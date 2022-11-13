Foolish Craig's Cafe
1,293 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
This fun, cozy, owner operated restaurant specializes in hand crafted meals made with fresh local ingredients, an in-house bakery and a full bar serving Colorado made micro brews and bourbons. Locally known for its crepes, Foolish Craig’s also offers a variety of omelets, sandwiches on freshly baked breads, burgers, salads, homemade soups and combinations at reasonable prices. Did we mention we were on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Come in and enjoy!
Location
1611 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Gallery