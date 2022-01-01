Boulder bars & lounges you'll love
Rosetta Hall
1109 Walnut St, Boulder
|Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup (vg)
|$11.00
griddled sourdough, melty cheddar cheese & house made tomato soup
|Chicken Kebob (gfo)
|$13.00
grilled redbird chicken skewer, spiced rice, shepherds salad, bisbas, grilled flatbread
|Neopolitan Pizza (vg)
|$12.00
pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
1447 Pearl St, Boulder
|Build a Kid's Quesadilla
|$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
|Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
Verde
3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder
|Fajitas
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, sautéed onions and peppers, guacamole, pico, sour cream, lettuce, cheese, corn or flour tortillas
Sub Asada +$2Sub Shrimp +$3Combo +$3
|Nachos
|$9.50
Chips, Cheese, black beans, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, sour cream
|Enchiladas
|$14.00
Choice of filler, red enchilada sauce, cotija, choice of two (2) sides
PIZZA • TAPAS
Dagabi Cucina
3970 N. Broadway #101, Boulder
|Manchego Caesar
|$11.00
Parmesan, Croutons
|Mushrooms & Feta
|$10.00
Button Mushrooms topped with Honey-Balsamic Glaze (Gluten-Free)
|Verdura Paellas
|$23.00
Asparagus, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Giant white beans
|Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
|Build Your Nachos
|$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
STEAKS
Steakhouse No. 316 - Boulder
1922 13th St, Boulder
|French Onion Soup
|$17.00
Gruyère, Crostini
|Simple Salad
|$14.00
Market Greens, Herbs & Vegetables, Champagne Shallot Vinaigrette
|The Wedge
|$16.00
Moody Blue, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Bacon, Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing
PIZZA
Pizzeria Locale Boulder
1730 Pearl St, Boulder
|Zucchini Fritte
|$10.00
crispy zucchini, pecorino romano, spicy dill aioli
Gluten Free!
|Funghi
|$16.00
oyster mushroom, mozzarella, taleggio, pecorino romano, scallion, garlic oil
|Mais
|$16.00
sweet corn, prosciutto cotto, mozzarella, créme fraîche, chive, garlic oil
Jungle
2018 10th Street, Boulder
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Fried Chicken, Pickle, Lettuce, Mayo.
Contains: Soy, Gluten, Dairy, Allium.
|Cheeseburger
|$10.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cheese, Pickle.
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Nightshade
|Beef Patty
|$6.00
Curried Beef encased in Pastry dough
Contains: Gluten, Soy, Dairy (sauce)
TACOS
Roxie's Tacos
1325 Broadway #201, Boulder
|I am dining in!
|Chips & Salsa
|$2.00
|Rice Bowl
|$9.25
Avanti Food & Beverage
1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
|BYO Hot Cocoa
|$12.00
includes: Bottle of Cocoa Mix,
Bottle of Cocoa toppings (Candy cane, marshmallows, cinnamon stick, biscoff cookie pieces),
* Pick One Liquor:
Vodka, Gin, Whiskey, Spicy Tequila (Herradura Tequila, Ancho Reyes), Bananas Batch (Buffalo Trace, Bananas du bresil, Dom Benedictine), Cocoa nib infused orange liquor
|Palomita Kit
|$50.00
Palomita Picante kits serves 6-7
Includes - instructions,
Palomita Batch (Herradura Tequila, Ancho Reyes Chile liqueur),
6 oz Lime juice,
4 Grapefruit sodas
|Espresso Martini Kit
|$65.00
Espresso Martini serves 6
(Marble Vodka, Marble Espresso Liquor, Method Coffee Collective Espresso)
STEAKS
Corrida
1023 Walnut St, Boulder
|FIDEOS
|$26.00
spanish pasta with gulf shrimp, tomato, saffron, garlic aioli & olive
|PAN
|$5.00
corrida's olive oil bread with tomato butter
|BRUSELAS
|$14.00
brussels sprouts with whipped blue cheese, truffle butter, pine nut & jamon vinaigrette
Supermoon
909 WALNUT ST Suite 100, BOULDER
|PORK GYOZA
|$9.00
5 x House Made Dumplings - Cabbage, Ginger, Scallion, Tamari
**Cannot be GF
|WINGS
|$14.00
6 x Wings. All orders come with Green Papaya, Sweet Chili, Moon Dust
** Yes, it's GF!
|Spicy Veggie Ramen
|$14.00
All ramen comes w/:
-yuzu tare
-mushrooms
-marinated egg (7min, soft-ish boiled)
-greens
-house chili crisp
-fresh scallion
-nori
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
ATTIC BAR & BISTRO
949 Walnut St, Boulder
|Classic Burger
|$11.25
Hamburger cooked to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato and pickles.
|BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$12.95
Slathered in the Attic’s house made BBQ sauce
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.95
Marinated strips of chicken breast, breaded and lightly fried. Served with ranch dressing
Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant
1710 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Calamari Style Oyster Mushroom
|$12.50
(v, gf) sesame seeds, sweet & spicy dipping sauce
|Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos
|$9.50
Vegan. Can't be Gluten Free.
“blue cheese” dressing, celery, carrots, corn tortillas
|Orange Cauliflower
|$17.75
battered cauliflower tossed in sesame-orange glaze, vegan fried brown rice, pan roasted broccoli
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SALT
1047 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Farmhouse Salad
|$12.00
spring greens - prosciutto di parma - shaved parmigiano-reggiano - pine nuts - pickled onion - warm balsamic vinaigrette GF
|Winter Salad
|$14.00
roasted local butternut squash - glacier blue cheese poached pear - candied pecans - honey pear vinaigrette
|Tom's Burger
|$18.00
Oak fired, grass-fed beef - cheddar - toasted brioche bun - house-made ketchup -
Frasca Food and Wine
1738 Pearl St, Boulder
|Ribeye Kit
|$150.00
34 Oz. 30-Day Dry Aged Colorado Ribeye to cook at home with Profumo del Chianti Salt, Rosemary, Garlic, & Cooking Instructions
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Backcountry Pizza & Tap House
2319 ARAPAHOE AVE, Boulder
My Neighbor Felix
901 Pearl St, Boulder
|Popular items
|Smoky Black Bean Flautas
|$13.00
chorizo potato flautas, smoky black bean, salsa verde, over easy eggs, queso fresco, cilantro, adobo sauce
|Langosta Taco
|$15.00
lobster, smoky black beans, chipotle-guajillo crema, guacamole fresco, cilantro, crunchy corn taco shell
|Pescado Frito Taco
|$14.00
que pasa vh beer battered salmon, chipotle-guajillo crema, creamy habanero cabbage, mango-pina salsa, cotija, cilantro, house-made hibiscus corn tortilla
Steuben's Food Truck
523 E. 17th ave, Denver
|Cheesesteak- Private
Philly Style cheesesteaks with house-made bechamel
|Veggie Burger- Private
beyond patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, served on brioche bun (subsitute texas toast to make it vegan)
|Green Chile Cheese Fries
|$7.00
large order of fries smothered in house-made bechamel cheese sauce, and topped with hatch green chilies