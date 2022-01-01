Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Aloy Thai - Boulder

review star

No reviews yet

2720 Canyon Blvd

Boulder, CO 80302

Order Again

Popular Items

D Pad Thai
D Drunken Noodle
D Pad See Eew

Small Plates

Shrimp Spring Roll

Shrimp Spring Roll

$9.00

Shrimp with bean sprouts, cucumber, carrots, basil, and lettuce wrapped in clear rice paper. Come with peanut sauce.

Tofu Spring Roll

Tofu Spring Roll

$9.00

Tofu with bean sprouts, cucumber, carrots, basil, and lettuce wrapped in clear rice paper. Come with peanut sauce.

Crab Cheese Wonton

$9.00

Cream cheese and crab meat stuffed in wonton shell. Come with sweet and sour sauce.

Potstickers Pork

Potstickers Pork

$8.00

Ground pork, green onion, and spices stuffed in a dumpling shell. Come with sriracha and potsticker sauce.

Pork Egg Rolls

Pork Egg Rolls

$9.00

Thin flaky pastry stuffed with ground pork, cabbage, carrots, and woonsen noodle, deep fried with sweet and sour sauce.

Vegetable Egg Rolls

Vegetable Egg Rolls

$9.00

Thin flaky pastry stuffed with cabbage, carrots, and woonsen noodle, deep fried and served with sweet and sour sauce.

Fried Shrimp Rolls

Fried Shrimp Rolls

$13.00

Marinated shrimp wrapped with egg roll shell. Come with sweet and sour sauce.

Crispy Tofu

$9.00

Deep fried tofu, come with sweet and sour sauce and topped with peanuts.

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$13.00

Coconut milk glazed chicken skewers. Come with satay peanut sauce and cucumber dressing.

Crying Tiger

$17.00

Marinated and grilled steak. Come with spicy tamarind sauce or sweet and sour sauce.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$13.00

Marinated and grilled. Served with spicy tamarind or sweet and sour sauce.

Duck Wonton

$11.00

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Salad & Soups,

Tom Kha Cup

Tom Kha Cup

$9.00

Coconut milk broth infused with lemongrass & lime leaves. Onion, cabbage, mushroom topped with chili oil and cilantro

Tom Kha Bowl

$14.00

Coconut milk broth infused with lemongrass & lime leaves. Onion, cabbage, mushroom topped with chili oil and cilantro.

Tom Yum Cup

$9.00

Spicy herbal soup infused with lemongrass, lime leaves, and chilies with onion, cilantro and mushroom.

Tom Yum Bowl

$14.00

Spicy herbal soup infused with lemongrass, lime leaves, and chilies with onion, cilantro and mushroom.

Green Papaya Salad

$13.00

Spicy lime dressing with fresh green papaya, carrot, tomato and peanuts.

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers & crispy wontons.

Larb Salad

Larb Salad

$15.00

Ground meat with spicy lime dressing, mint, green onion, red onion, and roasted rice powder.

Yum Woon Sen

$15.00

Spicy garlic lime dressing with bean thread noodles, celery, green onion, yellow onion, carrot and lettuce.

Yum Yum

$15.00

Spicy seafood dressing with mint, green onion, red onion and lettuce.

Pork Wonton Soup

$5.00

Dinner Noodle

D Pad Thai

D Pad Thai

$18.00

Thin rice noodles stir fried in tangy pad thai sauce with egg, chopped tofu, green onion, red onion, and bean sprouts. Come with slice of lime and ground peanut.

D Drunken Noodle

D Drunken Noodle

$18.00

Wide rice noodles stir fried with egg, onion, bell pepper, Thai chilies, and Thai basil in a spicy garlic sauce.

D Pad See Eew

D Pad See Eew

$18.00

Wide rice noodles stir fried with egg and broccoli in a sweet garlic soy sauce.

D Chef Noodle

$18.00

Wide rice noodles stir fried in a spicy roasted chili sauce with broccoli, zucchini, onion, and bell pepper. (contains shrimp paste) **This dish cannot be made vegetarian**

D Sriracha Noodle

D Sriracha Noodle

$18.00

Thin rice noodle stir fried in house made sriracha sauce with egg, bell pepper, onion, and green onion.

D Pad Woon Sen

D Pad Woon Sen

$18.00

Bean noodle, egg, mushroom, zucchini, tomato, onion, green onion, and cabbage stir fried in garlic soy sauce.

D Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$18.00

Spicy herbal soup infused with lemongrass, lime leaves, chilies, bean sprouts and your choice of rice or egg noodles. Topped with green onion, cilantro, and fried garlic.

D Slow Chicken Noodle Soup

D Slow Chicken Noodle Soup

$18.00

Thai herbal beef broth with bean sprouts, choy, cilantro and rice noodles. Topped with green onion, cilantro, and roasted garlic.

D A Yo Tha Ya Noodle Soup

D A Yo Tha Ya Noodle Soup

$18.00

Rice noodles with beef or pork, meatballs, bean sprouts, and fried garlic in herbal broth.

D Khoa Soi

D Khoa Soi

$21.00

Slow cooked chicken with egg noodles, green and red onion in a Northern Thai style coconut curry sauce. Topped with crispy noodles and served with a side of pickled cabbage and spicy red chili.

Dinner Fried Rice,

D Thai Fried Rice

D Thai Fried Rice

$18.00

Green onion, onion, tomato, and egg in garlic soy sauce.

D Basil Fried Rice

$18.00

Thai basil, bell pepper, onion, thai chilies, and egg in spicy garlic sauce.

D Pineapple Fried Rice

D Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.00

Pineapple, carrot, bell pepper, onion, egg, and cashew nut stir fried with yellow curry powder.

D Chef Fried Rice

$18.00

Bell pepper, zucchini, onion, and broccoli in roasted Thai chili sauce. (contains shrimp paste) **This dish cannot be made vegetarian**

D Sriracha Fried Rice

$18.00

Onion, bell pepper, tomato, and egg in Aloy's special sriracha sauce.

Dinner Wok-Fry,

D Kra Prow (Thai Basil)

D Kra Prow (Thai Basil)

$18.00

Fresh chili, Thai basil, bell pepper, onion, and bamboo shoots in a spicy garlic sauce.

D Mixed Veggie

D Mixed Veggie

$18.00

Seasonal veggies in garlic soy sauce.

D Eggplant

D Eggplant

$18.00

Eggplant, onion, bell pepper, fresh chilies and thai basil in a spicy garlic sauce.

D Garlic & Pepper

D Garlic & Pepper

$18.00

Onion, bell pepper, carrot, and broccoli in a fresh garlic and pepper sauce.

D Prig Pow

D Prig Pow

$18.00

Spicy roasted chili sauce with zucchini, broccoli, onion, and bell pepper. (contains shrimp paste) **This dish cannot be made vegetarian**

D Ginger

$18.00

Fresh ginger, onion, green onion, bell pepper, mushroom, and tomato in garlic soy sauce.

D Cashew

D Cashew

$18.00

Cashews, green onion, carrot, bell pepper, onion, and dried chilies in garlic soy sauce.

D Sweet & Sour

D Sweet & Sour

$18.00

Pineapple, bell pepper, onion, green onion, tomato and zucchini in a sweet and sour sauce.

Dinner Curries,

D Green Curry

$19.00

Thai basil, carrot, zucchini, and bell pepper cooked in green coconut curry. (contains shrimp paste)

D Red Curry

$19.00

Thai basil, carrot, zucchini, and bell pepper cooked in red coconut curry. (contains shrimp paste)

D Panang

D Panang

$19.00

Thai basil, carrot, bell pepper, and broccoli cooked in thick panang coconut curry. (contains shrimp paste)

D Yellow Curry

$19.00

Potato and onion cooked in yellow coconut curry and topped with fried onion.

D Royal Curry

D Royal Curry

$19.00

Broccoli cooked in sweet Thai peanut coconut curry. (contains shrimp paste)

D Mussamun Curry

D Mussamun Curry

$19.00

A thick and creamy mussamun curry with potato, onion, and red bell pepper topped with peanuts. (Contains shrimp paste)

Sides,

White Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$2.50

Unsweet Sticky Rice

$4.00

Sweet Sticky Rice

$4.50

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$5.50

Steamed Pad Thai Noodle

$3.00

Steamed Thick Noodle

$3.00

Steamed Egg Noodle

$4.00

Steamed Woonsen

$3.00

Satay Peanut sauce

$2.00

Spring Roll Peanut Dressing

$2.00

Carrot Ginger Dressing

$2.00

Mango Dressing

$2.00

Chili Fish Sauce

$0.50

Curry Sauce

$8.00

Crispy Egg Noodle

$4.00

Fresh Thai Chili

$0.50

Fried Egg

$3.00Out of stock

Home made sweet & sour

$0.50

Sweet & Sour

Chili Paste

Siracha

Soy Sauce

Crispy Wonton

$2.00

Steamed Chicken

$4.00

Steamed Tofu

$4.00

Steamed Salmon

$7.00

Steamed Tilapia

$7.00

Steamed Pork

$4.00

Steamed Beef

$6.00

Cashew

$1.00

peanuts

$0.50

Slow Cook Broth 16 oz.

