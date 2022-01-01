- Home
Southside Walnut Cafe
464 Reviews
$$
673 S Broadway St
Boulder, CO 80305
Popular Items
The Omelettes
Vegetarian Omelette
Cheddar, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes & Green Peppers.
Mexican Omelette
Cheddar, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Salsa, Sour Cream & Black Olives.
Denver Omelette
Cheddar, Ham, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes & Green Peppers.
Southside Omelette
Bacon, Green Chiles, Cilantro & Cheddar.
The Favorites
2 Eggs
2 Eggs any way you like them served with 2 sides. Add meat for a little extra!
Huevos Rancheros
2 Eggs over easy, Refried or Black Beans, Cheddar, Salsa or Green Chile, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Black Olives.
Eggs Marcos
TOP SELLER... 2 Scrambled eggs with Bacon, Cream Cheese & Cheddar - served with 2 sides.
Big Dill Eggs
You'll love the dill sauce! 2 eggs over easy on an English Muffin with fresh Spinach & Melted Swiss Cheese topped with our Creamy Dill Sauce - served with 1 side.
Pesto Quesadilla
2 Scramble Eggs, Bacon, Pesto, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms & Mozzarella, served with lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Salsa.
Sunrise Sandwich
Excellent Choice for a quick, easy meal. 2 Eggs anyway you like them with your choice of Meat & Cheese on a croissant- served with 1 side.
SOBOcado
Danas Tempeh Skillet
One of the first vegetarian meals for Boulder. Tempeh, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Potatoes & Cheddar - served with 1 side.
The Skip Scramble
2 Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Mushrooms & Veggie Sausage - served with 2 sides.
Boulder Scramble
No Eggs in here! Tofu, Tomatoes, Onions, Mushrooms, Spinach & Cheddar - served with 2 sides.
Duzer-rrito
Every Breakfast Burrito ordered $1.00 is donated to the KRD fund! 2 Scrambled Eggs with Black Beans wrapped in a Flour Tortilla topped with Salsa, Cheddar, Sour Cream & Black Olives. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Breakfast Potatoes on the side.
Rona-rrito
2 scrambled eggs, cheddar, house potatoes and veggies or meat, in a flour tortilla. All wrapped up to eat on the go!
2020 Breakfast
You've asked how you can help us make it through the winter - show your kindness, love and support for your favorite small local café with a donation! Together, we are community.
More Stuff
Breakfast Potatoes
Hand cut red potatoes - secret seasoning that is out of this world with a nice spice!
Breakfast Potatoes w/Cheddar, Salsa and Sour Cream
Hand cut red potatoes - secret seasoning that is out of this world with a nice spice! Topped with spicy homemade warm salsa, cheddar cheese and sour cream.
Breakfast Potatoes w/Green Pepper, Swiss and fresh Dill Sauce
Hand cut red potatoes - secret seasoning that is out of this world with a nice spice! Topped with green peppers, swiss cheese and our special dill sauce made from scratch.
Oatmeal
Yummy slow cooked kind, not instant! Comes with a milk and brown sugar on the side.
Homemade Sweet Roll
Homemade cinnamon roll served with that great gooey icing!
Large Fruit
Fresh cut mix of melons and seasonal fruits.
Pancakes
Banana Walnut
Our Buttermilk Pancake batter with an abundance of Bananas and Walnuts added!
Blueberry
Our Buttermilk Pancake batter with fresh Blueberries added.
Blueberry Corn Bread
Our Buttermilk Pancake batter with our Blueberry Cornbread cooked right in to the batter - YUM! Unfortunately these pancakes cannot be made Gluten Free...
Buttermilk
Our buttermilk pancakes are out of this world. Highly recommend!
Spicy Pumpkin
Spicy Pumpkin Pancakes - nothing else to say! Unfortunately these pancakes cannot be made Gluten Free...
Chocolate Chip
Our Buttermilk Pancake batter with Chocolate Chips added - melt in your mouth explosion!
Waffle
Waffle
Thick, made to order Belgian Waffle!
Banana Walnut
Thick, made to order Belgian Waffle loaded with Bananas and Walnuts on top!
Fresh Fruit Waffle
Thick, made to order Belgian Waffle with daily cut fruit on top!
Spicy Pumpkin
Made to order thick Belgian Waffle with Spicy Pumpkin batter. Outstanding and cannot be made Gluten Free!
French Toast
Cinnamon
Your choice of bread soaked our own special egg, cinnamon mixtured and cooked to perfection!
Banana Walnut
Your choice of bread soaked in our egg batter with a hint of cinnamon and topped with Bananas and Walnuts.
Fresh Fruit French
Your choice of bread soaked in our egg batter with a hint of cinnamon and then topped with fresh, cut fruit.
