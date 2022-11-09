The Buff Restaurant Boulder

The Buff Restaurant imageView gallery

2600 Canyon Blvd

Boulder, CO 80302

Popular Items

BUFF BREAKFAST SANDWICH
TWO STEP
OLÉ

TOGO SILVERWARE DESIRED?

YES

NO

BEVERAGES

OZO COFFEE REGULAR

$3.50

OZO COFFEE DECAF

$3.50

RISHI ORGANIC TEA

$3.50

ORGANIC ICE TEA

$3.75

SMALL ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

LARGE ORANGE JUICE

$6.00

SIDE CREAMER

CUP OF WATER

COFFEE BAR

ESPRESSO 2 SHOT

$4.00

AMERICANO

$3.75

CAPPUCINO

$5.50

LATTE

$6.50

MOCHA

$6.75

WHITE BUFFALO

$7.75

DIRTY SHERPA

$7.00

TRADITIONAL SHERPA CHAI

$6.75

DECAF SHERPA CHAI

$6.75

SWEET SHERPA CHAI

$6.75

1/2 SWEET 1/2 TRAD SHERPA CHAI

$6.75

1/2 TRAD 1/2 DECAF SHERPA CHAI

$6.75

CAFE AU LAIT

$5.75

SHOT IN THE DARK

$5.25

NITRO COLD BREW

$4.50

BOOZE BAR

QUEEN BLOODY MARY

$8.00

THE RAZZ MIMOSA

$7.50

MILAGRO SUNRISE

$8.00

ELECTRIC SCREWDRIVER

$8.00

BREWMOSA

$7.50

BASIC

BASIC BREAKFAST

$13.00

BACON OR ALL NATURAL LINK SAUSAGE SERVED WITH 2 EGGS AND ENGLISH MUFFIN

BUFF BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$13.50

GRILLED BREAKFAST SANDWICH WITH BACON, CHEDDAR, TOMATO, AND EGGS ON SOURDOUGH BREAD

BREAKFAST BURGER

$16.50

HALF POUNDER WITH CHEDDAR, BACON STRIPS, AND A FRIED EGG

SKILLETS

AMERICAN

$12.00

POTATOES, DICED ONIONS, AND BLENDED CHEDDAR CHEESE

HARVEST

$13.50

SERVED WITH AN ENGLISH MUFFIN AND TOPPED WITH 2 EGGS  A CACHE OF VEGETABLES, POTATOES, AND MUENSTER CHEESE

OLÉ

$15.00

CHORIZO, GREEN CHILIES, ONIONS, POTATOES, JALAPEÑOS AND CHEDDAR TOPPED WITH PORK GREEN CHILI

HEARTLAND

$15.00

BACON, TOMATO, ONIONS, POTATOES, AND CHEDDAR CHEESE

VEGAN HARVEST

$12.00

POTATOES, ZUCCHINI, RED PEPPER, RED ONION, MUSHROOM, BROCCOLI,   SPINACH, DAIYA, AND BEANS. TOPPED WITH VEGAN GREEN CHILI

OMELETTES

CHEESE MELANGE

$11.50

BLENDED CHEDDAR OMELETTE

CALIFORNIA

$15.50

AVOCADO, BACON, SWISS, AND TOMATOES TOPPED WITH A DOLLOP OF SOUR CREAM AND GREEN ONIONS

GRIDDLE

*NEW* FRENCH TOAST STICKS

$6.00

FRIED THEN DRIZZLED WITH A SWEET VANILLA SAUCE AND POWDER SUGAR

FRENCH TOAST

$10.50

THICK SLICED SOURDOUGH BREAD DIPPED IN A CUSTARD BATTER

TWO STEP

$15.50

TWO GRIDDLE CAKES OR TWO SLICES OF FRENCH TOAST, TWO EGGS, POTATOES, TWO SLICES OF BACON OR SAUSAGE

GRIDDLE CAKES

$10.00

PLAIN PANCAKES FROM SCRATCH SERVED WITH BUTTER AND SYRUP

SADDLE BAGS

$15.50

GRIDDLE CAKES FILLED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DICED BACON, SLICED SAUSAGE, TOPPED WITH TWO EGGS

1 GRIDDLE CAKE

$6.00

GLUTEN FREE CAKES

GF GRIDDLE CAKES

$14.00

GF SADDLE BAGS

$16.50

GF FRENCH TOAST

$13.50

1 GF GRIDDLE CAKE

$7.00

BENEDICTS

EGGS BENEDICT

$15.00

CANADIAN BACON STACKED ON AN ENGLISH MUFFIN WITH TWO EGGS AND HOLLANDAISE

BAJA BENNY

$15.00

AVOCADO, TOMATO, AND ARTICHOKE HEARTS ON AN ENGLISH  MUFFIN TOPPED WITH TWO EGGS AND HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

SOUTHWEST

Our house potatoes, avocado, beans, vegan green chili, and Daiya cheese wrapped up in a big toasty flour tortilla.

BREAKFAST TACOS

$14.50

SCRAMBLED EGGS, DICED GREEN CHILIS, ONIONS, TOMATOES, CHEDDAR CHEESE, CHORIZO OR AVOCADO SERVED IN A SOFT CORN TORTILLA

*NEW* BUFF BURRITO

$13.00

EGGS, DICED SAUSAGE, ONIONS, BLACK BEANS, POTATOES AND CHEDDAR ALL WRAPPED UP IN A BIG TOASTY TORTILLA

*NEW* VEGAN BURRITO

$13.50

BREAKFAST POTATOES, AVOCADO, BLACK BEANS, VEGAN GREEN CHILI, AND DAIYA CHEESE WRAPPED UP IN A GIANT FLOUR TORTILLA

*NEW* BREAKFAST QUESADILLA

$15.50

SCRAMBLED EGGS, CHORIZO, AND CHEDDAR CHEESE INSIDE A GIANT GRILLED TORTILLA. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF SOUR CREAM, GUAC, QUESO, AND PICO

BUNS

THE SIMPLE

$13.50

GROUND SIRLOIN BURGER WITH TOMATOES AND ONIONS. SERVED WITH WAFFLE FRENCH FRIES

*NEW* BEE L TEE

$14.00

A CLASSIC SERVED ON A BRIOCHE ROLL WITH MELTED CHEDDAR AND MAYO. SERVED WITH WAFFLE FRIES

SIDES

SIDE 2 EGGS

$3.00

SIDE BACON

$5.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$5.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$3.00

SIDE BREAKFAST POTATOES

$3.00

SIDE TOAST

$2.50

SIDE HOLLANDAISE

$1.00

SIDE SAUCE

$1.00

CONDIMENTS

KETCHUP

TABASCO

CHOLULA

MAYO

MUSTARD

STRAWBERRY JAM

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Breakfast, Lunch, Coffee Drinks, Spirits, And More!

2600 Canyon Blvd, Boulder, CO 80302

