortilla.

Chef Salad

$13.50

Ham, Smoked Turkey, Swiss, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Cabbage, Carrots and Black Olives on Green Leaf Lettuce.

Green Chili

Santa Fe Style Green Chile. It's vegetarian & gluten free!

Fancy Sandwiches

Sloppy Joe

$12.00

You will not miss the meat! Made with Veggie Burger, Tempeh and tangy BBQ. Served on a kaiser bun with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

Club Sandwich

$13.50

Top seller sandwich! 3 slices of toasted sourdough with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

Heart Melt

$12.00

Sauteed artichoke hearts, mushrooms, black olives and melted swiss, served on grilled rye.

Simple Sandwiches

B.L.T.

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich served on toasted sourdough bread.

Tuna Salad and Swiss

$9.00

Tuna and Swiss sandwich served on sourdough along with mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Burgers

Beef Burger

$13.00

Angus beef burger grilled on a bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickles.

Beyond

$13.00

100% plant based burger grilled and served on a bun with mayo, tomato, pickles & lettuce.

Chicken Burger

$13.00

Juices, Sodas & More

House Coffee

$3.75

Delicious OZO coffee!! We will leave room so you can doctor it yourself!

Decaf

$3.75

Delicious OZO coffee, but with less caffeine!

12oz Orange Juice

$3.95

12oz Apple Juice

$2.95

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Teamonade

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

12oz Milk

$2.75

12oz Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Espresso Bar

Boulder Latte

$5.50

#1 seller! Double shot of espresso with steamed milk, vanilla and honey, topped with cinnamon.

Espresso

$3.00

Straight pure shot of espresso

Americano

$3.75

Double shot of espresso with hot water

Cappuccino

$4.25

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk and foam in a short cup

Cafe Latte

$4.50

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk and foam

Mocha Latte

$5.50

YUM! Double shot of espresso with steamed hot cocoa, topped with whip cream

AuLait

$3.95

House coffee with steamed milk

Florentine

$4.50

House coffee with steamed hot cocoa

Hazelnut Mocha Latte

$5.50

Double shot of espresso with steamed hot cocoa and hazelnut, topped with whipped cream

Carmelita Latte

$5.50

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk and caramel, topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce

Walnutty Latte

$5.50

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk, hazelnut, coconut and almond, topped with nutmeg

Black and White

$5.50

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk, vanilla and chocolate sauce

Mind Eraser

$5.50

Triple shot of espresso and house coffee. We will leave room so you can dress it up yourself!

Bhakti Chai

$4.75

A blend of fiery species, organic ginger and black tea and milk. Not available in decaf.

Sherpa Chai

$4.75

Rich and mellow with cinnamon and black pepper notes -sweet not spicy! Balanced with organic black tea mixed with milk. Not available in decaf.

Chocolate Chai

$4.95

Everything's better with chocolate. Steamed Oregon Chai with chocolate sauce

Dana D’s Vanilla Blast

$5.50

Double shot of espresso, vanilla and a secret. Served over ice. Not available in decaf because it has Dana's name on it!

Dana D’s Vanilla Blast Off

$5.95

Double shot of espresso, vanilla and a secret. Served over ice. With a triple shot of espresso on top to deliver it's punch. Not available in decaf because it has Dana's name on it!

Cambric

$4.25

Earl grey tea with steamed milk and honey

Steamed Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Made in house rich and creamy, topped with whipped cream

Hot Blast

$4.25

London Fog

$4.50

Rowdy Mermaid

Kombucha - good for the tummy and good for the soul!

Watermelon

$4.95

Peach

$4.95

Lavender

$4.95

Kid's Drinks

8oz Kid's Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Made in house creamy, rich, topped with whipped cream.

Kid's Lemonade

$2.50

Refreshing lemonade - kind you buy at a lemonade stand.

Kid's Apple Juice

$2.25

Organic apple juice that is the perfect size for a young one!

Kid's Orange Juice

$2.50

Organic orange juice that is the perfect size for a little one!

Kid's Milk

$2.25

Milk to help the bones grow strong.

Kid's Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Made in house and not from a mix - creamy and chocolatey!

Kids Breakfast

Toad In The Hole

$7.00

Yum... Grilled bread with an egg in the middle served with one side.

Flap Head Flat Face

$7.00

Funny face pancake - perfect for a little one that wants pancakes for breakfast or lunch!

Yippee Yahoo

$7.00

One slice of french toast served with two slices of bacon.

Scrambled Brains & Bread

$7.00

One scrambled egg with one slice of toast - one of our kid's faves!

Kids Lunch

PB&J

$7.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly with a pickle spear and potato chips on the side.

Mac-n-Cheesy

$7.00

Grilled cheese with cheddar on sourdough with a pickle spear and potato chips on the side.

Real Kids Eat Quiche

$7.00

1/8 piece of quiche with one slice of toast.

Teeny Beanie Burrito

$7.00

Cheddar and refried beans rolled in a flour tortilla with a pickle spear and potato chips on the side.

Cheese Frisbee

$7.00

Open faced tortilla with melted cheddar and a pickle spear and potato chips on the side.

Cozmik Melt-Down

$7.00

Restaurant info

South Boulder's favorite breakfast spot!

Website

Location

Directions

