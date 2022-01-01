Boulder bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Boulder

Rosetta Hall image

 

Rosetta Hall

1109 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.2 (486 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup (vg)$11.00
griddled sourdough, melty cheddar cheese & house made tomato soup
Chicken Kebob (gfo)$13.00
grilled redbird chicken skewer, spiced rice, shepherds salad, bisbas, grilled flatbread
Neopolitan Pizza (vg)$12.00
pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
More about Rosetta Hall
Illegal Pete's image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1447 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build a Kid's Quesadilla$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
More about Illegal Pete's
Verde image

 

Verde

3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fajitas$16.00
Grilled chicken, sautéed onions and peppers, guacamole, pico, sour cream, lettuce, cheese, corn or flour tortillas
Sub Asada +$2Sub Shrimp +$3Combo +$3
Nachos$9.50
Chips, Cheese, black beans, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, sour cream
Enchiladas$14.00
Choice of filler, red enchilada sauce, cotija, choice of two (2) sides
More about Verde
Dagabi Cucina image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Dagabi Cucina

3970 N. Broadway #101, Boulder

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Manchego Caesar$11.00
Parmesan, Croutons
Mushrooms & Feta$10.00
Button Mushrooms topped with Honey-Balsamic Glaze (Gluten-Free)
Verdura Paellas$23.00
Asparagus, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Giant white beans
More about Dagabi Cucina
Illegal Pete's image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1124 13th St, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (1436 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
Build Your Nachos$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
More about Illegal Pete's
Steakhouse No. 316 - Boulder image

STEAKS

Steakhouse No. 316 - Boulder

1922 13th St, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Onion Soup$17.00
Gruyère, Crostini
Simple Salad$14.00
Market Greens, Herbs & Vegetables, Champagne Shallot Vinaigrette
The Wedge$16.00
Moody Blue, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Bacon, Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Steakhouse No. 316 - Boulder
Pizzeria Locale Boulder image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Locale Boulder

1730 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.5 (546 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Zucchini Fritte$10.00
crispy zucchini, pecorino romano, spicy dill aioli
Gluten Free!
Funghi$16.00
oyster mushroom, mozzarella, taleggio, pecorino romano, scallion, garlic oil
Mais$16.00
sweet corn, prosciutto cotto, mozzarella, créme fraîche, chive, garlic oil
More about Pizzeria Locale Boulder
Jungle image

 

Jungle

2018 10th Street, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (137 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Fried Chicken, Pickle, Lettuce, Mayo.
Contains: Soy, Gluten, Dairy, Allium.
Cheeseburger$10.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cheese, Pickle.
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Nightshade
Beef Patty$6.00
Curried Beef encased in Pastry dough
Contains: Gluten, Soy, Dairy (sauce)
More about Jungle
Roxie's Tacos image

TACOS

Roxie's Tacos

1325 Broadway #201, Boulder

Avg 4.9 (276 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
I am dining in!
Chips & Salsa$2.00
Rice Bowl$9.25
More about Roxie's Tacos
Avanti Food & Beverage image

 

Avanti Food & Beverage

1401 Pearl Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BYO Hot Cocoa$12.00
includes: Bottle of Cocoa Mix,
Bottle of Cocoa toppings (Candy cane, marshmallows, cinnamon stick, biscoff cookie pieces),
* Pick One Liquor:
Vodka, Gin, Whiskey, Spicy Tequila (Herradura Tequila, Ancho Reyes), Bananas Batch (Buffalo Trace, Bananas du bresil, Dom Benedictine), Cocoa nib infused orange liquor
Palomita Kit$50.00
Palomita Picante kits serves 6-7
Includes - instructions,
Palomita Batch (Herradura Tequila, Ancho Reyes Chile liqueur),
6 oz Lime juice,
4 Grapefruit sodas
Espresso Martini Kit$65.00
Espresso Martini serves 6
(Marble Vodka, Marble Espresso Liquor, Method Coffee Collective Espresso)
More about Avanti Food & Beverage
Corrida image