$3.00

Lime

$1.00

Dessert,

Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$9.00

Traditional Thai dessert made with sweet sticky rice, fresh mango and coconut milk. Vegetarian, Vegan and Gluten Free friendly!

Strawberry Sticky Rice

$9.00Out of stock

Mochi Ice Cream

$9.00

Assorted Flavor

New York Style Cheese Cake

$8.00
Mochi Donuts

Mochi Donuts

$9.00

Bringing a twist to the classic French beignet, in collaboration with Dochi. These Mochi Donut beignets offer a light airy, chewy texture with a slight crisp on the outside. **Contain wheat & dairy**

Kids Menu,

Kids Thai Fried Rice

$11.00

Green onion, onion, tomato, and egg in garlic soy sauce.

Kids Pad See Eew

$11.00

Wide rice noodles stir fried with egg and broccoli in a sweet garlic soy sauce.

Kids Pad Thai

$11.00

Thin rice noodles stir fried in tangy pad thai sauce with egg, chopped tofu, green onion, red onion, and bean sprouts. Come with slice of lime and ground peanut

Kids Mixed Vegetable

$11.00

Seasonal veggies in garlic soy sauce. Come with white rice or brown rice

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Ginger Tea

$4.00

Cola

$3.50Out of stock

Diet Cola

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Pellegrino

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Gallon Thai Ice Tea/Coffee

$40.00

Coca Cola Bottle

$5.00

Boba Tea

Thai Tea Boba

$6.00

Thai Iced Coffee Boba

$6.00

Taro Boba

$6.00

Milk Tea Boba

$6.00

Chai Tea Boba

$6.00

Hot Tea

Green Tea

$2.00

Decaf Green Tea

$2.00

Jasmine Tea

$2.00

Oolong Tea

$2.00

Ginger Tea

$4.00

Chai Latte

$4.00

Draft & Bottle Beer

Singha Beer

$6.00

Chang Beer

$6.00Out of stock

Escape CO IPA

$6.00

Independence IPA

$6.00

Face Down Brown

$6.00

Perfect Drift Pilsner

$6.00

4 Noses Raspberry Blonde

$6.00

21st Amendment Blood Orange IPA

$6.00

Draft Hazy in Love IPA

$6.00

DRAFT CLIMB HARD PEACH CIDER

$7.00

White Wine

BTL Nola Grace Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

BTL Nola Grace Sparkling Pinot Grigio

$27.00Out of stock

GL Nola Grace ROSE

$9.00

BTL Nola Grace ROSE

$27.00

Red Wine

BTL Terco Malbec

$27.00

BTL Dante Merlot

$21.00

Small Plates

C Cucumber Salad

$20.00

Cucumber, red onion, and red bell pepper tossed in a refreshing vinegar dressing and come with a side of ground peanuts.

Duck Wonton

$10.00

Cream cheese, duck bacon, and sweet corn filled wonton come with sweet and sour sauce.

Entrees

Roasted Duck Curry

Roasted Duck Curry

$19.00Out of stock

Seasonal veggies, grape, and pineapple in a red curry sauce. (contains shrimp paste)

Duck Noodle Soup

$19.00Out of stock

Roasted duck in Thai herbal beef broth with bean sprouts, choy and egg noodles. Topped with green onion, cilantro and roasted garlic

Pint Glass

$7.00Out of stock

T-Shirt

$20.00

MASK KID

$5.00

PULL UP FACE COVER

$5.00

MASK ADULT

$6.00

Giant Print Mask

$7.00

Mask Donation for Fire Fighter

$3.00Out of stock

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Aloy, painstakingly brings authentic Thai ingredients and care into each dish they serve.Aloy Thai has not relented in creating the perfect healthy choices for Boulder residents with particular diets. Served without MSGs added,providing coconut oil,gluten free and vegetarian options, Aloy’s dishes cater to everyone, from the purist to the health conscious.

2720 Canyon Blvd, Boulder, CO 80302

ALOY THAI-BOULDER image
ALOY THAI-BOULDER image
ALOY THAI-BOULDER image
ALOY THAI-BOULDER image

