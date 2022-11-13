Restaurant header imageView gallery

Foolish Craig's Cafe

1,293 Reviews

$$

1611 Pearl Street

Boulder, CO 80302

Popular Items

Bacon Side
Crab Cake Benedict
Biscuits and Gravy

Omelets

Foolish Heart

$12.95

The Boulder

$13.95

Mexicali Blues

$12.95

Fool's Paradise

$13.95

Brie Bacon Pear Omelet

$13.95

Crepes

Altitude Adjustment

$12.75

Breast O Pesto

$14.50

Butter Rum Crepe Cake

$9.50

Duxelles

$10.95

Fahgeddaboudit

$14.50

Porktastic Crepe

$14.50

Strawberry Nutella Crepe

$8.95

The Blintz

$10.95

The Foolish Craig

$14.50

The Homer

$13.95

Whole Thing Crepe

$9.50

Eggs Benedict

Bacon Benedict

$12.95

Chorizo Benedict

$13.95

Corned Beef Benedict

$14.50

Crab Cake Benedict

$15.50

Fried Chicken Benedict

$13.95

Guac Spin Tom Benedict

$12.95

Ham Benedict

$12.95

Lox (Nova Salmon) Benedict

$15.50

Turkey Benedict

$12.95

More Breakfast

Two Eggs, Toast and Potatoes

$9.50

Two Eggs, Toast and Potatoes with Protein

$11.95

Avocado Toast and Egg (1)

$8.00

Avocado Toast and Eggs (2)

$13.95

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.75

Bagel with Lox

$9.75

Blackened Salmon and Eggs

$14.95

Breakfast Bagel Sandwich

$11.95

Breakfast Burrito

$11.50

Breakfast Tacos

$12.95

Bunch of Hooey

$11.95

Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

$14.95

Corned Beef Hash

$14.95
Foolish Huevos

Foolish Huevos

$11.95

Southern Breakfast Combo

$14.50

Tofu Scramble

$11.50

Veggie Hash with Scambled Eggs

$11.50

Sweet Breakfast

Frenchie Toast w/ Topping

$11.50

Nutella Frenchie Toast

$11.50

Frenchie, Eggs, Potatoes, Protein

$14.95

Pancakes, Eggs, Potatoes, Protein

$14.95

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.95

Choc Chip Pancakes

$9.50

Blueberry Pancakes

$9.50

Whole Thing Pancake

$11.00

Waffle, Eggs, Potatoes, Protein

$14.95

Chicken & Waffles

$14.95

Waffles

$10.95

Plain Waffles

$8.00

Plain Frenchie Toast

$8.00

Starters

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.95

Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Chips and Hummus

$5.95

Chips and Salsa

$4.95

Chips, Salsa and Guac

$7.95

Crab Cakes App

$8.95

Millionaire Bacon

$6.95

One Biscuit & Gravy

$3.75

Onion Rings

$5.95

Two Crepes with Syrup

$5.75

Warm Brie with Marmalade

$8.95

Small Stack Pancakes

$8.95

Billionaire Bacon

$7.95

Burgers and Hot Sandwiches

The Burger

$12.50

Beyond Burger

$13.95

Foolish Burger

$14.50

Farmers Burger

$14.50

Hippie Brunch Burger

$14.50

Mitch's Burger

$15.23

Santa Fe Burger

$14.50

Blackened Salmon BLT

$14.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Cuban Sandwich

$13.50

Grilled Chicken Club

$13.95

Philly Steak Sandwich

$13.50

Reuben

$14.95

Turkey Reuben

$13.00

Bacon Guac Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Brie Bacon Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Sandwiches

BLT Guacamole

$12.00

Turkey, Pesto & Swiss

$11.50

Chicken Salad Sand

$11.50

Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich

$11.50

Caprese Sandwich

$11.50

Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, spinach, pesto, balsamic vinaigrette

Spicy Veggie Sandwich

$10.95

Avocado, pepperoncini, lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, sprouts, chipotle aioli

