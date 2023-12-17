Just Be Kitchen - LoHi
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our mission to serve mindful mouthfuls from a conscious kitchen with kindness on a plate! Just BE Kitchen is a PALEO fast-casual restaurant located in the LoHi neighborhood at 2364 15th Street, Denver <Behind REI and two doors down from My Brothers Bar>. You will be able to enjoy a completely gluten, grain & refined-sugar free menu from the hours of 8am to 7pm, seven days a week.
Location
2500 30th st , Unit 101, Boulder, CO 80301