Lunch Favorites
Santa Fe Chicken Salad Wrap
Quesadillas
Chicken or Tofu, Black Beans, Green Chiles, Cilantro and Cheddar. Served with Salsa, Sour Cream and Guacamole.
Chicken Burrito
Chicken, Onion, Green Peppers, Cilantro and Mozzarella wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and smothered in Green Chile. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Refried Beans on the side.
Fish Tacos
Fish Tacos! YUM. 3 Corn Tortillas filled with Tilapia, Cilantro Rice, Pico De Gallo & Queso Fresco. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Lime, Black Beans and Special Salsa.
Salads & Soups
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
#1 Selling Salad! Charbroiled Chicken Breast Strips on Green Leaf Lettuce with Tomatoes, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cheddar and our Creamy Spicy Santa Fe Dressing. Served with Tortilla Chips or Grilled Tortilla.
Chef Salad
Ham, Smoked Turkey, Swiss, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Cabbage, Carrots and Black Olives on Green Leaf Lettuce.
Green Chili
Santa Fe Style Green Chile. It's vegetarian & gluten free!
Fancy Sandwiches
Sloppy Joe
You will not miss the meat! Made with Veggie Burger, Tempeh and tangy BBQ. Served on a kaiser bun with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
Club Sandwich
Top seller sandwich! 3 slices of toasted sourdough with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
Heart Melt
Sauteed artichoke hearts, mushrooms, black olives and melted swiss, served on grilled rye.
Simple Sandwiches
Burgers
Juices, Sodas & More
Espresso Bar
Boulder Latte
#1 seller! Double shot of espresso with steamed milk, vanilla and honey, topped with cinnamon.
Espresso
Straight pure shot of espresso
Americano
Double shot of espresso with hot water
Cappuccino
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk and foam in a short cup
Cafe Latte
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk and foam
Mocha Latte
YUM! Double shot of espresso with steamed hot cocoa, topped with whip cream
AuLait
House coffee with steamed milk
Florentine
House coffee with steamed hot cocoa
Hazelnut Mocha Latte
Double shot of espresso with steamed hot cocoa and hazelnut, topped with whipped cream
Carmelita Latte
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk and caramel, topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce
Walnutty Latte
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk, hazelnut, coconut and almond, topped with nutmeg
Black and White
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk, vanilla and chocolate sauce
Mind Eraser
Triple shot of espresso and house coffee. We will leave room so you can dress it up yourself!
Bhakti Chai
A blend of fiery species, organic ginger and black tea and milk. Not available in decaf.
Sherpa Chai
Rich and mellow with cinnamon and black pepper notes -sweet not spicy! Balanced with organic black tea mixed with milk. Not available in decaf.
Chocolate Chai
Everything's better with chocolate. Steamed Oregon Chai with chocolate sauce
Dana D’s Vanilla Blast
Double shot of espresso, vanilla and a secret. Served over ice. Not available in decaf because it has Dana's name on it!
Dana D’s Vanilla Blast Off
Double shot of espresso, vanilla and a secret. Served over ice. With a triple shot of espresso on top to deliver it's punch. Not available in decaf because it has Dana's name on it!
Cambric
Earl grey tea with steamed milk and honey
Steamed Hot Chocolate
Made in house rich and creamy, topped with whipped cream
Hot Blast
London Fog
Rowdy Mermaid
Kid's Drinks
8oz Kid's Hot Chocolate
Made in house creamy, rich, topped with whipped cream.
Kid's Lemonade
Refreshing lemonade - kind you buy at a lemonade stand.
Kid's Apple Juice
Organic apple juice that is the perfect size for a young one!
Kid's Orange Juice
Organic orange juice that is the perfect size for a little one!
Kid's Milk
Milk to help the bones grow strong.
Kid's Chocolate Milk
Made in house and not from a mix - creamy and chocolatey!
Kids Breakfast
Toad In The Hole
Yum... Grilled bread with an egg in the middle served with one side.
Flap Head Flat Face
Funny face pancake - perfect for a little one that wants pancakes for breakfast or lunch!
Yippee Yahoo
One slice of french toast served with two slices of bacon.
Scrambled Brains & Bread
One scrambled egg with one slice of toast - one of our kid's faves!
Kids Lunch
PB&J
Peanut Butter & Jelly with a pickle spear and potato chips on the side.
Mac-n-Cheesy
Grilled cheese with cheddar on sourdough with a pickle spear and potato chips on the side.
Real Kids Eat Quiche
1/8 piece of quiche with one slice of toast.
Teeny Beanie Burrito
Cheddar and refried beans rolled in a flour tortilla with a pickle spear and potato chips on the side.
Cheese Frisbee
Open faced tortilla with melted cheddar and a pickle spear and potato chips on the side.
Cozmik Melt-Down
South Boulder's favorite breakfast spot!
673 S Broadway St, Boulder, CO 80305