Bacon Tom Grill Cheese

$10.00

Full Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Salads & Soups

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Seared Salmon Salad

$13.95

Asian Pear Salad

$13.60

Spinach Walnut Salad

$12.00

Green Salad

$9.00

Cup Soup 1

$4.00

Bowl Soup 1

$5.00

Cup Soup 2

$4.00

Bowl Soup 2

$5.00

Strawbeery Goat Salad

$12.00

Sides

Bacon Side

$4.95

Bagel

$2.50

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.75

Baguette Togo

$3.25

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.95

Biscuit Side

$3.25

Broccoli Side

$2.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Chorizo Side

$4.95

Corned Beef Hash Side

$7.95

Dressing Side

$0.50

French Fry lg

$5.95

French Fry Sm

$3.95

Fruit Bowl

$5.25

Fruit Cup

$4.25

Grits Side

$3.75

House Potatoes

$3.75

Loaded Fries

$6.95

Loaded Potatoes

$6.95

Loaf of Bread Togo

$5.75

One Biscuit & Gravy

$3.75

One Egg

$2.50

Plain Crepe

$3.00

Sausage Side

$4.95

Saut Spinach Side

$3.50

Side Cobb Salad

$7.25

Side Crispy Chicken Salad

$7.25

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Spinach Toasted Walnut Salad

$7.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Toast Side

$2.95

Turkey Sausage Side

$4.95

Two Crepes with Syrup

$5.75

Two Eggs

$4.50

Veg Medley Side

$3.95

Veggie Sausage Side

$4.95

Yogurt Side

$2.00

Ham Side

$3.95

One Pancake

$3.00

Bag Chips

$1.50

Combinations

Half Sandwich and Green Salad

$11.95

Half Sandwich and Soup

$11.95

Small Green Salad and Soup

$9.95

Build Your Own Crepe or Omelet

BYO Crepe

$8.95

BYO Omelet

$8.95

Dessert

Butter Rum Caramel Crepe Cake, Featured On Ddd

$9.50

Cinnful Walnut Crepe

$7.95

Hot Strawberries And Nutella Crepe

$8.95

Whole Thing Crepe

$9.50

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.25

Deep Fried Crepe

$3.50

Beverages

Coffee

$3.25

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Cortado

$4.00

Dirty Chai

$6.00

Hot Chocolate Large

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.75

Juice - Large

$4.00

Latte

$3.95

Mocha

$4.50

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.00

Sherpa Chai

$4.25

Soda

$2.95

From the Bar

House Infused Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Man-Mosa

$12.00

Ketel One Bloody

$10.00

Tito's Bloody Mary

$10.00

Basil Lemon Mimosa

$10.00

Beermosa

$10.00

Bloody Mary/Maria

$8.00

Boozy Palmer

$9.00

Bourbon Blackberry Lemonade

$10.00

Cafe Royal

$9.00

Canadian Mule

$10.00

Champagne Bottle

$24.00

Cranberry Bulleit Martini

$11.00

Cucumber Bloody

$11.00

Cucumber Mint Fizz

$11.00

Fools' Fashioned

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

House Margarita

$9.00

Irish Chai

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Ketel One Expresso Martini

$11.00

Paloma

$9.00

Peach Blossom Mimosa

$11.00

Pearmosa

$10.00

Peach Bellini

$10.00

Peppermint Mocha

$9.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sputnik Blaster

$9.00

Craig's Margarita

$9.00

Bloody Mary Mix (16oz)

$6.00

Draft Beer

Avery IPA

$6.00

Craft Lager (Upslope)

$6.00

Ska Hazy IPA

$6.00

90 Schilling

$6.00

White Rascal/Shot of Bulleit

$12.00

Beer Cider Wine

Avery White Rascal

$6.00

Finkel Oatmeal Stout

$6.00

Wild Cider Hard Apple

$6.00

Gls Champagne

$6.00

Can White Wine

$8.00

Can Red Wine

$8.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's 1/2 Order Frenchie Toast

$4.95

Kid's Two Eggs & Toast

$4.95

Kid's Hamburger

$6.75

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Kid's Crepe

$2.75

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Kid's Waffle

$4.95

Kid's Sundae

$3.25

Kid's 1/2 Grilled Cheese with Fries

$4.95

Kids Pancake

$4.95

Kids Pancakes W/ Fruit

$5.95
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

This fun, cozy, owner operated restaurant specializes in hand crafted meals made with fresh local ingredients, an in-house bakery and a full bar serving Colorado made micro brews and bourbons. Locally known for its crepes, Foolish Craig’s also offers a variety of omelets, sandwiches on freshly baked breads, burgers, salads, homemade soups and combinations at reasonable prices. Did we mention we were on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1611 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO 80302

Directions