STEAKS

Corrida

1023 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.5 (757 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FIDEOS$26.00
spanish pasta with gulf shrimp, tomato, saffron, garlic aioli & olive
PAN$5.00
corrida's olive oil bread with tomato butter
BRUSELAS$14.00
brussels sprouts with whipped blue cheese, truffle butter, pine nut & jamon vinaigrette
More about Corrida
Supermoon image

 

Supermoon

909 WALNUT ST Suite 100, BOULDER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
PORK GYOZA$9.00
5 x House Made Dumplings - Cabbage, Ginger, Scallion, Tamari
**Cannot be GF
WINGS$14.00
6 x Wings. All orders come with Green Papaya, Sweet Chili, Moon Dust
** Yes, it's GF!
Spicy Veggie Ramen$14.00
All ramen comes w/:
-yuzu tare
-mushrooms
-marinated egg (7min, soft-ish boiled)
-greens
-house chili crisp
-fresh scallion
-nori
More about Supermoon
ATTIC BAR & BISTRO image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

ATTIC BAR & BISTRO

949 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (1636 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Burger$11.25
Hamburger cooked to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato and pickles.
BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger$12.95
Slathered in the Attic’s house made BBQ sauce
Chicken Tenders$10.95
Marinated strips of chicken breast, breaded and lightly fried. Served with ranch dressing
More about ATTIC BAR & BISTRO
Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant image

 

Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant

1710 Pearl Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Calamari Style Oyster Mushroom$12.50
(v, gf) sesame seeds, sweet & spicy dipping sauce
Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos$9.50
Vegan. Can't be Gluten Free.
“blue cheese” dressing, celery, carrots, corn tortillas
Orange Cauliflower$17.75
battered cauliflower tossed in sesame-orange glaze, vegan fried brown rice, pan roasted broccoli
More about Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant
SALT image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SALT

1047 Pearl Street, Boulder

Avg 4.2 (3846 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Farmhouse Salad$12.00
spring greens - prosciutto di parma - shaved parmigiano-reggiano - pine nuts - pickled onion - warm balsamic vinaigrette GF
Winter Salad$14.00
roasted local butternut squash - glacier blue cheese poached pear - candied pecans - honey pear vinaigrette
Tom's Burger$18.00
Oak fired, grass-fed beef - cheddar - toasted brioche bun - house-made ketchup -
More about SALT
Frasca Food and Wine image

 

Frasca Food and Wine

1738 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (1253 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ribeye Kit$150.00
34 Oz. 30-Day Dry Aged Colorado Ribeye to cook at home with Profumo del Chianti Salt, Rosemary, Garlic, & Cooking Instructions
More about Frasca Food and Wine
Backcountry Pizza & Tap House image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Backcountry Pizza & Tap House

2319 ARAPAHOE AVE, Boulder

Avg 3.5 (269 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Backcountry Pizza & Tap House
Restaurant banner

 

My Neighbor Felix

901 Pearl St, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoky Black Bean Flautas$13.00
chorizo potato flautas, smoky black bean, salsa verde, over easy eggs, queso fresco, cilantro, adobo sauce
Langosta Taco$15.00
lobster, smoky black beans, chipotle-guajillo crema, guacamole fresco, cilantro, crunchy corn taco shell
Pescado Frito Taco$14.00
que pasa vh beer battered salmon, chipotle-guajillo crema, creamy habanero cabbage, mango-pina salsa, cotija, cilantro, house-made hibiscus corn tortilla
More about My Neighbor Felix
Restaurant banner

 

Steuben's Food Truck

523 E. 17th ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesesteak- Private
Philly Style cheesesteaks with house-made bechamel
Veggie Burger- Private
beyond patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, served on brioche bun (subsitute texas toast to make it vegan)
Green Chile Cheese Fries$7.00
large order of fries smothered in house-made bechamel cheese sauce, and topped with hatch green chilies
More about Steuben's Food Truck

